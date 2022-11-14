Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Veteran actor Robert Clary has passed away at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Soap Opera Vet, Hogan’s Heroes Star Robert Clary, Dead at 96Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
Doctor releases video of Jay Leno getting treatment for burns
Dr. Peter Grossman, the surgeon treating Jay Leno, released video of the comedian in an oxygen chamber getting treatment for the injuries he suffered as a result of a gasoline fire. Grossman says although the injuries are "serious" he is expected to be back to work soon.
Jay Leno speaks out after suffering ‘serious’ burns from gasoline car fire
Jay Leno needs some time to recover following Sunday’s freak car fire that left him with “serious” facial burns, but he is otherwise “OK.” “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” the comedian, 72, told Page Six in a statement Monday afternoon. “I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” The statement comes shortly after TMZ reported that the former “Tonight Show” host and avid car collector was in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his dozens of prized vehicles on Sunday when one of them burst into flames. Sources told the outlet that...
Jay Leno suffers serious burns in Los Angeles fire
Jay Leno is being treated at a Los Angeles burn center after being seriously injured in a car fire over the weekend. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” the comedian and former “Tonight Show” host said in […]
Jay Leno's Wife Looks Somber Visiting Wounded Husband As He Recovers From 'Serious Burns' At Treatment Center
Jay Leno's wife, Mavis, looked somber as she visited her husband at the Los Angeles hospital where he is being treated for "serious burns" to his face after a steam car fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 72-year-old comedian was working on one of his steam cars when it erupted, spraying gas all over Leno and causing a fire. Leno sustained "serious burns" from the accident and was rushed to a local Burbank emergency room.The talk show host was then transported to the Grossman Burn Center for further specialized treatment. Mavis appeared disheveled — understandably so — as she and another...
Jay Leno Cancels Performance Due To Serious Injury From Freak Accident
The former 'Tonight Show' host was forced to cancel a recent performance at a Las Vegas conference over the weekend.
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"
Longtime television host and car enthusiast Jay Leno has reportedly been hospitalized following a "severe medical emergency," TMZ reports. Leno was reportedly inside his garage when one of the vehicles inside burst into flames. The subsequent fired reportedly struck Leno, burning the left side of his face.
Jay Leno's Burn Center Doctor Gives Update On His Recovery After Car Fire
Jay Leno has already undergone one surgery to treat his second and third-degree burns.
Jay Leno recovering from 'serious burns' sustained in garage fire
The former "Tonight Show" host was working on one of his cars when he was burned on the left side of his face.Nov. 14, 2022.
Jay Leno has undergone surgery for 'significant burns,' physician says
Jay Leno has undergone one surgery for his burn injuries and will undergo a second procedure later this week, according to his physician.
Jay Leno Was Recently in a Terrible Accident — Here's the Latest on His Health
News recently broke that Jay Leno, former host of The Tonight Show, was severely injured in an accident. The 72-year-old comedian is, of course, best known for his time as the host of the long-running late-night show. Prior to that, he was a standup comic who, despite not gracing the comedy stage in more than 50 years, still keeps a sharp sense of humor as the host of You Bet Your Life With Jay Leno.
'He's A Tough Guy': Jay Leno Employee Reveals TV Host Is Recovering In Burn Center After Getting Sprayed By Gas While Working On Steam Car
A longtime employee and friend of Jay Leno said the TV personality is going to pull through after canceling an appearance due to a serious medical emergency, RadarOnline.com has discovered. George Swift confirmed that Leno was being treated at Grossman Burn Center after a gasoline fire at his Burbank-based garage this weekend."He's a tough guy. He's going to be fine," said Swift to Access Hollywood, who has worked for Leno for 15 years. "There's nothing life-threatening and he's in great spirits, but you know, it's going to take a while."Swift shared that Leno was working on a steam-powered vehicle and...
