Wrestling continues early slate of invitationals with Lindenwood Open

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine Knights wresting team stays on the road this weekend with a trip to the Lindenwood Open coming up on Saturday. Bellarmine is the lone squad from Kentucky as the Knights will compete against opponents from 29 different teams at Hyland Arena in St. Charles, Mo.
Another SEC opponent awaits women's basketball as Knights head to UK

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's basketball team's challenging nonconference slate will come into focus once again Thursday evening when the Knights take the Memorial Coliseum floor at 7 (ET) to clash with Kentucky. The Wildcats (3-0) will represent the second opponent from the SEC in 11 days...
Bellarmine is named an ALL IN Most Engaged Campus for College Student Voting

The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge has recognized Bellarmine University as an ALL IN Most Engaged Campus for College Student Voting. The inaugural recognition, given to 394 colleges across the country, honors institutions for their efforts to increase nonpartisan democratic engagement and student voting. The ALL IN Challenge is a...
Bellarmine to embark on another classic road stretch beginning Friday at Clemson

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—The Gauntlet version 2.0 begins Friday for the Bellarmine Knights. Last year, the Bellarmine men's basketball team—then its second year of transitioning to Division I—embarked on early season road games that some around the program simply called "The Gauntlet." To open the 2021-22 season, Bellarmine played six straight road games—including three against teams that spent time at No. 1 in the polls last November (Purdue, Gonzaga, and UCLA). The trip took them to Indiana, Kentucky, California, Washington and Nevada as the Knights racked up the frequent flyer miles.
