Allie Finally Gets to Visit Chanel, Who Makes a Shocking Confession — Plus, Sloan Reveals the Blackmailer’s Identity

SheKnows
After Nicole Breaks Rafe’s Heart, She Learns Jada’s Pregnant — Plus, Xander Confesses Everything to [Spoiler]
Kayla comes home to Steve comforting Ava over Tripp. Ava tells Steve she’s counting on him and leaves. Steve fills Kayla in on Tripp’s kidnapping. Kayla doesn’t understand why EJ would involve Tripp in his issues with Ava. She muses there’s something Ava’s not telling Steve. He’ll deal with that later. For now, he needs to get to Seattle. Kayla tells him to book two seats on a flight because she’s going with him. Steve tries to talk her out of it, but realizes there’s no fighting her.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful May Be Setting Up Taylor for the Most Shocking Twist Since Finn’s ‘Death’ and Resurrection
A broken heart could soon be the least of her troubles. Longtime fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can predict what’s coming with the accuracy of a crackerjack psychic. The truth about the frame job that Thomas pulled on Brooke will come out, Ridge will do what he always does and drop Taylor like she was hot (which she is) to fulfill his “destiny,” and our Doc will be left with a life that’s more tattered than usual. Yes, even for a soap character.
Pete Davidson is Reportedly Dating This Newly-Single Supermodel & It Definitely Tracks
Who had their bets on this new couple? After much speculation about who Hollywood man-about-town Pete Davidson would be dating next after his split from Kim Kardashian, the former Saturday Night Live star was allegedly spotted on a date with none other than newly-single model Emily Ratajkowski. The claims went...
SheKnows
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
Lily-Rose Depp Broke Her Silence on the Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial
Lily-Rose Depp, the 23-year-old daughter of Vanessa Paridis and Johnny Depp, is ready to open up. Talking to Elle as their new cover star, the otherwise ultra-private rising actress gave her two cents about having famous parents, growing up in the industry, and even shared some thoughts about her father’s recent defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.
SheKnows
Chance Tells Abby It’s Over — and Phyllis, Nikki and Ashley Close In on Diane
At the Abbott mansion, Nikki and Phyllis want to know why Ashley called them together. Ashley explains that getting to Tucker was a good idea — he revealed that Diane was committing crimes in Los Angeles with Jeremy Stark. Phyllis knew it! Nikki wonders why the name Jeremy Stark sounds so familiar. Ash figures she heard it on the news — he’s being released from prison very soon.
Gisele Bündchen’s Latest Outing Proves She Might Be Back in the Dating Game Following Tom Brady Divorce
Now that Gisele Bündchen and ex-husband Tom Brady have officially split, the Brazilian supermodel is just like a lot of single moms out there navigating post-divorce life. Though sources have shared she’s taken the difficult time well, and is doing just fine, her most recent outing may suggest she’s getting ready to start dating too!
Britney Spears Accuses Dad Jamie Of Not Answer 'Straightforward Questions' About Money During Grueling Deposition
Britney Spears' lawyer tried to get Jamie Spears to answer questions during his recent deposition, which took place in August, but he refused, according to court documents obtained by Radar. The pop star's attorney Mathew Rosengart brought up that Jamie told the court he needed to pay for his daughter's...
The Hollywood Gossip
David & Annie After The 90 Days Season 2 Trailer Teases a SURPRISE PREGNANCY?!?!
Earlier this year, we reported on the renewal of David & Annie: After The 90 Days. Both After The 90 Days spinoffs outperformed expectations despite starring “boring” fan favorite couples in established, stable relationships. That said … loving each other doesn’t mean that they don’t face challenges or...
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter's Final Performance Before Death: Singer Made 'Eerie' Goodbye Song? [Video]
Just hours before his shocking death, Aaron Carter posted a final, ominous social media message about "being gone." The musician passed away on Saturday at the age of 34, according to The U.S. Sun. Carter was sadly discovered dead at his home in Lancaster, California, on Saturday. The body of...
Paulina Porizkova Confirms Ric Ocasek Cheated on His Second Wife With Her For 3 Years After They Met
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In the years since the Cars frontman Ric Ocasek’s shocking death in 2019, supermodel Paulina Porizkova has become more and more frank about the reality of their over-30-year relationship. They met when she was 19 years old, married five years later in 1989, and announced their separation in 2017. The former couple continued to live together, and to Porizkova’s recollection, “remained best friends” — which made it all the more shocking when she discovered after his death that he had recently written her completely out of his will. In her new essay collection No Filter: The Good, The Bad, and the Beautiful, out November 15, Porizkova dives deep into the dual trauma of Ocasek’s death and his betrayal, and also takes an unflinching eye to her and Ocasek’s “obsessive,” controlling relationship, a heady experience that she views with both longing and regret.
TMZ.com
Aaron Carter Never Had Closure Conversation with Brother Nick Before Death
Aaron and Nick Carter had a tumultuous relationship over the years, and the brothers were never able to have a one-on-one conversation to bury the hatchet before Aaron's death. Family sources tell TMZ … Aaron believed he was on good terms with Nick in his final days, but he never...
SheKnows
Young & Restless Co-Stars ‘Cross Enemy Lines’ to Reveal What Really Goes On Behind the Scenes
When the cameras stop rolling, all bets are off. Those in the business world of Genoa City have been up in arms these days on The Young and the Restless, what with Nate crossing enemy lines and leaving Chancellor-Winters to take over Sally’s job as CEO at Newman Media. However, when the cameras stop rolling, so does the family drama but that’s also when the shenanigans begin!
Aaron Carter Reportedly Made Amends With Many People Before Death, Including Older Brother Nick Carter
Aaron Carter and his older brother, Nick Carter, used to have a misunderstanding, but they were reportedly in a good place before the former teen pop singer died Saturday, November 5. He was 34.
The Backstreet Boys Let Nick Carter Know Just How Loved Aaron Carter Is Through This Tribute
The shocking and tragic death of Aaron Carter has left millions of fans saddened as news of his passing at just 34 years old on Nov. 5, 2022 rocked the entertainment world. Aaron, an accomplished singer and entertainer in his own right, is also the brother of Nick Carter, the famed member of The Backstreet Boys.
Sabrina Carpenter Becomes the ‘Dipshit’ Boy She Likes in Silly ‘Nonsense’ Video
“Ask and you shall receive” isn’t so much of a cliché when you’re a Sabrina Carpenter stan. After fans requested over and over that she make a video for her song “Nonsense,” the Emails I Can’t Send singer delivered. On Thursday night, Carpenter released an “unserious” video that matches the song’s energy, which has been a fan-favorite on her tour. Plus, the visual features cameos from her real-life besties. “The ‘Nonsense’ video really happened because of the fans persistently asking, and that’s the coolest feeling,” Carpenter tells Rolling Stone about the Danica Kleinknecht-directed visual, which follows the singer getting ready...
SheKnows
As General Hospital’s Kelly Thiebaud Embarks On Her New Path, She Shares Something That ‘Just Broke My Heart’
Maybe it will help us all get a bit more in touch with our feelings. Just a few weeks ago, General Hospital‘s Kelly Thiebaud (Britt) opened up about a life-changing decision she’d made to stop drinking. The response she got from fans was wonderfully encouraging and supportive, and she admitted shortly after that it was so nice to finally be putting in the work to get better.
SheKnows
Brooke’s Horrified to Learn Ridge and Taylor Are Engaged — and Thomas Pressures Douglas to Keep Quiet
At Forrester Creations, Ridge and Taylor urge Steffy to wrap up her business call. She does so and then asks what’s going on. Taylor holds up her hand to flash her engagement ring. Ridge chortles that she said, “Yes.” Steffy is so happy for them and embraces her mother.
Melanie Martin Admits She’s Devastated By The Loss Of Ex-Fiance Aaron Carter: I ‘Can’t Sleep’
Melanie Martin is mourning the loss of Aaron Carter and trying to adjust to life without him. On November 7, Melanie shared a message on her Instagram Story and reflected on their “simple life.” She wrote, “We lived a simple life we would have been watching shark tank and having ramen noodles right now probably I just can’t sit in a bed alone I can’t sleep this way how can I sleep.”
Jennifer Aniston Announces Her Dad’s Death With a Series of Poignant Childhood Photos Celebrating Their Father-Daughter Bond
Jennifer Aniston is grieving the loss of her father John Aniston, who died on Nov. 11. The Friends star announced the passing of her dad today, who was a Greek actor best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives. Jennifer shared a series of poignant childhood photos and more recent snapshots showing their love throughout the years.
