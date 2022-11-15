ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Zoo mourns the loss of Asian elephant named Bamboo

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Staff members at the Oklahoma City Zoo are mourning the loss of Bamboo, its oldest Asian elephant.

Bamboo was humanely euthanized due to a declining health. She was 56-years-old and passed peacefully in the elephant barn at Sanctuary Asia.

The median life expectancy for female Asian elephants is 47.

Bamboo came to Oklahoma City in 2015 from the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle. She was known as the “grandmother” to the Zoo’s elephant heard.

“Bamboo was a wonderful elephant and it was honor to care for her throughout her senior years,” said Rachel Emory, OKC Zoo’s curator of elephants and rhinos. “Though this decision was extremely difficult we did not want Bamboo to experience any pain or suffering and together, as a team, decided it was time to say goodbye.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aKjbG_0jBilNRP00

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
parenthoodandpassports.com

Christmas in OKC | 15 Festive Activities and Things to Do (by a local!)

We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. The holiday season is a great time to visit Oklahoma City. Christmas in OKC means holiday events, neighborhoods covered in vibrant light displays, and unique festive activities in Oklahoma City. About Christmas in OKC. While Oklahoma City...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
405magazine.com

8 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: November 17-20

If you’re not yet feeling festive, that might change this weekend. With tree lighting ceremonies, holiday theater productions and even a train ride, take full advantage of Oklahoma City’s jolly offerings. Safari Lights | Nov. 12-Jan. 1. The Oklahoma City Zoo’s Safari Lights are roaring back for another...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Chicken N Pickle's Snowbound Opens November 18th

Malcolm is having fun at Chicken N Pickle talking to Director of Field Marketing Stephanie Antone. Their Snowbound a Merry Ski Lodge Pop-Up opens tomorrow!. There's going to be great views, craft bites and holiday-inspired drinks. To make your reservations at snowbound a merry ski lodge go to Snowboundpopup.com. Chicken...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
AOL Corp

Live near a dam? It could be crumbling, threatening homes and lives as heavy rains increase

CORRECTION: An earlier version of the story misstated the name of the Association of State Dam Safety Officials, and it incorrectly identified the number of evacuees in the Edenville Dam failure. The correct number is 11,000. CLARIFICATION: A sentence about Edenville has been reworded to more clearly describe the materials and stability of the embankment.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Grocery giant extends to Oklahoma City

Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery retailer, recently opened a 50,000-square-foot spoke facility in Oklahoma City as an extension of their regional fulfillment center in Dallas, Texas. The new Oklahoma City facility is expected to employ nearly 200 full-time associates. “As OKC continues to grow, we expect more national investment...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

Organs flown through Oklahoma and Texas on uncrewed flight

OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, an uncrewed aerial transport system moved donated human organs across three cities in the longest distance donated organs have ever been transported via an uncrewed aerial system. Three organ organ procurement organizations, LifeShare, LifeGift and Texas Sharing Organ Alliance, partnered with Matador Uncrewed Aerial...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Visit Oklahoma’s Wildest Christmas Light Display

Thanksgiving is next Thursday, the 2022 holiday season is officially upon us! If you're looking for some family festive fun and would like to get into the spirit of the season visit Oklahoma's wildest Christmas Light Display. It's an amazing drive-through and walk-through Christmas experience with lights and more!. SCROLL...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Cyril family recovering after losing home, dog in fire

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - A young Caddo County family is recovering after losing their home and a beloved pet in a fire earlier this week. The week before Thanksgiving, a fire destroyed Trenton Lepree and Brooke Delk’s Cyril home. It’s a total loss. The pair is coping with...
CYRIL, OK
KOCO

Developer wants to bring 1920s Hollywood to modern-day Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A developer wants to bring 1920s Hollywood to modern-day Oklahoma City. The Harlow Apartments will be named after actress Jean Harlow. The developer, Richard Tanenbaum, said the historic buildings will keep their classic feel with a 1920s inspiration. "The era when these buildings were built, I...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

El Reno Public Schools mourns death of seventh-grade student

EL RENO, Okla. — El Reno Public Schools officials are mourning the recent death of a seventh-grade student. District officials said in a social media post that Daniel Maifield died Wednesday. He attended Etta Dale Junior High School. "He was happy all the time," said Kambry Maifield, Daniel's sister....
EL RENO, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
79K+
Followers
144K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy