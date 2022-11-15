Read full article on original website
Related
mailplus.co.uk
A great woman - but not much of a mother
Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
Daily Beast
Stunning Bronze Statues Discovered After 2,000 Years Under Spa Water
ROME—The discovery of 24 perfectly-preserved bronze statues dating back to the 2nd Century B.C. at a thermal spa in Tuscany has given archeologists a rare glimpse at the past that may just “rewrite history,” they say. The discovery was made at the San Casciano dei Bagni spa...
2,500-year-old ‘monumental’ temple unearthed next to identical set of ruins in Italy
Finding one ancient temple is noteworthy. Finding its duplicate is “rare” and “exceptional,” archaeologists said.
Science News
50 years ago, Stonehenge’s purpose mystified scientists. It still does
Stonehenge: A calendar or just a crematorium — Science News, November 11, 1972. The monument consisted of a circle of immense, finely tooled stone archways surrounded by a range of 56 equally spaced [holes].… The precisely proportioned placement of the stones and holes has led archaeologists to presume that the monument had some great astrological significance.… As an alternate explanation, the researchers say perhaps there were 56 families, clans or social units who built Stonehenge and who were entitled to dig one of the [holes] and use it to inter cremated remains.
Archaeologists find vast tunnel under ancient Egyptian temple that may lead to Cleopatra’s tomb OLD
Archaeologists have discovered a vast tunnel underneath an ancient Egyptian temple, which they say may lead to the long-lost tomb of queen Cleopatra. The tunnel, which is at a depth of about 13m (42ft) below the ground, stretching over 1,300m (4200ft) and about 2m (6.5ft) high, was discovered during excavations at a site in the ancient city of Taposiris Magna, west of Alexandria.Researchers, including Dominican archaeologist Kathleen Martínez, describe the tunnel as a “geometric miracle” based on its architectural design, adding that it is very similar to but longer than, Greece’s Jubilinos Tunnel – considered to be one...
Abandoned church hidden in the woods.
Abandoned church that sits in the woods.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to explore an abandoned church in the middle of the woods. My wife and I found this abandoned church that was built sometime in the early 1900s. Once upon a time, this place used to be a school for children. The building later ended up as a small church in the 1900s.
Archaeologists Discover Tunnel Underneath Storied Egyptian Temple Dedicated to the God of Death
Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered a secret tunnel underneath Taposiris Magna, a temple dedicated to Osiris, the god of death. The tunnel was discovered by the Dominican-Egyptian archaeological mission of the University of San Domingo, headed by Kathleen Martins. They found the tunnel, which was carved into rock some 40 feet underground. The tunnel stretches approximately 4,300 feet in length and rises 6 feet in height. Martins described the tunnel as an “engineering miracle” in the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities’s announcement of the find. Since 2002, Martins has been working on excavations in Taporsis Magna. Some believe that, behind...
Rare ancient odeon discovered at remote archaeological site in Crete
Archaeologists in Crete have discovered an ancient Roman odeon that might have been used for events such as lectures, musical contests and city council meetings.
Um, Was Cleopatra’s Tomb Discovered?
Will Cleopatra's final resting place contain Egyptian magic, or even a curse?
Homeowners found $137 million Caravaggio oil painting in their attic depicting Judith beheading Holofernes
The 400-year-old painting had been in the attic for at least 150 years. Judith Beheading Holofernes, Caravaggio, Public Domain (circa 1598-1599) **Information in this article was sourced from educational and accredited news websites, which are cited within the story**
buckinghamshirelive.com
Walker captures 'ghostly figure' hiking alongside him in mountains
A man captured the moment he spotted a "ghostly figure" walking alongside him in the mountains. Chris Randall, 45, was walking in the Lake District, Cumbria, when he spotted a Brocken spectre - a large shadow of an observer cast onto cloud or mist - out of the corner of his eye.
Phys.org
Why the discovery of Cleopatra's tomb would rewrite history
It couldn't have been a case of better timing. Egyptologists celebrating the centenary of the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun, now have a promising new archaeological discovery that appears to have been made in Egypt. Excavators have discovered a tunnel under the Taposiris Magna temple, west of the ancient city of Alexandria, which they have suggested could lead to the tomb of Queen Cleopatra. Evidence that this is really the case remains to be seen, but such a discovery would be a major find, with the potential to rewrite what we know about Egypt's most famous queen.
ancientpages.com
Enchanted Ancient Egyptian Amulet Seal Discovered In Türkiye’s Amasra
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - An enchanted Egyptian amulet and other historical remains believed to originate in the Roman period, have been discovered by archaeologists excavating ruins of the ancient city of Amastris in the northern Türkiye's Bartın. An ancient amulet seal thought to be of Egyptian origin,...
Comments / 0