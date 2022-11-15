Read full article on original website
Jennifer Aniston Mourns Dad John Aniston’s Death in Touching Tribute
Jennifer Aniston revealed on Instagram that her dad, actor John Aniston, passed away on Friday, November 11. He was 89 years old. Jennifer shared a series of touching photos of her dad, whose long-running role on Days of Our Lives earned him a Daytime Emmy acting nomination and a lifetime achievement award, with a sweet caption.
Supermodel Paulina Porizkova Said Dating in Her 50s ‘Sucks’
Supermodel and former Sports Illustrated cover star Paulina Porizkova, 57, is dating, and she said it’s terrible (supermodels are just like us!). On a recent episode of Red Table Talk, Porizkova said that at her age, the dating pool is very small. “It’s a small pool, dirty little puddle,” she said.
Chris Evans Has Been Dating Alba Baptista for ‘Over a Year’
America's “Sexiest Man Alive” is taken. Chris Evans, 41, has been quietly dating Portuguese actor Alba Baptista for “over a year,” People reports. “It's serious,” a source told the outlet. “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”
Nick Cannon Revealed How Much He Pays in Child Support
Nick Cannon divulged how much he pays in child support annually during a recent interview with entertainment blog The Neighborhood Talk. Now a father of eleven with his youngest child on the way, Cannon has been the subject of public criticism for years. His latest comments regarding money come in...
Megan Fox Had the Perfect Response to an Online Body Shamer: ‘Was Hoping You’d Wife Me’
Don't mess with Zelda, Princess of Hyrule. On November 11 Megan Fox graced her 20.8 million Instagram followers with photos of her third Halloween couple's costume with fianceé Machine Gun Kelly. On October 31 the pair were photographed dressing up as Link and Zelda from the popular fantasy video...
Zoë Kravitz Just Shared the Backstory of That Infamous Channing Tatum Bike Pic
Zoë Kravitz is finally ready to give us the scoop on that unforgettable paparazzi photo of her riding behind boyfriend Channing Tatum on his BMX bike. As you may recall, the image became the quintessential meme of summer 2021. (See it here.) Tatum, for his part, has an enduring...
Hailey Bieber Does Fast & Furious Style in a Moto Jacket and Micro Mini
Hailey Bieber has worn motorcycle jackets all year long. Whether it’s an oversized vintage piece in the summer with shorts and loafers, or a paneled motocross version in fall with sweatpants, the model has a knack for dressing up leather outerwear no matter the weather. And as we step into party season, Bieber still can’t get enough of her supermodel essential.
Kim Kardashian Went Full Balenciaga Barbie in a Baby Pink Cutout Gown
Just when you thought Barbiecore was fading away in favor of balletcore and cozy fall trends, Kim Kardashian goes full Balenciaga Barbie. On November 12, Kim attended the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood wearing head-to-toe Balenciaga. The reality TV star paired an asymmetrical baby pink gown featuring a dramatic train and multiple bow-tie details with a matching Balenciaga tiny purse and a pair of hot pink boots. Her platinum hair, which only adds to the Barbie aesthetic, was pulled back with a single face-framing tendril kept loose. She topped off the look with a set of french tip press-on nails by Kim Truong that could cut glass.
Is Emily Ratajkowski Dating Pete Davidson?
Societal collapse is upon us, maybe. Model Emily Ratajkowski and comedian Pete Davidson might be a thing now. EmRata, who separated from her (allegedly) cheating husband in August and has (allegedly) been dating Brad Pitt, is now the subject of another celeb dating rumor. Per the unreliable but occasionally correct celeb gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi, EmRata is (allegedly) dating Pete Davidson, the former SNL star who is fresh out of a very public relationship with Kim Kardashian. Davidson's relationship with Kardashian came to an unsurprising end in August. The celebrity dating pool gets smaller and smaller with each passing day.
Billie Eilish Wore a Soaking-Wet Net Dress to Promote Her New Fragrance
Billie Eilish “couldn’t be happier” to present her latest fragrance, Eilish No. 2. The singer announced the news with a stunning promotional photo, which she shared on Instagram on November 17. “Guess WHAAAAAAAAAT!!!!?!!?! Eilish No. 2 will be available tomorrow at 9am PT in the US!!!!!!!!!! 🥳🥳🥳🥳 on billieeilishfragrances.com,” she wrote in the caption. “I couldn’t be happier with every piece of this. I’m beyond excited for you to have it.”
18 Photos That Convinced Me Having A Boyfriend Is The Same As Having A Child
Nothing more romantic than leaving behind a mountain of trash or nearly burning the house down. 😍
22 Screenshots Of People Being Hilariously, Confidently Wrong
If you're going to correct someone on the internet, you'd better make VERY sure you're not wrong first.
More Than 130 People and Organizations Voiced Support for Amber Heard in an Open Letter
Amber Heard is receiving an outpouring of public support. Nearly six months after losing a highly publicized defamation suit brought by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, more than 130 people and organizations specializing in women’s rights advocacy, domestic violence, and sexual assault awareness have signed an open letter of support for Heard. Among them were feminist icon Gloria Steinem, the National Organization for Women, the National Women’s Law Center, Equality Now, and the Women’s March Foundation.
Gigi Hadid Skipped Leonardo DiCaprio’s Star-Studded Birthday Bash
Gigi Hadid doesn’t have time for birthday parties, apparently. Scorpio Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 48th birthday over the weekend with a star-studded celebration in Beverly Hills. Attendees included the Oscar winner’s parents, as well as Tobey Maguire, Bradley Cooper, Rebel Wilson, LeBron James, Kate Hudson, Rami Malek, and Ashton Kutcher, per People. Although the guest list was impressive, DiCaprio’s rumored girlfriend, model Gigi Hadid, skipped the event. Are they over? Or was Gigi just really busy? Perhaps she’s just not ready to meet the parents yet?
Sydney Sweeney Has Addressed Those Pics From Her Mom’s Birthday Party
Whether or not Sydney Sweeney deserved all the internet backlash she got for posting pictures from her mom's 60th-birthday party—an event some of Sweeney's relatives attended wearing MAGA hats and Blue Lives Matter T-shirts—is not a debate I have the emotional fortitude to wade into at this time. Sweeney doesn't really seem like she has the energy for this conversation either, but she did address the controversy in her recent GQ profile.
Olivia Wilde Made the Case for a Tube Top Revival in a Strapless Two-Piece Look
Olivia Wilde looked radiant in a custom two-piece set by Polish designer Magda Burtrym at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday. Dressed by beloved celebrity stylist Karla Welch, the actor-director walked the charity event's carpet in a black tube top and voluminous ballgown skirt paired with Giuseppe Zanotti Bebe platform heels and gold rosebud earrings from Irene Neuwirth.
Hilarie Burton Just Called Candace Cameron Bure a ‘Bigot’ on Twitter
Um, so Hilarie Burton Morgan, of the One Tree Hill Hilarie Burtons, just publicly blasted D.J. Tanner on Twitter for her “Christian values,” and honestly, this burn reads like poetry. Fuller House and low-budget holiday rom-com star Candace Cameron Bure said in a Wall Street Journal interview that...
Prince George Lost His Royal Mind Over a Sequined Jacket, Says Prince William
Apparently nine-year-old Prince George’s favorite part of his great-grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations was the flashy, bright blue sequined outfit Craig David wore for his performance. And this is the first time I’ve ever felt like I could relate to this kid because I also love a sparkly jacket.
Blake Lively’s ‘Antique Grandma’ Manicure Is Surprisingly Chic
Fall nail ideas can come from anywhere, as Blake Lively just proved. Where do you get your manicure inspiration from? While autumn finds many of us feeling drawn to seasonal shades of oxblood, deep red, and berry, top nail artists get ideas not just from nature, but art, music, fashion, and architecture too. It seems Lively, meanwhile, gets her personal inspo from…wallpaper.
Hilary Duff Has Something to Say About Publishing Aaron Carter’s Unfinished Memoir
Less than two weeks after his death, Aaron Carter’s unfinished memoir will be posthumously published by Ballast Books, a move Hilary Duff finds to be, in a word, “disgusting.” According to Page Six, the book gets into Duff and Carter’s relationship from back when they were barely teenagers—and claims that they lost their virginities to one another in a hotel room.
