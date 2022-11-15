ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestertown, MD

chestertownspy.org

UM Shore Medical Group-Cardiology Welcomes Two New Providers

University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Cardiology recently welcomed two new providers to the practice based at UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Easton, 500 Cadmus Lane, suite 207; Robert Malacoff, MD, FACC, FSCAI, FHRS, CCDS, and Robyn Lanasa, CRNP, FNP-BC. Dr. Malacoff’s career includes extensive clinical cardiology experience....
EASTON, MD
chestertownspy.org

Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: It’s All Happening at the YMCA

Project Rewind-Talbot County: Can you help identify any of these c 1958-1967 young Easton, Maryland YMCA members? At that time the YMCA was at the Calvary Methodist Church on Washington Street where the old Safeway building is now. The YMCA moved to the new PeachBlossom Road location in 1967. Thanks to the YMCA for sharing your photo collection with the Talbot Historical Society!
EASTON, MD
myscience.org

Johns Hopkins expands staff winter holiday break

Beginning this year, employees at Johns Hopkins University, Maryland’s largest private employer, will receive two extra paid holidays to make it a six-day paid winter break, part of the university’s new commitment to flexible work arrangements. The university is giving employees the time off between Dec. 25 and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Councilman Marks: Pulaski Highway project expected to be finished in 2023

JOPPA, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Friday provided the following update on improvements to Pulaski Highway at the Baltimore County / Harford County line. The following email was sent from the Maryland State Highway Administration District Engineer:. Dear Councilman Marks:. Thank you for your email on behalf of...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Ebony Thompson named next Baltimore City Solicitor

The Brew has learned that Mayor Brandon Scott will announce today that his acting chief of staff is to become the head of the Law Department, the city’s first woman to hold the position. Mayor Brandon Scott today will announce that Ebony M. Thompson, his interim chief of staff,...
BALTIMORE, MD
cohaitungchi.com

A Day at Picturesque, Historic Betterton Beach

As heat weekends beckon vacation-seeking Marylanders to the solar, sand and waves of Ocean Metropolis and surrounding seashores, summer season rolls on…however site visitors typically doesn't. Significantly in recent times, most of us have turn out to be painfully aware of the frustration of stop-and-go journey to the Bay Bridge as throngs of vacationers crawl slowly towards their ocean vacation spot. As soon as over the bridge itself, drivers metal themselves for not less than one other two hours of journey earlier than lastly getting “down the ocean, hon.”
BETTERTON, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Lawyer named as next city solicitor appears to fall short of legal requirement

The charter says the city solicitor must have a minimum of 10 years of legal practice. Ebony Thompson graduated from law school in 2013, or nine years ago. The professional background of Ebony Thompson, announced today as Baltimore’s next city solicitor, does not appear to meet the Baltimore charter requirement that the city solicitor must have practiced law for at least 10 years.
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Maryland probe finds 158 abusive priests, over 600 victims

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An investigation by Maryland’s attorney general has identified 158 Roman Catholic priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore accused of sexually and physically abusing more than 600 victims over the past 80 years. That's according to court records filed on Thursday. Attorney General Brian Frosh...
BALTIMORE, MD
andnowuknow.com

Giant Food Opens New Store in Baltimore, Maryland; Ira Kress Details

LANDOVER, MD - Shoppers in Baltimore, Maryland, will soon be walking in the doors of a shiny new store, as Giant Food has announced the grand opening of its newest location. “Giant has served the Baltimore community for over 67 years, and we are thrilled to bring our customers an additional location to better fulfill their needs,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. “With our newest store layout, décor, and expanded offerings, we are sure this new store will deliver on convenience, value, and quality as a one-stop shopping experience.”
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

19-year-old, several juveniles arrested for string of carjacking, theft in Maryland

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police are investigating an armed carjacking that happened Friday night. Police say a citizen reported a possible vehicle break-in on Wicomico Street. As officers were on their way, they were dispatched to Dorchester Street for an armed carjacking with a handgun. There, they found a 73-year-old male victim from Brandywine, Md. suffering a head injury. The victim was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Co. family received notices for $2,800 of E-ZPass toll bills a month before grace period ends

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore County family told WJZ they recently received an E-ZPass bill for nearly $2,800.As the grace period for toll penalties comes to an end on Nov. 30, Robert Loudermilk said they were only given 30 days to pay the bill to avoid an even bigger fine.Loudermilk told WJZ they don't understand why they weren't notified of the outstanding toll sooner.Paperwork they received this week said if they don't pay their balance before the due date, they will owe more than $14,000.Loudermilk said there were 477 notices of unpaid E-ZPass tolls in his mailbox this month. "Down here...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

