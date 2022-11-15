Societal collapse is upon us, maybe. Model Emily Ratajkowski and comedian Pete Davidson might be a thing now. EmRata, who separated from her (allegedly) cheating husband in August and has (allegedly) been dating Brad Pitt, is now the subject of another celeb dating rumor. Per the unreliable but occasionally correct celeb gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi, EmRata is (allegedly) dating Pete Davidson, the former SNL star who is fresh out of a very public relationship with Kim Kardashian. Davidson's relationship with Kardashian came to an unsurprising end in August. The celebrity dating pool gets smaller and smaller with each passing day.

4 DAYS AGO