Read full article on original website
Related
Multiple vehicles slide off I-75 near Miami-Shelby County line
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple vehicles have reportedly slid off I-75 near the Miami-Shelby County line due to icy road conditions Friday morning. According to the Ohio State Patrol, at least four vehicles slid off I-75 before exit 90 on both sides of the interstate near the Miami-Shelby County line just after 5:30 a.m. Friday. […]
Times-Bulletin
Firefighters from 4 departments respond to house fire
VENEDOCIA — Firefighters from four departments — Middle Point, Ohio City, Delphos, and Van Wert — responded to a house fire at 15118 Main St. in Venedocia early Wednesday morning. Units from the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office and CERT were also at the scene. Reportedly no one was home at the time of the fire and a neighbor called in after spotting smoke. The fire is under investigation. (DHI Media/Sherry Missler)
1 hospitalized after 2 vehicle crash on I-75
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on I-75 Thursday night. According to the Ohio State Patrol, two-vehicles were involved in an accident on I-75 just south of the I-675 interchange just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday. One person was reportedly taken to a local hospital following the […]
Crews investigating car into house in Northridge, porch and fence damaged
HARRISON TWP — Crews responded to a vehicle crash in Northridge early Wednesday morning. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 5700 block on School Drive around 1 a.m. A vehicle crashed into a house’s front porch and fence, causing structural damage, dispatch confirmed to News Center...
Crews investigate after car crashes into property in Northridge
HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle crashed into the fence and deck of a home in Northridge early Wednesday morning. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the 5700 block of School Drive around 1 a.m. on Wednesday in reference to a vehicle damaging the fence and deck of a home. […]
WDTN
Drivers delayed by crash on I-75 NB
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-75 northbound caused slowdowns for drivers during the evening commute on Thursday. According to dispatch, crews were dispatched at 4:51 p.m. to a crash that happened on I-75 northbound at the exit for West Second Street. Authorities say two vehicles were involved.
Crashes, hazardous road conditions reported in parts of region for morning commute
Snow and hazardous road conditions in northern parts of the Miami Valley have created slick spots for the morning commute. Multiple slide-off have been reported this morning as road crews continue to work to clear the roadways. >> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<. Multiple crashes...
1 dead, 1 flown to hospital after head-on crash involving Amazon van in Troy
TROY — UPDATE @ 4:55 p.m.:. One person is dead following a head-on crash in Troy Friday afternoon, Troy Police confirm. The crash was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street around 2:30 p.m. Troy Police Sgt. Dominic Burnside told our crew on scene that witnesses saw...
miamivalleytoday.com
Sunday West Milton structure fire
WEST MILTON — The West Milton Fire Department responded to a fire at 24 S. Main St. on Sunday, Nov. 13. No injuries were reported. Crews were dispatched at approximately 1:30 a.m. and upon arrival they found heavy smoke and fire from the rear of the structure. Additional crews were requested from Ludlow Falls, Union and Englewood.
peakofohio.com
Ottawa man escapes injury after vehicle catches fire
An Ottawa man escaped injury after his vehicle caught fire on Route 33, between County Road 37 and County Road 57, Monday afternoon just after 4 o’clock. The Huntsville Fire Department reports Chris Reeves was traveling home from Columbus when the rear of his 2013 Ford Transit started to smoke.
loud1033.com
“Disturbing video” with calf sparks Mercer County investigation
CELINA, Ohio (ADAMS) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after receiving a call Tuesday night about a “disturbing video” involving a juvenile and a calf. Police say the actual video was taken at a farm in Marion Township. According to the Sheriff’s...
‘A kid just ran in front of our car,’ Teenager taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dayton
DAYTON — UPDATED @ 12:07 p.m.:. A teenager was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries after being hit by a car in Dayton Thursday night. “A kid just ran in front of our car,” a woman told an emergency dispatcher Thursday night in 9-1-1 audio obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request.
UPDATE: Love’s ‘resolving the issue’ with owners of vehicles damaged at Clark County travel stop
SPRINGFIELD — UPDATED @ 7:21 p.m.:. A manager with the Love’s Family of Companies said the company “is resolving the issue with impacted customers” who told News Center 7 they believed their vehicles were breaking down because of a mistake in the fuel used at the Love’s station off Interstate 70 in Clark County.
Road conditions to blame for 5 separate crashes on I-70 in Clark County Thursday morning
CLARK COUNTY — Multiple crashes happened on I-70 in Clark County due to road conditions throughout Thursday morning. Troopers responded to five separate crashes on I-70 at or near the Enon Road overpass, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The first crash happened when a...
2 killed, more injured after icy Centerville crash
Police responded at approximately 3:40 a.m. and found that one of the occupants, 29-year-old Dario Castellanos had died on the scene. The six other occupants were brought to Miami Valley Hospital in various conditions.
UPDATE: Power restored to most in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 2:16 p.m.:. Power has been restored to most AES Ohio customers in Greene County after an outage Wednesday. As of 2:16 p.m., only 21 AES Ohio customers are currently without power. UPDATED @ 1:10 p.m.:. Over 2,000 AES Ohio customers are currently without power...
One person treated for injury after fire at Kettering apartment
KETTERING — Fire crews in Kettering were able to make quick work of a fire at an apartment complex Monday morning. Crews were called out to Highland Park Apartments on E. Dorothy Lane around 8 a.m. after receiving reports of smoke showing from the second floor. When crews arrived...
Bodies of minks shot by hunters, run over by vehicles have to be cleared with snow plow in Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — In the hours after as many as 40,000 minks were released from a Van Wert County farm Tuesday, many were either shot or killed by vehicles on local roads. Officials said at least one unknown suspect freed the minks from their cages at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm overnight, sending between 25,000 and 40,000 minks into the surrounding countryside.
wktn.com
Pursuit Monday Starts in Findlay ends in Wyandot County
Just before 2pm Monday, Findlay Police Officers were called to 224 Monroe Ave in Findlay for a male threatening another male with a knife. The suspect male left prior to Officer’s arrival, but was located in the 1500 blk of Bright Rd. A traffic stop was made and the male initially complied with the stop. During the stop the male fled in his car. Officers began pursuing the male throughout the City of Findlay. The male then got on I-75 southbound and then exited onto State Route 15 heading east. At one point in the pursuit the male pointed a handgun out of his window at pursuing Officers. The pursuit then continued southeast on State Route 15. Just north of Upper Sandusky, OH the subject exited of SR 15 onto US Route 30 heading west. He then crossed the median and went back east on US 30 and back north on SR 15. He went north and then exited to the east on Township Highway 103. He crossed State Route 199 and went east on Township Highway 29. The subject lost control of his vehicle near Township Highway 300 and struck a telephone pole. The vehicle came to a stop just east of TH 300. The male exited his vehicle with two knives, and was not complying with any orders given. He was struck was two less-lethal bean bag rounds, but was still non-compliant. A Taser was deployed and the male dropped the knives and was taken into custody.
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
Comments / 0