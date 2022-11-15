Read full article on original website
Oregon Has Largest Decline In Gas Prices
Over the last week, Oregon had the largest decline in gas prices of any state.
Gas Prices To Fall as 2022 Winds Up
Though still high, gasoline prices should trend lower as winter nears. No relief for diesel or heating oil consumers, though, and beware a natural gas spike.
Gas Prices Continue Down
Most states including Oregon are seeing prices at the pumps decline as travelers get ready for Thanksgiving travel next week. U.S. demand for gas has increased but fluctuating crude oil prices have helped keep pump prices in check. For the week, the national average for regular dips four cents to $3.76 a gallon. The Oregon average drops six cents to $4.77. This is the 10th-largest weekly drop for a state in the nation.
Thanksgiving gas prices projected to hit record high
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Soon, many Americans will be hitting the road to visit family and friends for Thanksgiving, and according to GasBuddy, they’ll be facing the highest “Turkey Day” gas prices ever. Come Thanksgiving, GasBuddy projects the average national price of gasoline will be $3.68...
Thanksgiving gas prices expected to be higher than ever before
The number of Americans expected to travel by car this Thanksgiving is predicted to be higher than last year and drivers should be ready to shell out for record-high gas prices.
Gas Prices Back Up but Not for Long, Analyst Says
Gas prices that dropped in recent weeks have jumped an average of 22 cents in the past week on the Seacoast, but it's only a temporary situation. The average price of regular in New Hampshire was $3.72 Wednesday, according to AAA Northern New England's survey of gas prices, compared to $3.50 a week ago and $3.39 a month ago. It's a similar situation in Maine, where the average price is $3.89 versus $3.65 a week ago and $3.52 a month ago.
Gas prices will be a drag on Thanksgiving road trips: analyst
First, the good news. Gas prices have been going down after last month’s price spike, which was due, in part, to last month’s refinery shutdowns in Indiana and Ohio.
U.S. retail gasoline prices remain stable
Motor club AAA listed a national average retail price for a gallon of gasoline that was more or less unchanged from week-ago levels.
