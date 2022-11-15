ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The MCU's Darcy Lewis makes her Marvel Universe comic book debut

By Michael Doran
Darcy Lewis is joining the Marvel Universe.

The one-time assistant to Dr. Jane Foster played by actor Kat Dennings made her MCU debut as an original character n 2011's Thor and appeared again in 2013's Thor: The Dark World. After nearly 8 years away she returned in 2021 as a doctor of astrophysics herself in Disney Plus' WandaVision and made a surprise cameo appearance in this year's Thor: Love and Thunder, supporting her friend Jane while she was undergoing chemotherapy to battle stage four cancer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JG0KF_0jBiou5p00

Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis in WandaVision (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Now 11 years after her first appearance she'll join Phil Coulson as an original MCU character who has been brought into the comic book Marvel Universe. But it won't be in a series starring Thor or Valkyrie (Jane Foster). Instead, Marvel is going to the WandaVison connection and Darcy will appear in the new Scarlet Witch ongoing series debuting in January by writer Steve Orlando, artist Sara Pichelli, and colorist Matt Wilson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=285L42_0jBiou5p00

Scarlet Witch #1 interior art (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"This is the 616 version of this character, who brings the same type of perceptions to the book, but also fits right into what's going on with Scarlet Witch, with the magic side of the Marvel Universe," Orlando tells Polygon in a first look at pages from the new series.

And it sounds like comic book Darcy will play a similar role as Denning's MCU Darcy does, using her acerbic wit to play an every person role commenting on the magical superheroics around here.

"Darcy's there to lightly chide the absurdities we love of comic books, especially in a character like Thor," Orlando says. "Wanda speaks casually about a life that is absurd and strange, and it’s normal for her. But if you look at her family tree and the things she does, it can seem quite esoteric. Darcy essentially gives a voice to the audience in the same way that Kat Dennings' character does."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ETC6f_0jBiou5p00

Scarlet Witch #1 interior art (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

According to the writer, Darcy will be "hanging around" a magic shop that debuts in the series as Wanda's new place of business that makes her part of an everyday community, adding to that sense of the "world outside your window" Marvel was built on.

"No matter what their power level was, they were also someone you could see in their civilian guise at the coffee shop, or maybe they can't make rent, things like that," explained Orlando.

Check out the first look pages that show off Darcy's MCU look, which debuted on Polygon.

Scarlet Witch #1 debuts January 4, 2023.

Ahead of her new series, it may be time to revisit the comic book history of the Scarlet Witch's powers .

