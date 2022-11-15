This feature first appeared in the January 2022 issue of Tatler. For decades, Omar Fayed and his family have been swamped by a tsunami of unwanted tabloid hoopla. It’s nothing new for a family whose name is as synonymous with luxury – the Fayeds owned Harrods – as it is with tragedy. The death in 1997 of Omar’s half-brother Dodi, who was killed in the Paris car crash that also claimed the life of Princess Diana, sparked a forest fire of media glare and attendant conspiracy theories about Diana’s death, which still roil the internet. But the latest headline-hogging family imbroglio involves one of Omar’s sisters, Camilla. A row that began in the gym of their billionaire father Mohamed Al Fayed’s mansion near Oxted, and has spiralled into a £100,000 high court battle that includes disputed accusations of drug taking and theft.

