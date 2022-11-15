PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College men's basketball team defeated Stonehill College, 100-76, on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I. It marked the first meeting between the Friars and the Skyhawks in 43 years. With the win, the Friars improved to 3-0 this season. Graduate student Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pa.), sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) and graduate student Clifton Moore (Ambler, Pa.) each recorded a game-high 16 points for the Friars. Croswell hauled in seven offensive rebounds. Six Friars finished in double figures in the game for the first time since Feb. 23, 2020.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO