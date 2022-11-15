Read full article on original website
Related
Grazia
The £36 Bronzer Behind Holly Willoughby’s Subtle Glow
From the cream eyeshadow she uses to create a smoky eye to the £6.50 shampoo she swears by, it’s no secret that we’re obsessed with pretty much any beauty buy Holly Willoughby claims to love. Because after all, when do you ever see Holly having a bad...
Grazia
Love Is Blind: Did SK Cheat On Raven?
Love Is Blind season three might be over but the drama never stops. On TikTok fans of the show are speculating about rumours of a cheating scandal, with the couple everyone least expected: SK and Raven. The rumours began after a TikTok user shared a popular video format saying, 'Put...
Grazia
The Crown: Who Is Mohamed Al-Fayed And Where Is He Now?
Mohamed Al-Fayed is a prominent Egyptian businessman whose residence and business ventures have been UK-based since the late 60s. He previously owned luxury department store Harrods and London football team Fulham, and still has the Hôtel Ritz Paris to his name. His son Dodi Fayed was in a relationship with the late Princess Diana when their car fatally crashed and caused their deaths in 1997. In The Crown season five, Salim Dau takes on the role of the 93-year-old tycoon, whose life we have taken a look back on here.
Grazia
The Married At First Sight UK Christmas Reunion Is Coming Soon
If you have a reality TV shaped hole in your heart, E4 are here to fill it. The Married At First Sight UK Christmas reunion is coming. Multiple brides and grooms from recent and past series have been whisked away for a festive countryside escape. The series 1 cast includes Alexis, Amy and Nikita. From series 2 we have Zoe and Jenna (who are still together.) Also attending are Chanita, Jordan, Pjay, Duka, Adrian, Thomas and Johnathan. E4 have also teased that they will explore any new connections that formed outside the experiment.
Grazia
Michelle Obama’s Dazzling Foray Into Double Denim Is From Ganni
Michelle Obama just wore cargo jeans. I know. Is there anything the woman can't do? Anyone who's seen pictures of the look she sported as part of the book tour for The Light We Carry, already knows the answer. Appearing onstage at the Warner Theatre, Obama appeared wearing double denim...
Grazia
How To Style Your Football Shirt For This Year’s World Cup
The World Cup is all anyone's going to be talking as we approach the weekend - that and who's going to be evicted from I'm A Celebrity - but just how prepared is your wardrobe? Because if you're planning to head to packed-out pub, it's always fun to dress for the occasion. It may surprise you, but, football shirts have actually been in fashion for the past few seasons. They're frequently referenced in the work of Martine Rose. The designer became fascinated with how the sport was influenced by club culture in the late '80s, according to an interview with Vogue. And then there's Priya Ahluwalia, whose current collection contains a short-sleeved football polo shirt emblazoned with 'Ahluwalia'.
Grazia
Made In Chelsea’s Melissa Tattam Uses This £28 Bronzer As An Everyday Eyeshadow
We love nothing more than diving deep into our friend’s beauty bags and discovering the makeup tips, tricks and beauty hacks they swear by. And thanks to Made In Chelsea’s Mellissa Tattam and Sophie Habboo’s ‘get ready with us’ beauty videos – we get to get stuck into the glam bags of both girls too.
Grazia
Nail Your Wardrobe This Season With GANT’s Fashion Forward AW22 Collection
Despite a somewhat mild start to FW22, the season of chunky knits and red wine by the fire is upon us, and with that, we’re faced with 101 delicious new trends to lust over during the colder months. From the fierce return of sharp cut boots to the influx of quirky knits and oversized outerwear, it can be a minefield debating where best to place your purchases this season when everything looks so tempting.
Grazia
The Accessory Of The Season; Shop The Most Stylish Umbrellas From £9.50 Now
We're in a season of weather flux; rain in the morning, blinding sunlight by lunch then drizzle come evening. What a joy! Aside from the usual rain coats, winter boots and warm layers, we're hailing the umbrella as this season's must-have accessory. Whilst packable mini brollies make the ideal handbag...
Comments / 0