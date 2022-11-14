Allie Finally Gets to Visit Chanel, Who Makes a Shocking Confession — Plus, Sloan Reveals the Blackmailer’s Identity

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In the years since the Cars frontman Ric Ocasek’s shocking death in 2019, supermodel Paulina Porizkova has become more and more frank about the reality of their over-30-year relationship. They met when she was 19 years old, married five years later in 1989, and announced their separation in 2017. The former couple continued to live together, and to Porizkova’s recollection, “remained best friends” — which made it all the more shocking when she discovered after his death that he had recently written her completely out of his will. In her new essay collection No Filter: The Good, The Bad, and the Beautiful, out November 15, Porizkova dives deep into the dual trauma of Ocasek’s death and his betrayal, and also takes an unflinching eye to her and Ocasek’s “obsessive,” controlling relationship, a heady experience that she views with both longing and regret.

15 HOURS AGO