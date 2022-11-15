Read full article on original website
chestertownspy.org
Chester Valley Ministers Association Celebrates Thanksgiving Gathering in Chestertown
All are invited to this special community service celebrating the season of gratitude. The gathering is sponsored by the Chester Valley Ministers Association (CVMA) and will be held on Sunday, November 20 at 4 p.m. at Bethel AME Church, 237 N College Ave, Chestertown, MD (adjacent to Washington College). The...
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race
Mail-in ballots favored Democrats by an average of about 70% throughout the state. The post Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
chestertownspy.org
UM Shore Medical Group-Cardiology Welcomes Two New Providers
University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Cardiology recently welcomed two new providers to the practice based at UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Easton, 500 Cadmus Lane, suite 207; Robert Malacoff, MD, FACC, FSCAI, FHRS, CCDS, and Robyn Lanasa, CRNP, FNP-BC. Dr. Malacoff’s career includes extensive clinical cardiology experience....
State Roundup: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remembers Baltimore hometown as she steps down from leadership
BALTIMORE NATIVE PELOSI, MD. REP. STENY HOYER ARE STEPPING DOWN FROM LEADERSHIP: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will continue in Congress but is stepping back from a leadership role. Through all her time in power, she held Baltimore close as her “beloved hometown.” Jeff Barker/Baltimore Sun. The California Democrat,...
bethesdamagazine.com
Maryland gun rights group takes aim at county’s wear and carry bill
This story was updated at 2:40 p.m. Nov. 18, 2022, to include more comments. Maryland Shall Issue, a guns rights group in Annapolis, plans to sue Montgomery County for passing a bill that prohibits wear and carry permit holders from carrying firearms within 100 yards of multiple public places. Mark...
chestertownspy.org
Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: It’s All Happening at the YMCA
Project Rewind-Talbot County: Can you help identify any of these c 1958-1967 young Easton, Maryland YMCA members? At that time the YMCA was at the Calvary Methodist Church on Washington Street where the old Safeway building is now. The YMCA moved to the new PeachBlossom Road location in 1967. Thanks to the YMCA for sharing your photo collection with the Talbot Historical Society!
myscience.org
Johns Hopkins expands staff winter holiday break
Beginning this year, employees at Johns Hopkins University, Maryland’s largest private employer, will receive two extra paid holidays to make it a six-day paid winter break, part of the university’s new commitment to flexible work arrangements. The university is giving employees the time off between Dec. 25 and...
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: Pulaski Highway project expected to be finished in 2023
JOPPA, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Friday provided the following update on improvements to Pulaski Highway at the Baltimore County / Harford County line. The following email was sent from the Maryland State Highway Administration District Engineer:. Dear Councilman Marks:. Thank you for your email on behalf of...
baltimorebrew.com
Ebony Thompson named next Baltimore City Solicitor
The Brew has learned that Mayor Brandon Scott will announce today that his acting chief of staff is to become the head of the Law Department, the city’s first woman to hold the position. Mayor Brandon Scott today will announce that Ebony M. Thompson, his interim chief of staff,...
cohaitungchi.com
A Day at Picturesque, Historic Betterton Beach
As heat weekends beckon vacation-seeking Marylanders to the solar, sand and waves of Ocean Metropolis and surrounding seashores, summer season rolls on…however site visitors typically doesn't. Significantly in recent times, most of us have turn out to be painfully aware of the frustration of stop-and-go journey to the Bay Bridge as throngs of vacationers crawl slowly towards their ocean vacation spot. As soon as over the bridge itself, drivers metal themselves for not less than one other two hours of journey earlier than lastly getting “down the ocean, hon.”
baltimorebrew.com
Lawyer named as next city solicitor appears to fall short of legal requirement
The charter says the city solicitor must have a minimum of 10 years of legal practice. Ebony Thompson graduated from law school in 2013, or nine years ago. The professional background of Ebony Thompson, announced today as Baltimore’s next city solicitor, does not appear to meet the Baltimore charter requirement that the city solicitor must have practiced law for at least 10 years.
weaa.org
Maryland probe finds 158 abusive priests, over 600 victims
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An investigation by Maryland’s attorney general has identified 158 Roman Catholic priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore accused of sexually and physically abusing more than 600 victims over the past 80 years. That's according to court records filed on Thursday. Attorney General Brian Frosh...
wypr.org
Baltimore parents fight to keep their neighborhood elementary school open
Southwest Baltimore parent Krissy Herbet isn’t looking forward to next school year. That’s because the neighborhood elementary school where two of her children attend is slated to close in the coming months. “My children have been at Steuart Hill since we moved to Baltimore City. That's the only...
andnowuknow.com
Giant Food Opens New Store in Baltimore, Maryland; Ira Kress Details
LANDOVER, MD - Shoppers in Baltimore, Maryland, will soon be walking in the doors of a shiny new store, as Giant Food has announced the grand opening of its newest location. “Giant has served the Baltimore community for over 67 years, and we are thrilled to bring our customers an additional location to better fulfill their needs,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. “With our newest store layout, décor, and expanded offerings, we are sure this new store will deliver on convenience, value, and quality as a one-stop shopping experience.”
White Woman Being Cast For Plumbing Commercial That Pays Up To $500 In Baltimore Area
A production company is seeking an actress for a plumbing commercial scheduled to shoot in Annapolis later this month. Elite Video Solutions released information about a casting call in search of the perfect talent for the job on a listing on Backstage. The company is looking for a white woman...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Council bill to change pension requirements set for a vote Monday
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — A bill that would lower the number of years Baltimore City elected leaders must work to earn a pension is set for a vote Monday. Currently they must serve 12 years, but the bill aims to make it only eight. City Council President Nick Mosby who...
Nottingham MD
Proposal to build over 500 apartments near White Marsh Mall raises eyebrows, community input meeting to be held
WHITE MARSH, MD—A community input meeting will be held later this month to discuss a proposal that has raised some eyebrows in the White Marsh community. According to plans that have recently been made public, there is a proposal to build 516 apartments adjacent to White Marsh Mall in the former Sears site.
WMDT.com
19-year-old, several juveniles arrested for string of carjacking, theft in Maryland
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police are investigating an armed carjacking that happened Friday night. Police say a citizen reported a possible vehicle break-in on Wicomico Street. As officers were on their way, they were dispatched to Dorchester Street for an armed carjacking with a handgun. There, they found a 73-year-old male victim from Brandywine, Md. suffering a head injury. The victim was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Baltimore Co. family received notices for $2,800 of E-ZPass toll bills a month before grace period ends
BALTIMORE - A Baltimore County family told WJZ they recently received an E-ZPass bill for nearly $2,800.As the grace period for toll penalties comes to an end on Nov. 30, Robert Loudermilk said they were only given 30 days to pay the bill to avoid an even bigger fine.Loudermilk told WJZ they don't understand why they weren't notified of the outstanding toll sooner.Paperwork they received this week said if they don't pay their balance before the due date, they will owe more than $14,000.Loudermilk said there were 477 notices of unpaid E-ZPass tolls in his mailbox this month. "Down here...
