chulavistatoday.com

In-N-Out opens new location in south San Diego County

In-N-Out Burger opened a new restaurant on Friday in Palm City that will serve its iconic made-to-order hamburgers, shakes, and fries to southern San Diego communities. The Los Angeles Based burger chain began to open restaurants in San Diego County in 1990 and now has 21 locations throughout the county. Adam Barrera, a veteran of In-N-Out for 17 years, will manage the new restaurant, located at 1093 Outer Road, on the northeast Corner of Outer Rd. & Coronado Ave.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
pacificsandiego.com

Top weekend events in San Diego for Nov. 17-20: Wonderfront Festival, Lightscape and more

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Nov. 17 to Sunday, Nov. 20. “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas”: The Old Globe presents its 25th annual production of this Mel Marvin-Timothy Mason musical inspired by the Dr. Seuss children’s book about a lonely mountain-dwelling creature who schemes to rob a village of all its Christmas spirit and presents. Opens Nov. 9 and runs through Dec. 31. Showtimes vary week to week, but mostly evening performances Tuesdays-Fridays and multiple performances on weekend days. $59-$89. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

A look inside Old Town’s Wood Shop!

The working Blacksmith Shop is one of Old Town San Diego State Historic Park’s most popular attractions. At one end of the blacksmith shop is a small wood shop, where I seldom see any activity. But that wasn’t the case today!. Gary, a California State Parks volunteer, was...
SAN DIEGO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Escondido: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Escondido, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Escondido California. Located in San Diego County, Escondido is known for its scenic views, excellent wineries, and craft breweries. It is also home to the San Pasqual Valley Zoo. You can enjoy safari-style train rides or nighttime animal viewing. It is a great destination...
ESCONDIDO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Chef Brian Malarkey & Chris Puffer (Re)Take Herringbone in La Jolla

It was arguably the most magical room they had. And now they have it again. They have massive, grand plans for it. And then they're done. Chef Brian Malarkey and Chris Puffer, business partner/operator (Puffer-Malarkey Collective), have taken over Herringbone San Diego in La Jolla. They will rename it, remodel it, and reimagine it in a way that fills a hole. They're gonna build La Jolla a Parisian steakhouse.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

How you can experience food from two Michelin star chefs in one meal in San Diego

William Bradley, the chef-director of Addison, San Diego’s only two-star Michelin restaurant, will conclude his 2022 California Collaborations dinner series next month with a fellow chef whose name may ring a bell with longtime San Diego diners. Chef-owner Chris Bleidorn of Michelin two-star Birdsong in San Francisco will alternate...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thehoovercardinal.org

One of the best in San Diego

One of my favorite places to go eat is Santa Ana Fresh Mexican Food. Santa Ana´s has been a restaurant that has been putting out authentic Mexican flavors for over 22 years. It was founded by Julio Posada. When I go to eat at the restaurant, I usually get...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

San Diego Cracks Down on Vendors at Beaches

SAN DIEGO - The City of San Diego is cracking down on street vendors at the beach. The San Diego City council has unanimously approved strengthening its recent street vendor ordinance to stop pop-up vendors from setting up in parks or sidewalks along local beaches. “What we’re most concerned with...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Report: California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit

State officials are projecting a $25 billion budget deficit for next year. The news is a stark contrast to back-to-back years of record budget surpluses in California. Then, rents are down in San Diego county by almost 5% but the same economic forces that are pushing rents down are also slowing what was on track to be a record year for housing construction in the county. And, women trying to climb the ranks in law enforcement sometimes have to battle sexism, toxic masculinity, even sexual harassment. KPBS investigative reporter Claire Trageser brings us one such story from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. Next, a controversy at a high-profile San Diego nonprofit prompted a board member’s resignation and concerns about retaliation. Then, a recent incident in a UC San Diego chemistry class highlights the distance between where the university says it wants to be and where it is when it comes to respect, inclusion and race relations. Finally, Rick Steves talks about traveling in the age of COVID-19.
CALIFORNIA STATE

