wtoc.com

How to make pumpkin pie

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week, members of the WTOC team have been stopping by the Morning Break kitchen to share their favorite holiday recipes. Mariah Congedo is here this morning to make a pumpkin pie.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

How to make Gran’s Creamed Cauliflower

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving is one week away. Jamie Ertle whipped up one of her holiday favorites and if you want to limit some of the calories on the table, she has just what you need. GRAN’S CREAMED CAULIFLOWER. INGREDIENTS:. Traditionally a head of cauliflower but frozen florets...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Zunzibar transforming into ski lodge for festive fun

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzibar is going through a holiday makeover. The bar on Drayton Street in downtown Savannah will transform into a ski lodge in November through February. Guests will get merry with igloos, snowy decorations, and winter-themed drinks, including hot cider, hot chocolate, and coffee, each paired with...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Over 6,800 pounds of food collected during WTOC’s Day of Giving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The WTOC Day of Giving Food Drive to benefit America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia was a big success!. WTOC collected over 6,800 pounds of food Thursday at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard in Savannah. The food will provide over 5,700 meals for...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Lineup announced for 2023 Savannah Music Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Music Festival announced the dates for the 2023 season. It will run from March 23 to April 8, 2023. Tickets will start at $31 dollars and will be available to purchase on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets at the Savannah Box Office on East Broughton Street or online.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

East Georgia Regional members pack up holiday meals for families in need

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving comes less than a week from now. For families who’re struggling financially, the traditional holiday meal might be out of reach. This afternoon, folks at Statesboro’s East Georgia Regional Medical Center teamed up to pack meals that will make the difference. Volunteers say...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

WTOC Day of Giving at Kroger on Mall Blvd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC teamed up with America’s Second Harvest to make sure families have food on the table this winter. On the annual Day of Giving, WTOC was out at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard to collect those donations. People showed up bright and early Thursday... “Wooh!...
SAVANNAH, GA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Jazz Clubs and Bars in Savannah Georgia

Jazz'd Tapas Bar is an industrial-chic cocktail bar with live music most nights. This bar has a diverse menu and offers unique, creative cocktails and tapas. The industrial-chic design of the bar is the perfect complement to the food and music. Jazz is one of the top tapas bars in...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Students at Savannah High participate in Turkey Trot Fun Run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Turkey Trot Fun Run and Walk for Adaptive Students - students hit the track at the School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High School earlier today. Organizers say students practiced life skills by registering for the event and learning race strategies during PE. “We try...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Overcomers’ Conference happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s all about the journey, and some journeys are more inspiring than others. Life stories and experiences will be shared for the purpose of encouraging others at the three-day Overcomers Conference this weekend. Wendy Eugene is one of the presenters at the event put on...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

INTERVIEW: Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society is a support group to benefit people with Down Syndrome and their families through local leadership in support, outreach, education, and advocacy. Joe MarKeeZee, the President of the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society, and Michael Holton, who is on the Board of...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Tomochichi Monument, 1899, Savannah

Tomochichi (c.1644-1739) was the mico, or chief, of the Yamacraw Indians at the time of the colonization of Georgia by James Oglethorpe in 1733. His cooperation with the British made the creation of modern Georgia possible. In 1735, he accompanied Oglethorpe to England to report on the progress of the colony and was received as an ally and representative of all native people of the colony.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro native lands in top 13 of NBC’s ‘The Voice’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro’s own Bryce Leatherwood made the cut for the top 13 in NBC’s singing competition “The Voice”. He was the only one out of four contestants to advance in the instant save Tuesday night. Team Gwen’s Kevin Hawkin, Team Camila’s Kate Kalvach and  Team Legend’s Sasha Hurtado were eliminated. WSAV is […]
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Top Teacher: Sean Vetrovsky

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sean Vetrovsky teaches middle school science at Charles Ellis Montessori Academy in Savannah. “My goal is to have them see science in the real world and have them realize that they know more than they think they may know,” he said. Vetrovsky says he wants...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SCAD grad talks about his work on ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” continues to roar at the box office, WSAV is discovering more local connections to the blockbuster film. That includes a former WSAV employee turned underwater camera specialist. Marc Casey worked on the film as an underwater camera technician and assistant. He joined WSAV live on First […]
SAVANNAH, GA

