NBC Sports
Why Kerr believes he has 'failed' Warriors to begin season
The Warriors are 15 games into the 2022-23 NBA season, and so far, their championship defense isn’t going as planned. As a result, Golden State is three games under .500 at 6-9 and at a crossroads on where to go next. Veteran players such as Klay Thompson are playing...
NBC Sports
Nets players, coaches reportedly growing frustrated with Ben Simmons, he pushes back
Ben Simmons had maybe his best game of the season Tuesday night, even while his team was getting its doors blown off by the Kings. He was moving well, more aggressively attacking the rim, and finished with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting off the bench. It was a solid performance.
NBC Sports
Phoenix Suns reportedly close to Jae Crowder trade
Sure, there are anonymous reports, but maybe the best sign things are getting close to a Jae Crowder trade comes from the man himself. The Suns have been looking for a Crowder trade since last summer but have yet to find a deal that worked for them, it’s hard to find a trade sending out a win-now player and getting the same thing back (the Suns don’t want picks and prospects). That may be about to change according to multiple reports.
NBC Sports
Steph shares heartfelt call with Klay after 3-point record
When Steph Curry was crowned 3-point king after passing Ray Allen’s all-time record at Madison Square Garden last season, you might have thought it was a team accolade the way the Warriors' star thanked several people for being able to achieve such a milestone. Although an individual record, the...
NBC Sports
Klay admits he'll never return to 2019 version of himself
Everyone watching Klay Thompson play basketball during the 2018-19 season and into the NBA playoffs knew he was in the best stretch of his career. The Warriors guard was in his prime, and when the lights were the brightest, during the 2019 NBA Finals, he was flying high. Until Danny...
NBC Sports
Stephen A.: KD-Warriors trade needed to rescue Steph
The Warriors' 6-9 start to the 2022-23 NBA season is not what anyone expected from the reigning champions. Instead of running roughshod on the league in what was supposed to be a glorious title defense, everyone not named Steph Curry has struggled mightily for the Warriors. And because Moses Moody,...
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Celtics didn't wait to fix what ailed them
That the Boston Celtics are off to a blistering start to the 2022-23 season shouldn’t be all that much of a surprise. This is, after all, a team that was in the NBA Finals five months ago. What’s more, the Celtics pledged to start fast after having to dig themselves out of an early season hole a year ago.
NBC Sports
Three things to know: O’Neal tips in game-winner, now Nets get Irving back
LOS ANGELES — Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) O’Neal tips in game-winner,...
NBC Sports
Three things to know: Luka Doncic is a problem (especially for the Clippers)
Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) Luka Doncic is a problem (especially for the...
NBC Sports
Stephen A names slumping Klay's critical offseason 'mistake'
Stephen A. Smith still believes in Klay Thompson. But that doesn't mean the ESPN analyst and “First Take’ host isn’t going to call the Warriors star’s current slump as he sees it. Smith stopped by 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny and Guru” show on Thursday, where he...
NBC Sports
Would Michael Jordan okay Hornets trading veterans, pivoting to lottery?
The Charlotte Hornets are 4-12 and have lost LaMelo Ball to a sprained ankle again — just three games into his return from the same injury — after he stepped on a fan’s foot chasing a loose ball. Add that last season’s leading scorer Miles Bridges being away from the team, very likely for the entire season, due to domestic violence charges and things feel bleak in Charlotte.
NBC Sports
Celtics face interesting lineup decision amid Brogdon's return
The Boston Celtics will be without their starting point guard for a second straight game. But backcourt reinforcements are on the way. Marcus Smart has been ruled out of Friday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans due to right ankle inflammation, while Malcolm Brogdon is available after missing the previous four games with hamstring tightness, the Celtics announced.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Sam Hauser is one debatable call away from 2-point perfection
Celtics forward Sam Hauser has become a second-unit standout with his incredible 3-point marksmanship, but one close play has denied him a perfect shooting percentage from inside the arc. Hauser's highlight reel is full of splashes from distance, his high-arcing bombs ripping the net if they touch anything at all....
NBC Sports
On night Steph drops 50, joyless Dubs' season hits new low
PHOENIX -- The Warriors' 2022-23 season is 15 games old. Only 18 percent of their campaign is complete. There still are 67 games to go. Point blank, though, Golden State's year reached a new low point Wednesday night in their 130-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Steph...
NBC Sports
Moody: Klay, not Steph, is better blueprint for shooting
The Warriors' youngsters could not have asked for better veterans to learn from than Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Curry, who is a lock for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, continues to put on a shooting clinic almost nightly and has revolutionized the game of basketball.
NBC Sports
Warriors can't dismiss KD trade option with troubles so deep
With the defense frequently inattentive and the offense beyond Stephen Curry often devolving into hoops anarchy, the Warriors' front office is obligated to explore every possible avenue that could lead to solutions. Kevin Durant, even though simultaneously happy and frustrated in Brooklyn, is looking pretty good, eh?. It's a long...
NBC Sports
JP's inconsistency on display in Dubs' big loss to Suns
Jordan Poole's inconsistent start to the 2022-23 NBA season continues. In the Warriors' 130-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at Footprint, Poole scored two points on two made free throws and missed all his attempts from the field (0-of-5). His two points against the Suns are tied for...
NBC Sports
Watch Ja Morant switch hands mid-air then throw down dunk
Ja Morant is the most entertaining player in the NBA. As if we needed more evidence on top of the mountain of highlights Morant has amassed, I present an early Dunk of the Year candidate — Morant switching hands midair for the throwdown against the Pelicans. Morant finished with...
NBC Sports
Brandy Cole-Barnes opens up about raising Jayson Tatum, seeing him as a father
Jayson Tatum may be the face of the C’s, but he was never allowed to get them in school. Brandy Cole-Barnes’ “No C’s” mantra was something she instilled in her son growing up. If his grades weren’t good enough, basketball would be put to the side.
