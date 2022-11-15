Read full article on original website
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
This New Hampshire French Pastry Shop Expands to a Second Location in Massachusetts
Cremeux French Patisserie in Merrimack, New Hampshire, is expanding to Massachusetts. This unique and delectable pasty shop opened in July of 2020. While many restaurants were closing in the heat of the pandemic, Cremeux French Patissarie was just getting to work. And work they did. With carefully selected ingredients and...
The #1 Most Common Fast Food Chain in Massachusetts is NOT McDonald’s
Massachusetts is known for many qualities including being a great place to raise a family, having a top-quality system for college education, ranking well when it comes to being a fun state and the list goes on and on. Massachusetts is also known for its culture, natural beauty, and sense of community. It's no surprise that many folks flock to Massachusetts for a vacation getaway or to set up roots and become permanent residents.
It’s Official! Here’s What Massachusetts Wants On Their Thanksgiving Plate
Tell me this, Berkshire County. What's your idea of a perfect Thanksgiving meal? Let's start with the main course. Is it turkey? Ham? Something else? How about sides? Do you absolutely insist on having mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes? Or both?. What about vegetables? You've GOTTA have vegetables! Sweet corn,...
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: Four $100,000 prizes won, two at same store
Four lottery prizes worth $100,000 were won in Massachusetts on Friday, with two of the winning tickets sold at the same store. One of the $100,000 prizes was won from a “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch sold at a Cumberland Farms location in Blackstone, while the other three six-digit awards were scored from the “Mass Cash” drawing Friday night.
Textiles and Mattresses Banned From Massachusetts Trash Disposal Sites
As of November 22, 2022 , all textiles are banned from trash disposal sites in Massachusetts. Henceforth, these items need to be recycled. MassDEP announced on November 1, 2022 that it has expanded its waste disposal bans by adding textiles and mattresses to the list of materials banned from disposal or transport for disposal in Massachusetts. For waste disposal ban purposes, textiles are defined as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items. Virtually any textile can be reused, repurposed, or recycled if clean and dry. Even worn, torn, and stained items have recovery value. Certain contaminated textiles are exempt from the disposal ban. For definitions, see the regulations.
Heads Up! These Are The WORST Roads And Times For Thanksgiving Travel In Massachusetts
Over the river and through the woods to Grandma’s house we go…And the going is getting increasingly more crowded and more expensive. Thanksgiving is almost here and most of us will hit the road to somewhere, whether it’s within Massachusetts, New England or beyond. According to AAA,...
The Berkshires is Getting Recognition From National Geographic
Anytime someone hears about Massachusetts, it is typically assumed that if they are talking about a specific city, it is likely Boston. This might also include some sort of immediate suburb of Boston. However, it turns out that one largely popular publication has their sights set on the western side of Massachusetts, and more specifically, the Berkshires.
Largest Handmade Artisan Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Fall Fair!
You're invited to a virtual fall fair hosted by the largest handmade gift shop in Massachusetts!(Photo by Miriam Alonso) (MASSACHUSETTS) Just in time for the holidays! 4GoodVibes, whose Kingston location prides itself in being the"largest handmade gift shop in Massachusetts," has announced they're hosting a virtual fall craft fair!
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
Maura Healey announces transition plans
Governor-Elect Maura Healey announced her transition plans Friday for the rest of 2022, as she and her team prepare for January's swearing-in ceremony.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Absolute Most Snow
For the first time in the Fall of 2022, we saw some snow in the Berkshires yesterday, last night, and into this morning. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
Three of the Loneliest States in America Are Here in New England
And these New England states top the Loneliest in America list!. According to Aging in Place, we have some seriously sad conditions here in New England!. The website used such criteria as percentage of single-person households, higher search frequency for dating and friendship apps, divorce rates, and percentage of widows.
3 New England States Let You Officiate Weddings Without Any Training or Certificates
Did you know this? I just found out that some New England states allow you to get a one-day license without that whole "being ordained" thing, so that you can perform a wedding ceremony. Planning that special day to be as personalized as possible has taken many turns for couples...
Here's how to help Massachusetts food pantries and those in need
The phones are ringing steadily at the Worcester County Food Bank. “Everybody wants to help out,” chief executive Jean G. McMurray said. “The other side of it is the phone calls and the emails that we're getting from people who are looking for assistance.”. Food banks and pantries...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $2 million scratch ticket, 7 $100,000 prizes
Bay State lottery players were successful on Wednesday, with a $2 million scratch ticket won along with seven other $100,000 prizes. The $2 million prize was won from a “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” scratch ticket, which is the highest prize possible for that game. The winner purchased their ticket in Sterling from Appleton Market.
Wow: This Christmas Light Law Will Get You A Fine In This New England State
Thanksgiving is next Thursday and fanatics of the holiday season are already contemplating when to hang their Christmas lights. Is it me, or does it seem to get earlier and earlier when folks get their tree and/or hang their lights?. If nothing else, the 1989 movie "Christmas Vacation" will inspire...
Snow Showers Possible in Southern New England Friday Night
It will be blustery but mostly dry Friday afternoon in the Boston area and much of eastern Massachusetts. The southwest wind, however, keeps feeding the chance for ocean-effect rain showers along the Cape and Islands, while watching for an enhanced potential of rain and snow showers along the south shore Friday night. This includes areas in Connecticut, Rhode Island and the south coast of Massachusetts.
25 Most Common Last Names in Massachusetts
Massachusetts history runs deep, in all aspects of life. From some of the nation's most historic colleges, oldest restaurants, and original professional athletics teams. In addition to pride in our state's history, Massachusetts residents also take pride in their unique personal heritage as well. The city of Boston has deep...
Top Pancake Houses in New Hampshire Stacked Up
If you’re heading to New Hampshire this weekend to do some late season Leaf Peeping, you might want to head up early and check out one of the these Top 4 Viewer’s Choice Pancake Houses in NH. WMUR TV in Manchester recently released the short list of restaurants that pride themselves in serving up the short stacks.
