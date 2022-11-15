Read full article on original website
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
friars.com
No. 13 Women’s Hockey Shuts Out No. 8 Northeastern, 3-0
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The No. 13 Providence College women's hockey team shutout the eighth-ranked Northeastern Huskies, 3-0, on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Schneider Arena. Providence – 10-4-1 (7-3-1 HEAW) | Northeastern – 12-2-1 (10-2-1 HEAW) VENUE. Schneider Arena | Providence, R.I. GAME FLOW & NOTES. -Both teams...
friars.com
Women's Basketball Game Notes vs. Iona
Game Notes (PDF) | Watch Live on ESPN+ | Live Stats. FRIARS TO FACE IONA IN NON-CONFERENCE ACTION... Providence College will travel to New Rochelle, N.Y. to face Iona in non-conference play on Thursday, Nov. 17. The game will be played at the Hynes Athletics Center and is scheduled to tip-off at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN+.
friars.com
Providence College Women’s Hockey Team Ranked No. 13 in National Poll
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's hockey team is ranked No. 13 in the most recent USCHO Division I National Poll, as announced on Monday, Nov. 14. This past weekend, the then-No. 14-UConn swept the Friars in a home-and-home series. On Friday, Nov. 11 the Friars traveled to Storrs, Conn., where they lost, 2-1. The Friars then hosted UConn at Schneider Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12 and were defeated, 2-1. Noemi Neubauerova (Prague, Czech Republic) and Rachel Weiss (Calgary, Alberta) each netted one goal on the weekend.
friars.com
Women's Hoops Drops Ocean State Battle At Rhode Island, 74-72
KINGSTON, R.I. – The Providence College women's basketball team fell to intrastate rival Rhode Island, 74-72, on Nov. 14 at the Ryan Center in Kingston, R.I. Both teams moved to 2-1 on the season. RECORDS:. Providence: 2-1 Rhode Island: 2-1 1ST QUARTER:. • Friars started 5-5 from the field...
friars.com
Men’s Basketball Rolls Past Stonehill, 100-76
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College men's basketball team defeated Stonehill College, 100-76, on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I. It marked the first meeting between the Friars and the Skyhawks in 43 years. With the win, the Friars improved to 3-0 this season. Graduate student Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pa.), sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) and graduate student Clifton Moore (Ambler, Pa.) each recorded a game-high 16 points for the Friars. Croswell hauled in seven offensive rebounds. Six Friars finished in double figures in the game for the first time since Feb. 23, 2020.
friars.com
No. 13 Women's Hockey Set For Matchup Against No. 8 Northeastern
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College No. 13 Friar women's hockey team will take on the No. 8 Northeastern Huskies Tuesday, Nov. 15 for a 6:00 p.m. start at Schneider Arena in Providence, R.I. Scouting the Friars. The Friars are currently 9-4-1 overall and 6-3-1 in Hockey East play....
friars.com
Men's Basketball Game Notes Vs. Stonehill
Friars Versus Stonehill: The Friars have posted a 4-0 mark all-time versus Stonehill with all four games being played at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. In the first meeting all-time, the Friars earned a 102-76 win on November 28, 1975. In the most recent matchup, Providence defeated Stonehill, 83-62, on November 30, 1979. The Friars also have played five exhibtion games versus Stonehill, with the Friars registering a 5-0 mark. Last season, PC defeated Stonehill, 95-71, on October 21, 2021.
friars.com
Volleyball Set To Face Connecticut and Butler To Conclude 2022 Season
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College volleyball team is set to host the Connecticut Huskies on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7:00 p.m. before traveling to Indianapolis to face BIG EAST foe Butler University for their BIG EAST season finale. VS. CONNECTICUT. WATCH | LIVE STATS. @ BUTLER. WATCH |...
