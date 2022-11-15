Read full article on original website
Related
fitsmallbusiness.com
How to Port an Existing Number to VoIP in 6 Easy Steps
To ensure a successful phone number porting process, gather all your account information from your old carrier. Your new voice-over-internet-protocol (VoIP) provider will need these details to verify your account. Make sure to follow the provider’s instructions and wait until the process is complete. After porting, test your phone number and cancel your old service. In this article, we dive into a detailed discussion about how to port an existing number to VoIP.
fitsmallbusiness.com
How to Conduct New Employee Orientation in 5 Quick Steps (+ Free Checklist)
New employee orientation is the first official experience new hires have with their employers after joining the team. It should offer a good introduction to the company’s culture and the employee’s job duties, provide an opportunity to complete any required paperwork, and include presentations, training sessions, and access to the tools needed for success.
fitsmallbusiness.com
Real Estate Landing Pages: Definition, How They Work & Types
In addition to a real estate website, agents can accelerate their lead generation efforts by including a landing page—but what is a real estate landing page? Real estate landing pages generate leads by capturing the contact information of active homebuyers and sellers. They do this by offering free content or tools that entice page visitors to give you their contact information, and, ultimately, use your services to buy or sell a home.
Comments / 0