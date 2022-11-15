The World Cup is all anyone's going to be talking as we approach the weekend - that and who's going to be evicted from I'm A Celebrity - but just how prepared is your wardrobe? Because if you're planning to head to packed-out pub, it's always fun to dress for the occasion. It may surprise you, but, football shirts have actually been in fashion for the past few seasons. They're frequently referenced in the work of Martine Rose. The designer became fascinated with how the sport was influenced by club culture in the late '80s, according to an interview with Vogue. And then there's Priya Ahluwalia, whose current collection contains a short-sleeved football polo shirt emblazoned with 'Ahluwalia'.

1 DAY AGO