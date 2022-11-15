Read full article on original website
chulavistatoday.com
In-N-Out opens new location in south San Diego County
In-N-Out Burger opened a new restaurant on Friday in Palm City that will serve its iconic made-to-order hamburgers, shakes, and fries to southern San Diego communities. The Los Angeles Based burger chain began to open restaurants in San Diego County in 1990 and now has 21 locations throughout the county. Adam Barrera, a veteran of In-N-Out for 17 years, will manage the new restaurant, located at 1093 Outer Road, on the northeast Corner of Outer Rd. & Coronado Ave.
pacificsandiego.com
Top weekend events in San Diego for Nov. 17-20: Wonderfront Festival, Lightscape and more
Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Nov. 17 to Sunday, Nov. 20. “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas”: The Old Globe presents its 25th annual production of this Mel Marvin-Timothy Mason musical inspired by the Dr. Seuss children’s book about a lonely mountain-dwelling creature who schemes to rob a village of all its Christmas spirit and presents. Opens Nov. 9 and runs through Dec. 31. Showtimes vary week to week, but mostly evening performances Tuesdays-Fridays and multiple performances on weekend days. $59-$89. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org.
coolsandiegosights.com
A look inside Old Town’s Wood Shop!
The working Blacksmith Shop is one of Old Town San Diego State Historic Park’s most popular attractions. At one end of the blacksmith shop is a small wood shop, where I seldom see any activity. But that wasn’t the case today!. Gary, a California State Parks volunteer, was...
California Airports Get Top Rankings in New Wall Street Journal Analysis
San Francisco International was ranked the best large U.S. airport and San Diego International the second-best midsize airport in an analysis published Thursday by the Wall Street Journal. “San Francisco International Airport sure tries hard to make travelers forget they’re in an airport,” said the Journal, complementing SFO for being...
nomadlawyer.org
Escondido: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Escondido, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Escondido California. Located in San Diego County, Escondido is known for its scenic views, excellent wineries, and craft breweries. It is also home to the San Pasqual Valley Zoo. You can enjoy safari-style train rides or nighttime animal viewing. It is a great destination...
sandiegomagazine.com
Chef Brian Malarkey & Chris Puffer (Re)Take Herringbone in La Jolla
It was arguably the most magical room they had. And now they have it again. They have massive, grand plans for it. And then they're done. Chef Brian Malarkey and Chris Puffer, business partner/operator (Puffer-Malarkey Collective), have taken over Herringbone San Diego in La Jolla. They will rename it, remodel it, and reimagine it in a way that fills a hole. They're gonna build La Jolla a Parisian steakhouse.
A California TikToker Shared 5 Hidden Spots In San Diego That Only Locals Know About
When searching for fun things to do in San Diego, sometimes the best gems can be found off the beaten path. The coastal hub is full of popular tourist hot spots and high-key hangouts but is also home to some of the best displays of the state's natural beauty. A...
Deadline approaches for refunds from San Diego County
The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector on Thursday announced the $1,056,186 in potential refunds available for San Diegans to file a claim before the Nov. 30 deadline.
This Is Where You Can Get Rid Of Junk For Free In San Diego This Weekend
If you’ve got junk laying around your house or yard, here’s a great way to get rid of it before the holidays.
San Diego Police Disproportionately Tow Low-Income People’s Cars: Report
The 49 page audit also found many San Diego residents end up giving up their cars instead of paying the fines
Why are windows spontaneously shattering at the San Diego courthouse?
SAN DIEGO — A scary and unexpected problem is now happening at the San Diego County courthouse downtown. Glass windows on the building have been shattering, but no one knows why. Completed in 2017, at a cost of more than $500 million, the 22-story courthouse is considered one of...
San Diego Weekend Guide: Nov. 18-20 – Music & Makers
Feeling the holiday spirit yet? It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year, after all. It’s also prime time for crafters this San Diego weekend, if you’re looking for unique decor or special gifts. Find music, theater and an event for doggies too. Here’s some shopping...
pacificsandiego.com
How you can experience food from two Michelin star chefs in one meal in San Diego
William Bradley, the chef-director of Addison, San Diego’s only two-star Michelin restaurant, will conclude his 2022 California Collaborations dinner series next month with a fellow chef whose name may ring a bell with longtime San Diego diners. Chef-owner Chris Bleidorn of Michelin two-star Birdsong in San Francisco will alternate...
This San Diego Tree Farm Is Ranked 4th Best In U.S. For Christmas Trees
This family-owned tree farm has been recognized as one of the best places to buy a Christmas tree in America!
thehoovercardinal.org
One of the best in San Diego
One of my favorite places to go eat is Santa Ana Fresh Mexican Food. Santa Ana´s has been a restaurant that has been putting out authentic Mexican flavors for over 22 years. It was founded by Julio Posada. When I go to eat at the restaurant, I usually get...
iheart.com
San Diego Cracks Down on Vendors at Beaches
SAN DIEGO - The City of San Diego is cracking down on street vendors at the beach. The San Diego City council has unanimously approved strengthening its recent street vendor ordinance to stop pop-up vendors from setting up in parks or sidewalks along local beaches. “What we’re most concerned with...
San Diego County Realtors Report Nearly 20% Fewer Single-Family Home Sales in October
Realtors in San Diego County reported a 19.8% decline in single-family home sales in October, but reassured owners that prices are “maintaining most of their value.”. The Greater San Diego Association of Realtors said 1,188 single family homes were sold in October, compared to 1,481 in September and 2,078 in October 2021.
‘Build an ADU in a day’ | How one Vista company gets it done
VISTA, Calif. — The boom in accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, across San Diego County continues as more and more people are applying for permits to build them in their backyards or garages. On Thursday, CBS 8’s Brian White drove out to one Carlsbad neighborhood where Proteus Homes was...
KPBS
Report: California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit
State officials are projecting a $25 billion budget deficit for next year. The news is a stark contrast to back-to-back years of record budget surpluses in California. Then, rents are down in San Diego county by almost 5% but the same economic forces that are pushing rents down are also slowing what was on track to be a record year for housing construction in the county. And, women trying to climb the ranks in law enforcement sometimes have to battle sexism, toxic masculinity, even sexual harassment. KPBS investigative reporter Claire Trageser brings us one such story from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. Next, a controversy at a high-profile San Diego nonprofit prompted a board member’s resignation and concerns about retaliation. Then, a recent incident in a UC San Diego chemistry class highlights the distance between where the university says it wants to be and where it is when it comes to respect, inclusion and race relations. Finally, Rick Steves talks about traveling in the age of COVID-19.
California witness describes rectangle-shaped object with brilliant white lights
A California witness at San Diego reported watching a square or rectangle-shaped object with “brilliant white” lights at about 1:11 p.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
