(Linn County, IA) -- One person is in the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday near Marion. The driver of a Lexus, Denise Nichols, was first in a line of vehicles traveling eastbound on the 1500 block of Country Home Road. They were following farm machinery when 56-year-old Trent Bendixen attempted to pass all the cars. He collided with Nichols as she also attempted to pull out and pass. Emergency responders arrived transported Nichols to a nearby hospital with no serious injuries. Bendixen was not injured and got a ticket for unsafe passing.

LINN COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO