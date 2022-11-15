Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Work flexibility offers Orlando residents some holiday magic this yearInstaworkOrlando, FL
Is it even safe for Orlando women to visit the chiropractor anymore?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Publix Opens New Bar in OrlandoBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the FallL. CaneFlorida State
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
fox35orlando.com
Florida neighbors build seawall hours before hurricane to save beachside business
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A beachside business owner in New Smyrna Beach is relieved her property was spared by the hurricane thanks to the help of her neighbors. Teri Corbett and her husband own a small beachside inn called Angel Inn the Sand. Corbett remembers the fear she felt as Hurricane Nicole moved in last week. Ian destroyed the dunes that protected her property.
The Weather Channel
Erosion From Hurricanes Ian, Nicole In Florida Is No Surprise, Geologist Says
Dozens of buildings along Florida's east coast were deemed unsafe after Nicole. Sea level rise is making the impact from storms worse, scientists say. "We should not be surprised," coastal geologist Randall Parkinson says. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel...
wogx.com
Epcot visitor chugged beers, almost fell off Disney Skyliner platform, deputy says
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A guest at Walt Disney World's Epcot park was arrested after deputies said he caused a disturbance, possibly endangering himself and others during the Food and Wine Festival. According to park security and a deputy, Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was being very loud...
cw34.com
Florida pilot killed in crash after trading planes
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A pilot was killed after he collided into a tree. Deputies said he had just traded planes with another pilot. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said Charles Alban, 73 , had just given up his plane for a Taylor Monoplane — an experimental homemade aircraft.
floridainsider.com
This Florida beach town was rated the number-one surf spot in the U.S.
Surf Hotspot: Cocoa Beach, FL Pier – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by lunamarina. The top surfing locations in the world provide more than just consistent waves. The perfect surf spot requires warm water, lots of breaks, and a long, wide beach. Additionally, it helps if there is a lively surf posse in the water.
Florida man wins $1 million from convenience store scratch-off ticket
An Orlando man is $1 million richer after claiming a winning Florida Lottery scratch-off prize.
WESH
Stunning pictures, videos give view of historic Artemis 1 launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Video shows how launch appeared to turn night to day. NASA’s SLS rocket successfully lifted off from Kennedy Space Center at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday without any astronauts on board on a test flight scheduled to last 25 days. BELOW: Shirley Corliss shares video...
Experimental spacecraft causes mystery with massive booms over Florida
Floridians flooded social media early Saturday morning with reports of sonic booms of unknown origin. The sudden sound could be heard from Jacksonville to Orlando just after 5 a.m.
wogx.com
Port Orange man selling late wife's Christmas collection to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Elves, Santas, snowmen, and the Grinch. If it had to do with Christmas, it was probably in Bryan Salisbury's wife's "Christmas Room." "She loves it, anything to do with Christmas. She would wear stuff with Christmas, anything with Christmas," Bryan said. He and Debbie married 34...
wogx.com
Police: Florida woman stabbed 61-year-old man to death in Port Orange
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A Florida woman is in custody after police say she stabbed a 61-year-old man to death. Officers responded to 6794 Calistoga Circle on Wednesday around 10:45 p.m. They say when they arrived they found the 61-year-old victim who had been stabbed. He was taken to Halifax Hospital Daytona as a trauma alert but later died from his injuries.
Publix opens bars inside several Florida locations, including one in Orlando
It's a pint and a Pub Sub kind of day
Avelo Airlines unveils 6 new Florida routes, plan to add jobs
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Ultra low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines has picked Raleigh-Durham International Airport for its fifth base, a move that means six new routes to Florida, including Orlando.
wogx.com
Flying for Thanksgiving? Orlando airport could see record-breaking number of travelers
ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials at Orlando International Airport are helping travelers prepare for what is shaping up to be a busy holiday season. AAA says Orlando is the top destination for Thanksgiving this year and officials says the projected travel numbers will rival record-breaking pre-pandemic levels. One of the biggest...
Mysterious ‘Sonic Boom’ Heard in Central Florida, Reported Cause Revealed
Early Saturday morning (November 12), well before sunrise, the Sunshine State was shaken from sleep by a terrifying sound. Just after 5 a.m., a massive sonic boom ripped through the still-dark air, rattling houses and rousing thousands of central Florida residents. Floridians immediately took to social media to share their...
wogx.com
Florida library creates club for ‘banned’ books at public schools
DELAND, Fla. - From school districts across the country to right here in Central Florida, the books children read in the classroom and their school libraries have sparked heated debates. In some districts, these books have been outright banned. In Florida, Moms for Liberty, a parent-led activist group, has led...
wogx.com
Florida man accused of killing girlfriend 'bragged' about her death, gets arrested, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man already serving time in a Tampa prison for attempted murder will now face a murder charge in the 2018 shooting death of his then-girlfriend in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Bobby Lee Story, 57, was arrested on Tuesday and...
wogx.com
Oviedo holds service to honor veterans at Oviedo Veterans Tribute site
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Veterans Memorial Service was held at Center Lake Park in Oviedo on Wednesday at the Oviedo Veterans Tribute memorial site. The event was originally scheduled for Friday, November 11. It marks the first Veterans Memorial held at the new site. Veterans who live in the...
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida
