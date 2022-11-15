CARBONDALE, IL — Kids and adults alike are invited to the Carbondale Public Library for their Dinovember event on Nov. 17. According to a release from the event's sponsor — Centerstone — if you attend, you'll be able to 'excavate dino eggs, tinker your own terrible terrarium, and make even more cretaceous crafts." The event is being held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the library on West Main St.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO