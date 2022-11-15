Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Princess Diana and Dr. Hasnat Khan’s relationship: What 'The Crown' leaves out
Season Five of "The Crown" is set in the '90s, tracks the dissolution of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage. The Netflix show — a dramatization of true events — also focuses on Diana's relationships with other people, including heart surgeon Hasnat Khan. In this upcoming season, Diana...
Would Prince Harry Become Regent if Prince William and King Charles Died?
Under the current system, if the king and Prince of Wales died before Prince George reached the age of 18, a regency would be called for.
Princess Diana’s Biographer Accuses Prince Harry of Being Prince William’s ‘Hitman’ Rather Than His ‘Wingman’
The author who wrote Princess Diana's explosive biography is speaking out ahead of Prince Harry's memoir and insisting that Diana never thought Harry would become William's "hitman."
Princess Diana flashes a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed following the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles in an explosive trailer for The Crown's fifth series
The trailer for series five of The Crown appears to show Princess Diana flashing a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed. The Crown fans have gone wild online after Netflix released the explosive trailer for the royal drama's much anticipated fifth series. The trailer showed the moment the Princess, sitting beside...
Camilla Parker Bowles Set to Shun $1 Billion Crown for King Charles’ Coronation
Camilla Parker Bowles will be crowned queen consort during King Charles III’s coronation, on May 6, 2023.
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
'The Crown' star Dominic West reveals Queen Consort Camilla's cheeky response to his role as Prince Charles
Dominic West has been cast to play the former Prince Charles in Season 5 of "The Crown" – and Queen Consort Camilla made it known she was aware. The 53-year-old actor spoke out in the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, which features co-star Elizabeth Debicki in character as Princess Diana. The actor told the outlet that when he saw Camilla in 2021, she greeted him as "Your Majesty," a nod to his casting as her husband.
housebeautiful.com
Princess Diana's Older Sister Lady Sarah McCorquodale Once Dated Prince Charles
Catching up on previous seasons of The Crown before diving into season five? If you're curious about Princess Diana's real life sister, read on for our story from 2020:. In the two decades since the tragic death of Princess Diana, her older sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes have largely avoided public life, though they have remained close with their nephews William and Harry and recently made appearances at Harry and Meghan's wedding and Archie's christening.
tatler.com
Dodi Fayed’s half-brother Omar talks royalty, family and his stratospheric ambitions
This feature first appeared in the January 2022 issue of Tatler. For decades, Omar Fayed and his family have been swamped by a tsunami of unwanted tabloid hoopla. It’s nothing new for a family whose name is as synonymous with luxury – the Fayeds owned Harrods – as it is with tragedy. The death in 1997 of Omar’s half-brother Dodi, who was killed in the Paris car crash that also claimed the life of Princess Diana, sparked a forest fire of media glare and attendant conspiracy theories about Diana’s death, which still roil the internet. But the latest headline-hogging family imbroglio involves one of Omar’s sisters, Camilla. A row that began in the gym of their billionaire father Mohamed Al Fayed’s mansion near Oxted, and has spiralled into a £100,000 high court battle that includes disputed accusations of drug taking and theft.
Elizabeth Debicki Honors Princess Diana With Her ‘The Crown’ Premiere Dress
A touching tribute! Elizabeth Debicki honored Princess Diana at the season 5 premiere of The Crown. For the Tuesday, November 8, soiree in London, Debicki, 32, who stars as Diana in the show’s next chapter, graced the red carpet in a dazzling black gown by Dior. The floor-length number featured a strapless construction with a neck scarf that connected to the back of the dress and cascaded into a train behind her.
Prince Harry Was Reportedly ‘Heartbroken’ Over Drama With King Charles at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
The relationship between King Charles and his youngest son, Prince Harry, seems to be tense. One decision that the new king made reportedly left his son feeling heartbroken.
Royal Expert Claims Princes William and Harry Will Have ‘Incredibly Hard’ Time With Season 5 Scenes of ‘The Crown’
A royal expert claims that Princes William and Harry will have an 'incredibly hard' time with season 5 scenes of Netflix's 'The Crown.'
tatler.com
How Prince Philip’s ‘favourite sister’, Princess Cecilie, died alongside her sons in a plane crash, on the anniversary of the tragic accident
Today marks the 85th anniversary of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh’s beloved sister, Princess Cecilie of Greece and Denmark, who was killed while eight months pregnant in a plane crash that also claimed the lives of six others, including her husband, mother and three sons. It marked...
'No royals' will move into Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future while King Charles 'will only use Buckingham Palace as an office during five-year £369m renovation'
Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are set to stay empty for the foreseeable future with King Charles III opting to keep Clarence House as his permanent residence. The monarch will reportedly not live in Buckingham Palace for up to five years and will instead wait for the completion of the site's £370m renovation in 2027.
Princess Diana Biographer Says ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Does King Charles a ‘Big Favor’
The Crown Season 5 may not be so bad for King Charles III after all. Andrew Morton, a Princess Diana biographer also depicted in the series, says the show does the monarch a “big favor.” Ahead, Morton explains why the king might actually be “pleased” with the on-screen portrayal. King Charles is a ‘positive character’ …
King Charles, Princess Diana’s marriage was so explosive that 'violence seemed inevitable,' bodyguard alleges
It’s no secret that King Charles and Princess Diana’s seemingly storybook romance turned out to be a nightmare – but one author claims things were much darker behind closed doors. Christopher Andersen has written a new book about Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son titled "The King: The...
Prince Philip 'considered' suing Netflix over episode of 'The Crown' implied he was blamed for sister's death: report
Philip considered suing Netflix over an episode inseason two of "The Crown," per The Sunday Times. He was reportedly angry about the show implying he was blamed for his older sister's death. A royal expert told Insider that Philip didn't proceed to avoid drawing attention to the episode. Prince Philip...
Elle
Prince Philip and Penny Knatchbull's Friendship Is More Than What's in The Crown
The Crown: Season 5 - Official Trailer (Netflix) The Crown: Season 5 - Official Trailer (Netflix) The Crown's fifth season isn't solely focused on Charles and Diana drama. It also features Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) grappling with the monarchy's declining relevance in the 1990s and Princess Margaret (Lesley Manville) revisiting a long-lost love. As for Prince Philip (Jonathan Pryce), he develops a close friendship with family friend Penny Knatchbull while experiencing his own marital troubles with the queen.
Charles Spencer Honors Sister Princess Diana on All Souls' Day with 'Deeply Poignant Photograph'
Charles Spencer is thinking of Princess Diana. The 9th Earl Spencer, 58, posted a tender tribute to his late elder sister and their father John Spencer for All Souls' Day Wednesday. Christians use the annual holy day to honor loved ones who have died. "Today is All Souls Day —...
tatler.com
Princess Margaret’s 3 great loves, as she and Peter Townsend reunite in The Crown
Episode 4 of The Crown Season 5 depicts the Queen’s annus horribilis, in which she is faced with the deterioration of the marriages of three of her four children - Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew - as well as the fire at Windsor Castle. One of the bright spots of the episode named after the infamous year is the reunion between Princess Margaret (Lesley Manville) and her former flame, Group Captain Peter Townsend (Timothy Dalton), who contacts her for the first time since breaking off their engagement some 40 years before.
Comments / 0