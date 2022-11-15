ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Princess Diana and Dr. Hasnat Khan’s relationship: What 'The Crown' leaves out

Season Five of "The Crown" is set in the '90s, tracks the dissolution of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage. The Netflix show — a dramatization of true events — also focuses on Diana's relationships with other people, including heart surgeon Hasnat Khan. In this upcoming season, Diana...
Daily Mail

Princess Diana flashes a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed following the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles in an explosive trailer for The Crown's fifth series

The trailer for series five of The Crown appears to show Princess Diana flashing a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed. The Crown fans have gone wild online after Netflix released the explosive trailer for the royal drama's much anticipated fifth series. The trailer showed the moment the Princess, sitting beside...
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Fox News

'The Crown' star Dominic West reveals Queen Consort Camilla's cheeky response to his role as Prince Charles

Dominic West has been cast to play the former Prince Charles in Season 5 of "The Crown" – and Queen Consort Camilla made it known she was aware. The 53-year-old actor spoke out in the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, which features co-star Elizabeth Debicki in character as Princess Diana. The actor told the outlet that when he saw Camilla in 2021, she greeted him as "Your Majesty," a nod to his casting as her husband.
housebeautiful.com

Princess Diana's Older Sister Lady Sarah McCorquodale Once Dated Prince Charles

Catching up on previous seasons of The Crown before diving into season five? If you're curious about Princess Diana's real life sister, read on for our story from 2020:. In the two decades since the tragic death of Princess Diana, her older sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes have largely avoided public life, though they have remained close with their nephews William and Harry and recently made appearances at Harry and Meghan's wedding and Archie's christening.
tatler.com

Dodi Fayed’s half-brother Omar talks royalty, family and his stratospheric ambitions

This feature first appeared in the January 2022 issue of Tatler. For decades, Omar Fayed and his family have been swamped by a tsunami of unwanted tabloid hoopla. It’s nothing new for a family whose name is as synonymous with luxury – the Fayeds owned Harrods – as it is with tragedy. The death in 1997 of Omar’s half-brother Dodi, who was killed in the Paris car crash that also claimed the life of Princess Diana, sparked a forest fire of media glare and attendant conspiracy theories about Diana’s death, which still roil the internet. But the latest headline-hogging family imbroglio involves one of Omar’s sisters, Camilla. A row that began in the gym of their billionaire father Mohamed Al Fayed’s mansion near Oxted, and has spiralled into a £100,000 high court battle that includes disputed accusations of drug taking and theft.
Us Weekly

Elizabeth Debicki Honors Princess Diana With Her ‘The Crown’ Premiere Dress

A touching tribute! Elizabeth Debicki honored Princess Diana at the season 5 premiere of The Crown. For the Tuesday, November 8, soiree in London, Debicki, 32, who stars as Diana in the show’s next chapter, graced the red carpet in a dazzling black gown by Dior. The floor-length number featured a strapless construction with a neck scarf that connected to the back of the dress and cascaded into a train behind her.
Daily Mail

'No royals' will move into Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future while King Charles 'will only use Buckingham Palace as an office during five-year £369m renovation'

Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are set to stay empty for the foreseeable future with King Charles III opting to keep Clarence House as his permanent residence. The monarch will reportedly not live in Buckingham Palace for up to five years and will instead wait for the completion of the site's £370m renovation in 2027.
Elle

Prince Philip and Penny Knatchbull's Friendship Is More Than What's in The Crown

The Crown: Season 5 - Official Trailer (Netflix) The Crown: Season 5 - Official Trailer (Netflix) The Crown's fifth season isn't solely focused on Charles and Diana drama. It also features Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) grappling with the monarchy's declining relevance in the 1990s and Princess Margaret (Lesley Manville) revisiting a long-lost love. As for Prince Philip (Jonathan Pryce), he develops a close friendship with family friend Penny Knatchbull while experiencing his own marital troubles with the queen.
tatler.com

Princess Margaret’s 3 great loves, as she and Peter Townsend reunite in The Crown

Episode 4 of The Crown Season 5 depicts the Queen’s annus horribilis, in which she is faced with the deterioration of the marriages of three of her four children - Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew - as well as the fire at Windsor Castle. One of the bright spots of the episode named after the infamous year is the reunion between Princess Margaret (Lesley Manville) and her former flame, Group Captain Peter Townsend (Timothy Dalton), who contacts her for the first time since breaking off their engagement some 40 years before.

