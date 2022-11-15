ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palisade, CO

Mix 104.3 KMXY

A 2,000 Pound Boulder Plows Through Colorado Home

The good thing about living in or very near the mountains is the scenery that you get to experience every day and having outdoor recreation literally right outside your front door, the drawback of being so close to natural beauty, a case like this when a part of that natural beauty comes crashing down the mountain and into your home.
NEW CASTLE, CO
94.3 The X

The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears

I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Canadian cold sets up for a long stay in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The chill gripping the Western Slope is not in a hurry to exit. There will be some small ups and downs in our temperatures, but even the ups won’t offer any appreciable warming. Staying Warm Effectively & Safely. Remember that wearing several warm layers...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Who Has the Nicest Staff in Montrose Colorado?

Nobody likes to go to a business and have to deal with rude staff. I get it: we would all rather be doing literally anything other than working. But it's the antithesis of good business when most of your patrons leave with nothing more impactful than a story of a bad clerk. Those are the stories that last the longest, and ring the loudest.
MONTROSE, CO
94kix.com

Who Has The Best Burger In Montrose

When you think of your favorite Burger, what comes to mind? Plain, Cheeseburger, Bacon, Green Chilies, Avocado on it, I could go on and on? There are many ways to dress up that Burger. After asking this question here are some responses from our patrons in Montrose Colorado:. Thomas N...
MONTROSE, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Unexpected: Grand Junction Wants More of These 13 Things

Do you find yourself wishing from day to that somehow you could just have more?. It's pretty normal to want more. We always want more ice cream, more French fries, more room, more time with family, and more years on Earth. More, more, more. There are some things we want more of and there are some things we need more of. Differentiating between the two is sometimes difficult.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

How to Know When School Is Canceled in Grand Junction

School cancellations and delays aren't all that common in Grand Junction, but they do happen and there are some easy ways to know if today is one of those days. Growing up in northeastern Colorado where snowstorms and winter blizzards were rather common, snow days were fun days. The weather would be too bad to get to school, but never too bad for us to get out and play in the huge snow drifts and towering mounds of snow created by the snow plows.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

What Local Gifts Belong in a Holiday Package from Grand Junction?

The holidays are coming up fast and before you know it, you'll be up against shipping deadlines for getting your packages to their destination on time. It's time to get going. When it comes to sending out care packages for the holidays, what local gift ideas do you send to others outside the Grand Valley? Maybe a friend or family member no longer lives here. Is there something special you send them from here in Grand Junction?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

