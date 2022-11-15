Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Barbecue on the River raises more the $400,000 for charities
PADUCAH — The 28th annual Barbecue on the River festival raised more than $400,000 for charity. It was the first year the event was back to somewhat normal following COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and cancellations. The event's new organizer, Beautiful Paducah, wanted the event to make just as big of...
KFVS12
Homeless Jesus sculpture unveiled in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new sculpture is designed to raise homelessness awareness in the Southeast Missouri area. That’s the hope of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri as they unveiled a 7-foot “Homeless Jesus” statue in front of their building along S. Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, November 16.
KFVS12
Black Diamond Harley-Davidson donates more than $500 to fighting cancer
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Black Diamond Harley-Davidson presented a check to a southern Illinois non-profit organization fighting cancer. According to a release from Black Diamond, a $565 check was presented on Wednesday, November 16 to Fighting Cancer Today. They raised the money through a series of Breast Cancer Awareness fundraising activities.
wpsdlocal6.com
Former residential care center in Southside Paducah to be demolished
PADUCAH — The demolition of a former residential care center that has long sat vacant in Southside Paducah is set to go forward later this week or at the beginning of next week. ViWinTech Windows and Doors bought the property at 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive earlier this year. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Broadway Church of Christ to offer dental screenings for local Anthem Kentucky Medicaid Members Saturday
Broadway Church of Christ is partnering with Anthem Medicaid for “Dental Days.” The event will offer free dental screenings, cleanings and more. It takes place at the church building, 2855 Broadway, Paducah, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. During the event, Anthem Kentucky Medicaid members...
wpsdlocal6.com
KFVS12
Paducah police: Someone using annual Christmas parade for scam
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah say someone is using the Annual Christmas Parade to try and pull off a scam. Police say a post on Facebook claims parade organizers are looking for food trucks to be a part of the parade. Authorities say this is not true, and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Martha's vineyard opens call-line to request free Thanksgiving meals
PADUCAH, KY — Martha's Vineyard has officially opened their call-line for Paducah families to request free Thanksgiving meals. According to a representative from the nonprofit, a single person can request up to two meals and a family can get up to six. The service is available for people who live within Paducah City limits and meals can be picked-up or delivered.
KFVS12
City of Carbondale, Ill. reaching out to businesses to participate in upcoming Christmas events
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale is reaching out to businesses to participate in some upcoming Christmas events. The Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade will be December 3. According to the city, before the parade, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., you can go from business to business and...
wpsdlocal6.com
'Excavate dino eggs' and make 'cretaceous crafts' at Carbondale Dinovember event
CARBONDALE, IL — Kids and adults alike are invited to the Carbondale Public Library for their Dinovember event on Nov. 17. According to a release from the event's sponsor — Centerstone — if you attend, you'll be able to 'excavate dino eggs, tinker your own terrible terrarium, and make even more cretaceous crafts." The event is being held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the library on West Main St.
wpsdlocal6.com
43 years strong: Paducah Cooperative Ministry to host Thanksgiving service in new location
PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Cooperative Ministry's Annual Interfaith Community Thanksgiving Service event has been going strong for an impressive 43 years, but this year they've announced a little change in venue. According to a Monday release, this year's service will be held at 6:30 on November 20 at...
KFVS12
Planned water outage in Murray, Ky.
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The State of Kentucky has been relocating utilities for the upcoming Business loop roadway that will connect Glendale road to 94 East. With the utility relocation nearing an end, water supply in Murray will be temporarily shut off in order to complete the final tie. To...
wpsdlocal6.com
Illinois comptroller, other leaders and organizations host Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Cairo
CAIRO, IL — Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza was in Cairo, Illinois, on Monday to host the sixth annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway there. Mendoza's office worked with with LiUNA Laborers’ Local 773, human services nonprofit Arrowleaf, local officials and Krispy Kreme to provide the turkey giveaway. "I come...
wpsdlocal6.com
11/14 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send in your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah City Commission approves emergency ordinance for Katterjohn demolition funding and reviews commission priorities
PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission unanimously approved an emergency order to fund partial demolition of the Katterjohn building during a special called meeting Tuesday evening. The commission had originally set the amount for $60,000, but raised it to an amount not to exceed $80,000 to fund the necessary demolition.
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 11/14
Meteorologist Laura Wibbenmeyer shared some of her weather knowledge with the second grade classroom at St. Vincent de Paul Parish School in Cape Girardeau. One-on-one with Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney elect. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney elect Sawyer Smith discusses his goals and plans when he...
KFVS12
Mayfield food pantry helping community after Dec. tornado; leaders say food insecurity is highest they’ve seen
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - It’s been almost a year since the tornado struck the city of Mayfield, and one pantry is making sure community members don’t go without food. “It’s worse right now than I have ever seen it,” Ann Qualk, a volunteer at Mayfield-Graves County Need Line and Food Pantry, said.
wpsdlocal6.com
Wake up Weather: 11/17/2022
PADUCAH — Morning temperatures in the lower to mid 20s in most of our region. Mainly clear skies with highs in the lower half of the 40s this afternoon. Snow flurries possible in Illinois and Missouri overnight.
