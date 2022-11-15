Read full article on original website
Watch Live: District 10 Class 1A Football Championship: Eisenhower v Reynolds
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Watch live as No. 1 seed Eisenhower faces No. 2 seed Reynolds for the District 10 Class 1A football championship. Brian Hagberg and Cody Elms are on the call from Carter Field in Titusville. The game can be watched below or on any of the YDL...
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast the Eisenhower/Reynolds District 10 1A Championship
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Eisenhower vs. Reynolds District 10 Class 1A football championship on Saturday, Nov. 19. The title game is a rematch of the 2020 D10 1A championship and will be the fourth straight year the Raiders and Knights have met in the postseason (Reynolds has won the three previous meetings). The Raiders come in off a convincing 44-6 win over Maplewood in the semifinals, while Eisenhower earned a 25-20 comeback win over Cambridge Springs to remain undefeated this season. Brian Hagberg and Cody Elms will be on the call from Carter Field in Titusville.
Vincent Rolls 700 Series at Valley Bowling
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Casey Vincent bowled two games over 250 on his way to a 700 series during Midtown Motors League play at Valley Bowling Center. Vincent opened the series with a 269, then rolled a 194, before finishing it with a 257 for a 720 series. Alex Johnson...
HEROES Support Group to Meet Nov. 17
WARREN, Pa. – The HEROES support group will meet at 6 p.m. in the Jefferson Room of the Jefferson DeFrees Family Center on Thursday, Nov. 17. The group is for parents of children with disabilities. The featured speaker will be K’rin Fortuna, Northwest Regional Coordinator with Parent to Parent PA, who will present “Driven to ensure no parent feels alone. Ever. How? By providing the emotional support they need to overcome whatever life throws at them and connect them to someone who has had similar journeys.”
Delta Kappa Gamma Alpha Mu Chapter Welcomes Society’s State President
WARREN, Pa. – Delta Kappa Gamma Alpha Mu Chapter welcomed the society’s Pennsylvania State President, Eileen Little, during the September meeting held at the Conewango Club. Little encouraged the members to support STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) education, especially for girls. She also emphasized the need...
Warren Tire Center Lake Effect Snow Warning Issued for Warren County Sunday
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Warren County beginning at Midnight tonight (Nov. 19). The advisory runs until 10 p.m. Sunday. Lake Effect snow is expected, with snow accumulations ranging from seven to 10 inches across the northwest part of the county, and four to six inches across the southeast.
Allegheny Outfitters’ VanOrd Honored with Community Service Award at WCCBI Gala
WARREN, Pa. – In a community full of hard-working, selfless people, Piper VanOrd stands out. VanOrd, the owner of Allegheny Outfitters in Warren, was honored at Thursday’s Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry annual Celebration of Excellence Gala with the 2022 Community Service Award. “This makes me...
Erie-Based Agency Hopes to Change the Culture of Adoption
ERIE – The adoption process can be long, arduous, and emotionally draining for those involved. The journey itself can be filled with unexpected twists and turns, with birth mothers and adoptive parents often left to navigate the journey solo. One Erie-based adoption agency is trying to change the culture...
Pieces of the Past: Hark the Herald
I rarely shout out loud when watching the news. On Nov. 7, I shouted “O.M.G.” when I heard Shawn Lafferty of WJET TV announce the Titusville Herald had folded. I’m sure you’re already saying: “Isn’t this supposed to be about Warren?” Oh, believe me, it has a lot to do with Warren.
