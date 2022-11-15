Read full article on original website
IGN
Norse Myth Expert Reacts to God of War Ragnarok
We got Jackson Crawford, a Norse mythology expert and media consultant for projects like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, back on IGN to react to the newly released God of War Ragnarok!. From Odin's modern interpretation, to Thor's powerlifter body, shapeshifiting, prophecies and so much more, Jackon Crawford's Norse mythology expertise breaks...
Polygon
Don’t accidentally skip God of War Ragnarök’s first good side quest
God of War Ragnarök is an even bigger game than God of War (2018), which itself was bigger than all of the previous mainline God of War games combined. It’s packed with side activities and quests to help flesh out its world. But unlike God of War (2018), Ragnarök is about more than just Kratos’ journey to personhood. It’s about an ensemble cast bouncing off of one another as they explore a vast world and confront their individual mistakes.
All God of War Ragnarok Muspelheim Seeds and how to find them
How to find the Seed Halves to access the Muspelheim Crucible in God of War Ragnarok
dotesports.com
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Battle Pass Trailer Reveals Combat Map Design
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0's battle pass receives a complete overhaul this year, and the new Season 1 battle pass trailer gives the first look at the new multi-sector "combat map" design. Instead of having a linear pass of 100 tiers of unlockable items, Season 1...
dexerto.com
God of War Ragnarok photo mode shows parts of Kratos nobody needs to see
YouTuber Speclizer managed to access God of War Ragnarok’s unfinished photo mode, though some of the features show parts of Kratos no one needs to see. Despite the feature’s boom in popularity, Kratos’ 2018 adventure launched without a Photo Mode in tow. Developer Santa Monica Studio didn’t leave virtual photographers hanging permanently, however.
Activision relents, will give double XP tokens to Modern Warfare 2 players who missed the fine print
There's been some "confusion" about who was supposed to get the bonuses, so everyone's getting them.
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok: 14 More Things It Doesn’t Tell You (Mid to Late Game)
We’re back with 14 more things God of War Ragnarok doesn’t tell you, but this one is filled with spoilers, so beware!. We already released an early game version of this video that was spoiler free, but we wanted to share some more knowledge we gained by playing the game in its later chapters. This is filled with Ragnarok tips, tricks, fun details, and even mentions of where we’ve covered some of these in greater details, like the Mystical Heirloom quest.
aiexpress.io
God of War Ragnarok had a banner debut week at UK retail
God of Battle Ragnarok, as predicted, topped the UK charts its debut week and have become the second greatest recreation launch of the yr at retail behind FIFA 23. Throughout its first week available on the market, it offered extra copies than Name of Responsibility: Trendy Warfare, Elden Ring, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus.
dotesports.com
Where to find the Belt of Radiance in God of War Ragnarök
God of War Ragnarök has level upon level of armor upgrades for fans to grind through. It’s also provided a wide selection of armor to find and unlock as the game progresses To get these hidden items, you’ll just have to search each and every realm. The...
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 01
The Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 roadmap details everything new dropping in Season 01
Polygon
Atreus is God of War Ragnarök’s ultimate teenage dirtbag, baby
[Ed note: This story contains spoilers for the first half of God of War Ragnarök.]. After rescuing the giant Týr, God of War Ragnarök unleashes my favorite plot twist: getting to play the next section of the game as Atreus, my new favorite angsty teen. The tired...
aiexpress.io
The Game Awards nominations are in, with God of War Ragnarok up for 10 of them
The nominations for this yr’s The Recreation Awards are in, and unsurprisingly, each God of Warfare Ragnarok and Elden Ring have racked up a couple of of them. Vital disclosure: Nominees are chosen by a global jury of greater than 100 media publications and influencer retailers – and that features us right here at VG247.
God Of War Ragnarök launch beats Call Of Duty, Elden Ring, and Pokémon
God Of War Ragnarök certainly isn’t disappointing, is it? The conclusion to Kratos’ norse saga burst onto the scene last week, landing an impressive score of 94 on Metacritic. In our own review, GAMINGbible’s Ewan wrote that, “Ragnarök is a fantastically impressive sequel that delivers in every conceivable way. [...] This is a high-stakes, high-fantasy rollercoaster from start to finish, and an instant PlayStation classic.”
TechRadar
Pokemon needs a Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild-scale reinvention
Pokemon needs a renaissance. The pocket monsters themselves are a visual delight, and the intricate choice-driven battle system continues to provide all sorts of meaningful decision points for players. But the series’ formula is beginning to show its age. Every three years, a new mainstream Pokemon title is released....
Is Goat Simulator 3 Coming To Nintendo Switch?
"Goat Simulator 3" is finally here and it looks just as ridiculous and hilarious as fans might expect. The sequel to the quirky action game "Goat Simulator" (yes, the developer jumped from the first game to number three as a joke), "Goat Simulator 3" promises more open world headbutting and rampaging mayhem. While the original received generally mixed reviews, it did earn itself a cult following and got itself a sequel that plenty of fans should be eager to pick up. The question is, which fans will be able to enjoy it.
progameguides.com
Activision Blizzard takes to the skies with the WoW Dragonflight cinematic trailer
While the servers went down for planned maintenance today, developer Activision Blizzard treated fans to a new cinematic trailer for the upcoming World of warcraft expansion, Dragonflight. The developer has a well-earned reputation for putting out incredibly realistic and detailed trailers that have been delighting fans for nearly two decades.
10 games like Diablo to play if you're bored of waiting for Diablo 4
These games like Diablo will keep you warm until Diablo 4 brings you back to hell
