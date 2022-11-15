SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mayors from cities in Chatham County have written a letter asking Chatham County commission to not allow the local option sales tax or LOST to expire. In the letter, the mayors state, “to allow LOST to expire or to otherwise force an inequitable distribution that would hike taxes for nearly 70% of our residents, would equate to the public malfeasance.”

