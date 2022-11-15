LOUISVILLE, Ky.—The Gauntlet version 2.0 begins Friday for the Bellarmine Knights. Last year, the Bellarmine men's basketball team—then its second year of transitioning to Division I—embarked on early season road games that some around the program simply called "The Gauntlet." To open the 2021-22 season, Bellarmine played six straight road games—including three against teams that spent time at No. 1 in the polls last November (Purdue, Gonzaga, and UCLA). The trip took them to Indiana, Kentucky, California, Washington and Nevada as the Knights racked up the frequent flyer miles.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO