Son speaks out about defending his mother in Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Christopher Martin is still traumatized after coming to the defense of his mother when he says her ex-boyfriend invaded their home Tuesday morning. “It’s even hard going back in the hallway I can still replay the shooting, the calamity that happened, and all the stuff prior to what was going on,” Martin said.
Troy Messenger
Troy University Police investigating shooting
An early morning shooting on the campus of Troy University occurred on Nov. 18 but no injuries were reported. According to a statement released to students by Troy University Police Chief George Beaudry, the incident occurred at the Newman Center Dorms around 2:50 a.m. on Friday morning. The incident occurred following a verbal altercation, which led to an individual “firing several rounds” before fleeing the scene.
unionspringsherald.com
Arrest made in burglary
On November 11, 2022 at approximately 10:30 p.m., the resident of the 600 block of North Martin Luther King Boulevard called the Union Springs Police Department regarding someone in his home. The resident stated his dogs were barking, which got him to look around the residence. When the victim returned...
alabamanews.net
Three People Killed in Montgomery County Crash
Alabama State Troopers say three people were killed in a head-on crash in Montgomery County. State troopers say 75-year-old George Turner of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was driving a car that hit an SUV on U.S. Highway 331, about 15 miles south of Montgomery. The wreck happened at about 12:35PM Tuesday, but information is just now being released.
wtvy.com
ALEA breaks down the difference between gun violence and random shootings
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Violence has torn through the city of Dothan over the past week. Many are scared of possible threats to come. ALEA State Trooper Kendra McKinney explained the difference between person to person and targeted violence. Person to person violence is started from an incident that someone...
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
wdhn.com
Two injured in Dothan shooting after son pulls gun to protect mother, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Two are in the hospital after police say a son tried to protect his mother by shooting at a man she was fighting with, per the Dothan Police Department. Around 7:52 a.m. Dothan Communication Center received a report of a firearm assault in the 300 Block of Donna Drive.
WSFA
Judge denies bond for murder suspect McCraney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney will remain locked up until his April trial on charges that he shot two Dothan teens more than two decades ago. Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore on Wednesday denied McCraney’s latest bond request and set the spring trial date. McCraney...
wtvy.com
Gun violence in Dothan: Is there a way to curb it?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An uptick in gun violence in the Circle City in recent weeks has invigorated fresh discussion about what city officials should be doing to better protect local citizens and prevent future violent crimes. News 4 has been gathering those discussions and reactions. Here is what you...
wtvy.com
Parade shooting suspect had lawyer when he surrendered to police
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan attorney arranged the surrender of teen murder suspect Mekhi Lawton following a deadly Peanut Festival parade shooting on Saturday. Adam Parker confirmed to News 4 that he has been retained by the family of Lawton, who is charged with murder and first-degree assault. Lawton,...
dothanpd.org
Domestic Incident Leaves Two People Shot
On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at approximately 7:52 AM, the Dothan Communication Center received a report of a firearm assault in the 300 block of Donna Drive. When officers arrived, they determined there were two victims; one still on scene that was transported to the hospital by ambulance, and a second victim that had already been transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle.
WTVM
3 suspects arrested on multiple drug charges in Barbour County
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three suspects are behind bars following a search warrant execution in Barbour County, Alabama, says Eufaula Police Department. According to police, on Nov. 15, a search warrant was served by members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency SBI Region B Ala. Drug Enforcement Task Force that resulted in about 188 grams of marijuana, 167 grams of methamphetamine, other drug paraphernalia and parts to a stolen 2017 Dodge Challenger being recovered.
In depth: Peanut Festival Parade shooting and search for suspects
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A full investigation is underway into the deadly shooting at Saturday’s National Peanut Festival Parade. Dothan police are looking for two 18-year-olds, described as persons of interest. One of two shooting victims is in the hospital. Authorities have not yet released his name, but he is said to be in stable […]
Gunfire erupts at Alabama peanut parade; 1 killed, 1 wounded as thousands flee in terror
Gunshots erupted at the end of a south Alabama city’s signature annual event, a parade capping off the National Peanut Festival, leaving one person dead, another wounded and sending terrified spectators ducking for cover. With thousands of people lining the streets of Dothan on Saturday, the parade was nearing...
WEAR
Police: Arrest made in Alabama Peanut Festival Parade fatal shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. -- The Dothan Police Department arrested an 18-year-old who fatally shot one person and injured another during the National Peanut Festival Parade in Dothan Alabama. Mekhi Nasir Lawton, 18, of Dothan, is charged with one count of murder and one count of first degree assault. Dothan police say...
Alabama woman allegedly in relationship with ex-prosecutor who handled her case strikes plea deal
A defendant in an Alabama drug case who claimed she was in an “online relationship” with a former Houston County prosecutor who was handling her case has reportedly agreed to a plea deal. Jamie Connolly, 52, of Enterprise, would serve four years in prison of a 20-year split...
wdhn.com
Troy man found not guilty in 2020 murder trial
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Troy man, accused of killing someone near a Dothan club in 2020, has been found not guilty by a Houston County jury after a witness changed her story, per DA Patrick Jones. Demingus Montez Humphrey, of Troy, was accused of killing Cortez Hill near the...
wtvy.com
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow hopes for lighter sentence with guilty plea
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan pastor Kenneth Glasgow will plead guilty to federal drug charges, according to a court filing by his attorneys. Other charges would likely be resolved in a presumed plea deal with Department of Justice prosecutors. Those charges accuse Glasgow of failing to report over $400,000 of...
wtvy.com
NPF parade shooting caught on video
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police Chief Will Benny says several people are in custody following a shooting Saturday morning during the National Peanut Festival Parade. “We have several people we are talking to right now and we expect to release more information later,” said Benny. “We are processing a lot of information right now.”
Family still looking for answers after fatal hit-and-run
VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities are still looking for the man responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash in Washington County. The crash happened last week. The family of 65-year-old Mike Kirkland isn’t angry at the driver, but said they want closure. “We just want someone to come forward,” Kirkland’s daughter Marion Wilson said. “We have […]
