4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
Missing From His Playpen: Quinton SimonNikSavannah, GA
When You Feel "Held Hostage" In A Toxic RelationshipThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
wtoc.com
Over 6,800 pounds of food collected during WTOC’s Day of Giving
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The WTOC Day of Giving Food Drive to benefit America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia was a big success!. WTOC collected over 6,800 pounds of food Thursday at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard in Savannah. The food will provide over 5,700 meals for...
wtoc.com
WTOC begins collecting toy donations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC will begin its annual toy drive on Friday, Nov. 18. Every year, WTOC invites the community to drop off new, unwrapped toys at the station’s main lobby. We are collecting toys for all age groups, including teenagers. All toys collected at WTOC will stay...
wtoc.com
How to make pumpkin pie
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week, members of the WTOC team have been stopping by the Morning Break kitchen to share their favorite holiday recipes. Mariah Congedo is here this morning to make a pumpkin pie.
wtoc.com
Non-profit providing tiny homes for veterans in Liberty Co.
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A non-profit in Liberty County is working to help local veterans experiencing homelessness. They’re now one step closer to creating a tiny home community in Midway. A lot off of the Coastal Highway in Midway will soon be home to many veterans who need a...
blufftontoday.com
Groups to serve Thanksgiving dinners in Beaufort, Jasper County
Various organizations throughout Beaufort and Jasper County will offer free Thanksgiving Day meals on Thursday, Nov. 24 to residents in the area that are looking to celebrate the holiday. The Frazier family is hosting their 4th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Oscar Frazier Park in Bluffton from 11 am to...
wtoc.com
UPDATE: Broughton Street reopens Saturday morning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Broughton Street officially reopened Saturday morning after being closed since early 2020 due to construction. *************************************************************************************************************************************************************. {ORIGINAL STORY} It’s a project that has been in the works for about three years now in downtown Savannah and it’s getting closer to being completely finished.
wtoc.com
Feed the Boro food drop changes location this weekend
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A group in Statesboro will hold their monthly food drop this Saturday. The November food drop for Feed the Boro has some volunteers feeling nostalgic, but it also means a major change to the location. They’ll hold the distribution this Saturday at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds, with...
wtoc.com
WTOC Day of Giving at Kroger on Mall Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC teamed up with America’s Second Harvest to make sure families have food on the table this winter. On the annual Day of Giving, WTOC was out at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard to collect those donations. People showed up bright and early Thursday... “Wooh!...
wtoc.com
First Mexican restaurant, theater renovations highlight changes in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Pembroke community is celebrating milestones for two long awaited projects in the city’s downtown area. New dining options are now available, and a big boost is coming to the city’s old theater. On a typical day this street would be empty. But now...
wtoc.com
Savannah’s Broughton St. to reopen to traffic Friday evening
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the moment many Savannah business owners, residents, and visitors have been waiting for - the end of Broughton Street construction. Construction work has been going on for years. Discussions about the upgrades to the street have been in the works since December of 2016.
WSAV-TV
Construction workers hailed for saving woman’s life after Pooler crash
A serious crash on Highway 80 at Continental Blvd. sent a woman to the hospital after an 18-wheeler rolled over on her car shortly after noon on Friday. Construction workers hailed for saving woman’s life …. A serious crash on Highway 80 at Continental Blvd. sent a woman to...
wtoc.com
Zunzibar transforming into ski lodge for festive fun
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzibar is going through a holiday makeover. The bar on Drayton Street in downtown Savannah will transform into a ski lodge in November through February. Guests will get merry with igloos, snowy decorations, and winter-themed drinks, including hot cider, hot chocolate, and coffee, each paired with...
5 Free Things To Do In Savannah, GA That Are Perfect For Your Next Long Weekend Away
While enjoying your vacation to the fullest extent, it's easy for things to get out of hand budget-wise. These free things to do in Savannah, GA are a great way to further explore the city without hurting your wallet. You can escape into the Hostess City's great outdoors and explore...
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. mayors write letter to commission about LOST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mayors from cities in Chatham County have written a letter asking Chatham County commission to not allow the local option sales tax or LOST to expire. In the letter, the mayors state, “to allow LOST to expire or to otherwise force an inequitable distribution that would hike taxes for nearly 70% of our residents, would equate to the public malfeasance.”
wtoc.com
Drayton St. in Savannah reopens after gas leak
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Drayton Street has reopened after Savannah Fire says they have fixed a gas leak. Savannah Fire also says they were able to cap the leak and everyone is safe. Crews with the Savannah Fire Department are on the scene of a gas leak. Part of Drayton...
wtoc.com
Gas leak closes part of Drayton St. in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Crews with the Savannah Fire Department are on the scene of a gas leak. Part of Drayton Street is closed off starting at Oglethorpe Avenue. Stick with WTOC for details.
WJCL
Holiday parades in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Rincon Lions Club sees impressive turnout for its 41st annual Christmas parade. We've created a list of all the holiday parades in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Holiday Parades. Savannah. Nov. 26: Boat Parade of Lights; Savannah’s Waterfront;...
wtoc.com
Overcomers’ Conference happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s all about the journey, and some journeys are more inspiring than others. Life stories and experiences will be shared for the purpose of encouraging others at the three-day Overcomers Conference this weekend. Wendy Eugene is one of the presenters at the event put on...
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. commissioner explains new fire fee bills
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in unincorporated Chatham County, and you recently got a bill for fire services, you now have more time to pay-up. It comes after county officials decided to extend that deadline by 30 days Friday. “Let me first say, we will not be...
wtoc.com
United Way of the Coastal Empire wraps up Fall Giving campaign
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire celebrated another great year of their Fall Giving Campaign tonight. The organization says some highlights from the last 10 weeks include a 10% increase in the ‘Shop and Dine United’ part of the campaign this year. And...
