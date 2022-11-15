Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
How are Sayona Mining's (ASX:SYA) shares faring today?
At 3.25 PM AEDT, Sayona’s shares were trading at AU$0.22 each, down 1.11% on ASX. This underperforms ASX 200 Materials index, which was 0.008% down at 17,271.20 points. Shares of lithium company Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) are trading in the red today (18 November). At 3.25 PM AEDT, the...
kalkinemedia.com
Invictus Energy (ASX:IVZ) receives encouraging preliminary wireline results at Mukuyu-1
Invictus Energy has completed the preliminary wireline programme at Mukuyu-1 well that is being drilled in its SG 4571 licence in Cabora Bassa Basin. As per the ongoing log analysis, there are several potential gas bearing reservoir units at the wellsite. A wireline formation testing tool will be used for...
Wind farm set to be destroyed and converted into coal mine
A wind farm in Germany is set to be destroyed to make room for the expansion of a coal mine.
kitco.com
One of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America - Faraday Copper's AZ project
(Kitco News) - Paul Harbidge is back with a new company after his GT Goldwas acquired for nearly half-a-billion dollars two years ago. On Tuesday Harbidge, CEO of Faraday Copper (TSX:FDY), spoke to Kitco at the 2022 Precious Metal Summit Zurich. Faraday is focused on its Copper Creek project in...
bicmagazine.com
DOE invests millions in America’s massive lithium-production potential
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) took a huge step forward in its effort to shore up America’s domestic supply of battery-grade lithium—a substance that is indispensable to our transition to a clean-energy economy. Lithium, which, after a refining process, is used to produce cathode materials for lithium...
World’s first CO2 battery is ‘missing piece’ in renewable energy puzzle
An Italian startup behind the world’s first carbon dioxide battery claims that it can supercharge the transition to renewable energy sources after signing a deal to develop it in the US.Energy Dome’s CO2 battery is designed for utility-scale applications, used for storing renewable energy from wind and solar during times of over production.It is one of the biggest obstacles preventing the transition to renewable energy from fossil fuel sources, as without energy storage then polluting sources continue to be required.Current high-capacity batteries, like lithium-ion, are too expensive to be pratical on a large scale.Energy Dome claims its CO2 battery is...
A reimagining of the global economic order could mean supply chains that are shorter and ‘more regional,’ McKinsey says in a new report
Cargo ships load and unload containers at a shipping port in China. Over the last two years there’s been a shift in trade due to battered supply chains amid the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising tensions between the U.S. and China. The disruption has prompted speculation that trade will, in the future, be less global, thereby making the world less connected.
World's first CO2-based energy storage solution will be available in the US soon
Energy Dome, the Italian company that uses carbon dioxide for long-duration energy storage, has now entered the U.S. energy market, Electrek reported. The move will open up new avenues for the storage of electricity derived from renewable sources such as solar and wind energy. Countries around the world are looking...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media explores three gold stocks to watch in November
So far in November, gold has experienced a phase of retrieval, with the index going up by 10% over a fortnight. Nevertheless, there are visible signs of losing momentum, with the falls noticed throughout equity markets. So far in November, gold has experienced a phase of retrieval, with the index...
kalkinemedia.com
GFG’s InfraBuild to acquire three US steel assets
InfraBuild, the GFG’s steel and recycling unit, is planning to acquire three US-based businesses. InfraBuild will raise new finance via debt markets to execute the acquisition. Global industrial firm GFG Alliance’s steel and recycling unit, InfraBuild, announced on Thursday (17 November 2022) that it is likely to acquire three...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : 3 golden rules for investment in property | Kalkine Media
What is better – stock market or property market or precious metals or term deposits? The list is exhaustive, and the subject is debatable. That said, property investment has always been an area of keen interest for Australians. In this video, we will learn about three crucial things that one should always note before taking the ultimate investment decision.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : How are telco giant Telstra shares performing? | Kalkine Media
Telstra Corporation is a telecommunications and technology company, which provides telecommunications and information services to millions of customers. The segments of Telstra include Telstra Enterprise, Telstra InfraCo, Networks and IT, and Telstra Consumer and Small Business.
kalkinemedia.com
Japanese electric motor maker Nidec to build $715 million Mexican plant
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp is planning to invest about $715 million to build a plant in Mexico to make electric car motors, its chief executive said in an interview with the Nikkei newspaper published on Friday. Construction is expected to begin during or after the next...
kalkinemedia.com
Silver heads for biggest deficit in decades, Silver Institute says
LONDON (Reuters) - Global demand for silver is expected to rise 16% this year to 1.21 billion ounces, creating the biggest deficit in decades, according to the Silver Institute on Thursday night. Use of silver by industry, for jewellery and silverware and for bars and coins for retail investors were...
kalkinemedia.com
Are these under $5 TSX metals and mining stocks worth exploring?
Sherritt’s adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2022 was C$ 37.4 million. Polymet’s cash was noted at US$ 8.6 million on September 30, 2022. In Q3 2022, Sherritt’s revenue was noted at C$ 30.2 million. The S&P/TSX Materials Index accounts for 11.69 per cent of the total index and...
kitco.com
‘Others buy, Barrick builds' - CEO Mark Bristow
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The unlocking of value at the Pueblo Viejo gold mine in the Dominican Republic, following the finalization of...
US News and World Report
Africa Deserves Right to Use Natural Gas Reserves - AfDB Chief
SHARM EL-SHEIKH (Reuters) - The right of African countries to use their natural gas reserves should be reflected in any deal at the COP27 climate talks, the president of the African Development Bank told Reuters, even as some nations push to see use of the fuel curtailed. Agreeing a deal...
kalkinemedia.com
Nuix (ASX:NXL) shares gain momentum following trading update release
The share price of Nuix Limited closed at AU$0.695 apiece, up 22%, on Friday(18 November). In its trading update, shared today, Nuix said that its annualised contract value for FY22 was AU$162.0 million, down 2.3% from FY21. At the end of October, Nuix’s balance sheet had a cash balance of...
kalkinemedia.com
What’s up with Burley’s (ASX:BUR) shares today?
Burley signed an exclusive agreement to acquire 100% of lithium projects in Canada and Western Australia. Today, Burley shares were trading at AU$0.320 apiece on ASX at 11:21 AM AEDT. Shares of Burley Minerals Ltd (ASX:BUR) were spotted trading at AU$0.320 per share on ASX at 11:21 AM AEDT today...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : How did German company Siemens beat Q4 profit forecasts? | Kalkine Media
Siemens shares surged on Thursday after the German technology and engineering group's fourth quarter results beat forecasts and it gave a confident outlook about future industrial demand. The trains to factory software group's shares were the biggest gainer among European industrial companies rising 8% after analysts and investors cheered the update.
