Robert Griffin III Says Tua Tagovailoa Is A Top 5 Quarterback
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in the midst of a breakout season. While some people around the NFL world still aren’t sold on him, others are really to call him one of the best quarterbacks in football. Former Pro Bowler Robert Griffin III fits into the second category.
Jets Receiver Could Return From Knee Injury Against Patriots This Week
Corey Davis hasn't played for the Jets since he suffered a knee injury back in Week 7. While the veteran receiver hasn't returned to practice yet, sitting out again on Wednesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh is optimistic about Davis' status for Sunday's game against the Patriots in New England.
Titans OC Downing arrested for DUI, speeding after TNF win
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding following his team's road win Thursday night, the Williamson County Sheriff's office told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Tennessee Highway Patrol stopped Downing at 3:49 a.m. and took him to Williamson County jail shortly...
Fantasy football: Should you start any Rams WRs with Cooper Kupp out?
The Rams won’t have Cooper Kupp for the next four weeks after he suffered an ankle injury on Sunday, which will land him on injured reserve. He’s been their best offensive player and really the only one who’s produced consistently this year, so this is a massive loss for the Rams.
Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman Placed on Injured Reserve List
The wide receiver will miss at least the next four games, including the team’s “Sunday Night Football” matchup against the Chargers this week.
Chiefs' Kelce: 'I don't get' why Giants traded Toney
It didn't take Kadarius Toney long to make an impact on the Kansas City Chiefs, gaining 90 scrimmage yards and one touchdown on just six touches against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 in his second game with the club since joining the team. Though Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce...
Rams injury report: Matthew Stafford a full participant, Brian Allen DNP
There seems to be new names on the Rams’ injury report each and every week, with many of the players listed being starters. As the Rams prep for the Saints this weekend, they hit the field for their first practice of the week on Wednesday. There were six names...
Eagles sign Ndamukong Suh to 1-year deal
The Philadelphia Eagles aren't done adding to their defensive line. Philly signed free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year deal Thursday, the team announced. The Eagles' defense has struggled against the run in 2022, allowing 4.7 yards per rushing attempt, which ranks 25th in the NFL. Philadelphia also recently lost first-round rookie defensive lineman Jordan Davis and tackle Marlon Tuipulotu to injuries. Davis was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 2 with an ankle issue, while Tuipulotu landed on IR on Tuesday due to a knee ailment.
Fantasy Podcast: Injury updates heading into Week 11
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone goes over the notable injury updates heading into Week 11. Quarterback injuries (0:55) Running back injuries (3:50) Wide receiver injuries...
Report: Cardinals' Murray expected to be game-time decision vs. 49ers
Quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to be a game-time decision when the Arizona Cardinals play the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City on Monday, according to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss. A hamstring injury kept Murray out of action last week, and he was a limited participant in the week's first practice....
Hornets' Ball sidelined after re-injuring ankle by stepping on fan's foot
Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball will miss Friday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers after re-injuring his ankle Wednesday when he stepped on the foot of a fan sitting courtside. "We'll be without him here," head coach Steve Clifford said Thursday, according to the Charlotte Observer's Rod Boone. "I don't think...
Chiefs' Smith-Schuster remains in concussion protocol, out vs. Chargers
The Kansas City Chiefs will be shorthanded at wide receiver on Sunday Night Football. Head coach Andy Reid announced Friday that JuJu Smith-Schuster won't play against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic. Smith-Schuster remains in concussion protocol after leaving last week's game against the Jacksonville...
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) DNP Wednesday
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) did not practice on Wednesday. The Chiefs held Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman (illness to his abdomen), and JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) out of practice as they prepare for Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Kadarius Toney will be the primary beneficiary if any of the starting receivers were to miss time, with Justin Watson and Skyy Moore also in line for more work. Valdes-Scantling caught 3 passes on 4 targets for 60 yards and a touchdown last week.
Lamar expected to play vs. Panthers despite illness
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice Friday due to an illness but is expected to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, head coach John Harbaugh announced, according to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun. "He'll be fine," Harbaugh said Friday. "He tried to get to practice but was just...
TNF player props: Who's ready to party on the Titans and Packers?
Last season, we rocked and rolled our way to the Super Bowl with music-themed Thursday Night Football player props, joyfully celebrating the start of a new NFL week. This year, we'll use an episode from "Must See TV" cornerstone "Seinfeld" each week to remind us that betting is supposed to be fun, even when an absurd series of events leads to a losing bet.
NFL Week 11 best bets: Spread, moneyline, total, and teaser
You'd feel pretty good about an under with two backup quarterbacks leading offenses to a paltry 4.6 and 4.3 yards per play, given the league average for that metric is 5.5. You'd have to feel pretty good about an under 41 with 37 total points and three minutes to go with John Wolford 75 yards away from the end zone.
Rams Get Encouraging Injury Update For Offensive Star
The Los Angeles Rams suffered more than just a loss on their record against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10. They lost wide receiver, Cooper Kupp, to a dreaded high ankle sprain during the game. The star wide receiver underwent surgery this week and was placed on IR, so he will miss at least the next four games and potentially longer depending on how the next few weeks go for the team.
It's elementary: Watson can be the answer for Rodgers, Packers
Christian Watson is a freakish talent who some scouts I've spoken with have compared to Calvin Johnson in terms of his raw physical tools. That's why Watson was a second-round draft choice, and it's why you'll forgive me for being so excited about his three-touchdown breakout performance against the Cowboys' stout defense Sunday.
Fantasy: Week 11 Rankings (Updated)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 11.
Carr, Adams back McDaniels: 'It's not built in just 1 day'
Las Vegas Raiders stars Derek Carr and Davante Adams were pleased that team owner Mark Davis publicly came out in defense of head coach Josh McDaniels. "I think what our owner said is best: It’s not built in just one day. Like, it really isn’t," Carr said Wednesday, according to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. "What his belief is and what Josh’s belief is, and (general manager Dave Ziegler's) belief is, there’s no denying their success. There’s no denying what they’ve been able to do."
