IGN
Norse Myth Expert Reacts to God of War Ragnarok
We got Jackson Crawford, a Norse mythology expert and media consultant for projects like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, back on IGN to react to the newly released God of War Ragnarok!. From Odin's modern interpretation, to Thor's powerlifter body, shapeshifiting, prophecies and so much more, Jackon Crawford's Norse mythology expertise breaks...
Polygon
Don’t accidentally skip God of War Ragnarök’s first good side quest
God of War Ragnarök is an even bigger game than God of War (2018), which itself was bigger than all of the previous mainline God of War games combined. It’s packed with side activities and quests to help flesh out its world. But unlike God of War (2018), Ragnarök is about more than just Kratos’ journey to personhood. It’s about an ensemble cast bouncing off of one another as they explore a vast world and confront their individual mistakes.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok: 14 More Things It Doesn’t Tell You (Mid to Late Game)
We’re back with 14 more things God of War Ragnarok doesn’t tell you, but this one is filled with spoilers, so beware!. We already released an early game version of this video that was spoiler free, but we wanted to share some more knowledge we gained by playing the game in its later chapters. This is filled with Ragnarok tips, tricks, fun details, and even mentions of where we’ve covered some of these in greater details, like the Mystical Heirloom quest.
How to find and craft Lunda’s armor in God of War Ragnarok
You need to dig up pieces of Lunda’s lost armor so that she can craft it into proper protective gear fit for a God of War
dotesports.com
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
All God of War Ragnarok Muspelheim Seeds and how to find them
How to find the Seed Halves to access the Muspelheim Crucible in God of War Ragnarok
Does God of War Ragnarök Have New Game Plus Mode?
Is the end really the end in God of War Ragnarök, or is there more content to be found if you start the game over?
msn.com
A God of War Ragnarok easter egg potentially canonizes some of the weirder corners of Kratos’ history
Kratos traveled from the Greek pantheon to the Norse mythos shortly after burning Olympus to the ground, enacting his revenge against the many Greek gods who had wronged him. Although, the God of War has not only appeared in the nine realms. Kratos has appeared in other cross-promotional game settings. There’s a specific dialogue exchange between him and Mimir in Ragnarok that many believe is a direct reference to these appearances.
Activision relents, will give double XP tokens to Modern Warfare 2 players who missed the fine print
There's been some "confusion" about who was supposed to get the bonuses, so everyone's getting them.
Modern Warfare 2 players will have 'unfair advantage' in Warzone 2.0
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II players will be benefitting from an exclusive experience point boost in Warzone 2.0 until the latter end of 2023, which is essentially an 11 month incentive to buy the newest entry in the series to keep up with the competition. Those stunning sales might...
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
dotesports.com
How to complete The Elven Sanctum in God of War Ragnarök
In God of War Ragnarök, favors are basically the game’s own version of sidequests, which will be available to you after completing Main Quest six: The Reckoning. The Elven Sanctum is among the various favors you can take on in the game, this time being for Beyla and Byggvir who you meet in Freyr’s camp, which contains an especially tough boss fight towards the end.
msn.com
Where to find Ivaldi’s Anvil in God of War Ragnarok
God of War Ragnarok has a lot of powerful abilities and runic attacks for Kratos to use against all kinds of foes across the Nine Realms. These give him the ability to show off his Spartan might and vigor and make sit easier to win in challenging encounters. One of them is Ivaldi’s Anvil, a heavy runic attack for the Leviathan Axe. Here is how you can find and get Ivaldi’s Anvil in God of War Ragnarok.
aiexpress.io
The Game Awards nominations are in, with God of War Ragnarok up for 10 of them
The nominations for this yr’s The Recreation Awards are in, and unsurprisingly, each God of Warfare Ragnarok and Elden Ring have racked up a couple of of them. Vital disclosure: Nominees are chosen by a global jury of greater than 100 media publications and influencer retailers – and that features us right here at VG247.
ComicBook
God of War Developer Teases New PS5 Game
Sony's Santa Monica Studio just released God of War Ragnarok, but it seems the developer is already looking towards the future. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, creative director of video game development Cory Barlog teased that the team is "spread out on a lot of different things." Unfortunately, Barlog did not go into further detail about those things, or specifically mention what the developer will be working on next. However, fans should be happy to know that the team's influence on PlayStation will be felt in a number of different ways. God of War Ragnarok director Eric Williams followed Barlog's comment by teasing that the further adventures of Kratos could remain the team's primary focus.
Polygon
Atreus is God of War Ragnarök’s ultimate teenage dirtbag, baby
[Ed note: This story contains spoilers for the first half of God of War Ragnarök.]. After rescuing the giant Týr, God of War Ragnarök unleashes my favorite plot twist: getting to play the next section of the game as Atreus, my new favorite angsty teen. The tired...
The best God of War Ragnarok armor sets and how to get them
The best God of War Ragnarok armor to get for early or late game builds and more
dotesports.com
Best Basilisk loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2
The high level of customization in Modern Warfare 2 means that players have an immense amount of freedom of choice. If you want, you can build a class with two primary guns. You could also focus all of your attention on a high-powered primary weapon and bring a knife with you. Or you could throw some unique attachments onto a high-caliber pistol and really annoy your multiplayer lobbies.
God Of War Ragnarök launch beats Call Of Duty, Elden Ring, and Pokémon
God Of War Ragnarök certainly isn’t disappointing, is it? The conclusion to Kratos’ norse saga burst onto the scene last week, landing an impressive score of 94 on Metacritic. In our own review, GAMINGbible’s Ewan wrote that, “Ragnarök is a fantastically impressive sequel that delivers in every conceivable way. [...] This is a high-stakes, high-fantasy rollercoaster from start to finish, and an instant PlayStation classic.”
