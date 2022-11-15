ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Citrus County Chronicle

Soccer-mad Germans turning their backs on World Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Normally when the World Cup comes around, Germans happily wave their country’s flag and enthusiastically back their team. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Spain overtakes USA for No. 1 spot in FIBA men's rankings

For the first time in 12 years, USA Basketball is not atop the world men's rankings. FIBA, the sport's governing body, updated its rankings on Friday — and Spain moved into the top spot, a sliver ahead of the U.S.
World Cup fans ready to celebrate despite stadium beer ban

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Flag-draped fans poured into Qatar on Friday ahead of the Middle East's first World Cup as organizers banned the sale of beer at stadiums — a last-minute decision that stunned FIFA sponsor Budweiser but was largely welcomed by the country's conservative Muslims and shrugged off by some visitors.

