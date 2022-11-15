ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Barbecue on the River raises more the $400,000 for charities

PADUCAH — The 28th annual Barbecue on the River festival raised more than $400,000 for charity. It was the first year the event was back to somewhat normal following COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and cancellations. The event's new organizer, Beautiful Paducah, wanted the event to make just as big of...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Homeless Jesus sculpture unveiled in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new sculpture is designed to raise homelessness awareness in the Southeast Missouri area. That’s the hope of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri as they unveiled a 7-foot “Homeless Jesus” statue in front of their building along S. Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, November 16.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Black Diamond Harley-Davidson donates more than $500 to fighting cancer

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Black Diamond Harley-Davidson presented a check to a southern Illinois non-profit organization fighting cancer. According to a release from Black Diamond, a $565 check was presented on Wednesday, November 16 to Fighting Cancer Today. They raised the money through a series of Breast Cancer Awareness fundraising activities.
MARION, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Former residential care center in Southside Paducah to be demolished

PADUCAH — The demolition of a former residential care center that has long sat vacant in Southside Paducah is set to go forward later this week or at the beginning of next week. ViWinTech Windows and Doors bought the property at 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive earlier this year. The...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

BBQ on the River totals

Barbecue on the River raises more the $400,000 for charities. The $406,407 raised at this year's Barbecue on the River was initially supposed to help 59 charities. But Beautiful Paducah Executive Director Whitney Ravallette Wallace says it's making a bigger impact than expected.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Paducah police: Someone using annual Christmas parade for scam

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah say someone is using the Annual Christmas Parade to try and pull off a scam. Police say a post on Facebook claims parade organizers are looking for food trucks to be a part of the parade. Authorities say this is not true, and...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Martha's vineyard opens call-line to request free Thanksgiving meals

PADUCAH, KY — Martha's Vineyard has officially opened their call-line for Paducah families to request free Thanksgiving meals. According to a representative from the nonprofit, a single person can request up to two meals and a family can get up to six. The service is available for people who live within Paducah City limits and meals can be picked-up or delivered.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

'Excavate dino eggs' and make 'cretaceous crafts' at Carbondale Dinovember event

CARBONDALE, IL — Kids and adults alike are invited to the Carbondale Public Library for their Dinovember event on Nov. 17. According to a release from the event's sponsor — Centerstone — if you attend, you'll be able to 'excavate dino eggs, tinker your own terrible terrarium, and make even more cretaceous crafts." The event is being held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the library on West Main St.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Planned water outage in Murray, Ky.

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The State of Kentucky has been relocating utilities for the upcoming Business loop roadway that will connect Glendale road to 94 East. With the utility relocation nearing an end, water supply in Murray will be temporarily shut off in order to complete the final tie. To...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

11/14 Big Fish

PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send in your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 11/14

Meteorologist Laura Wibbenmeyer shared some of her weather knowledge with the second grade classroom at St. Vincent de Paul Parish School in Cape Girardeau. One-on-one with Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney elect. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney elect Sawyer Smith discusses his goals and plans when he...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Wake up Weather: 11/17/2022

PADUCAH — Morning temperatures in the lower to mid 20s in most of our region. Mainly clear skies with highs in the lower half of the 40s this afternoon. Snow flurries possible in Illinois and Missouri overnight.
PADUCAH, KY

