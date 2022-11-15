OKC Zoo mourns the loss of Asian elephant named Bamboo

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Staff members at the Oklahoma City Zoo are mourning the loss of Bamboo, its oldest Asian elephant.

Bamboo was humanely euthanized due to a declining health. She was 56-years-old and passed peacefully in the elephant barn at Sanctuary Asia.

The median life expectancy for female Asian elephants is 47.

Bamboo came to Oklahoma City in 2015 from the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle. She was known as the “grandmother” to the Zoo’s elephant heard.

“Bamboo was a wonderful elephant and it was honor to care for her throughout her senior years,” said Rachel Emory, OKC Zoo’s curator of elephants and rhinos. “Though this decision was extremely difficult we did not want Bamboo to experience any pain or suffering and together, as a team, decided it was time to say goodbye.”

