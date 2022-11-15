Read full article on original website
A 2,000 Pound Boulder Plows Through Colorado Home
The good thing about living in or very near the mountains is the scenery that you get to experience every day and having outdoor recreation literally right outside your front door, the drawback of being so close to natural beauty, a case like this when a part of that natural beauty comes crashing down the mountain and into your home.
You Could be the Owner of a Big, Blue Barndominium in Wellington
Check Out This $1.6 Million Barndominium in Montrose. Barndominiums are quite the trend as of late. Here is your chance to own one in Montrose, Colorado. Barndominiums are all the rage lately and now is your chance to own one in Greeley.
Colorado’s Longest Cave is Also One of the Largest in the Country
Colorado is home to some pretty impressive cave systems. Did you know Colorado is home to about 600 caves in all? Some are meant for beginners while others are elaborate labyrinths of tunnels that burrow deep into the earth. Did you know the longest cave in Colorado is not far...
2 Colorado Cities Ranked on Best Places to Travel in 2023 List
Many are aware that most Colorado destinations are the most beautiful in the world, but now there's a ranking to prove it. Travel Lemming recently released a list of "50 Best Places to Travel in 2023" and two locations in Colorado were ranked. Colorado is One of the Best Places...
Does this Grand Junction Colorado Home Have the Best View of the Grand Valley?
A Grand Junction home was recently added to the listings at Realtor.com which claims to have the best 360 views in town. Finding a location with views that include most of the Grand Valley is not as easy as it might seem. This spot seems to have it all. This...
The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears
I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
nbc11news.com
Canadian cold sets up for a long stay in Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The chill gripping the Western Slope is not in a hurry to exit. There will be some small ups and downs in our temperatures, but even the ups won’t offer any appreciable warming. Staying Warm Effectively & Safely. Remember that wearing several warm layers...
Who Has the Nicest Staff in Montrose Colorado?
Nobody likes to go to a business and have to deal with rude staff. I get it: we would all rather be doing literally anything other than working. But it's the antithesis of good business when most of your patrons leave with nothing more impactful than a story of a bad clerk. Those are the stories that last the longest, and ring the loudest.
Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard in Colorado?
Colorado is a great state for dogs. I love seeing friendly dogs out on the hiking trails with their owners enjoying the day. Did you know in Colorado almost 30% of residents have a dog?. What does the law say about dogs going to the bathroom on someone else's lawn?...
This Colorado city ranks as one of the worst in US for potholes
A new study by QuoteWizard revealed that Colorado ranks as the 18th worst state in the United States for potholes.
Grand Junction Carries These Bizarre Items In Their Wallet
When was the last time you embarked on a fantastic voyage into that black hole known as a wallet or purse? People in Grand Junction, Colorado carry bizarre stuff with them wherever they go. I asked on Facebook, "What is something you have in your wallet/purse that you think no...
94kix.com
Who Has The Best Burger In Montrose
When you think of your favorite Burger, what comes to mind? Plain, Cheeseburger, Bacon, Green Chilies, Avocado on it, I could go on and on? There are many ways to dress up that Burger. After asking this question here are some responses from our patrons in Montrose Colorado:. Thomas N...
The Gift Cards Grand Junction Would Love to Receive From Local Stores
Holiday shopping can quickly become expensive holiday shipping. If you live in Colorado and have family in the midwest or on the east coast, sending home holiday gifts can add up quickly. This gave rise to the holiday gift card years ago. $10, $15, or $25 increments of credit to...
Grand Junction is Really Sick of the Road Work on North Avenue
If you've spent more than a day or two in Grand Junction lately, you've probably encountered some road construction. Sure, road construction is something you just have to deal with sometimes, no matter where you're at. If there are roads, they're going to need to be maintained. However, Grand Junction...
Unexpected: Grand Junction Wants More of These 13 Things
Do you find yourself wishing from day to that somehow you could just have more?. It's pretty normal to want more. We always want more ice cream, more French fries, more room, more time with family, and more years on Earth. More, more, more. There are some things we want more of and there are some things we need more of. Differentiating between the two is sometimes difficult.
Questions We In Grand Junction Colorado Would Ask On a First Date
First dates can be anything from nerve-wracking to exciting. If you want to get to know someone, you have to ask questions. These are a handful of questions we in Grand Junction, Colorado would ask on a first date. I asked on Facebook, "What would be the funniest question to...
How to Know When School Is Canceled in Grand Junction
School cancellations and delays aren't all that common in Grand Junction, but they do happen and there are some easy ways to know if today is one of those days. Growing up in northeastern Colorado where snowstorms and winter blizzards were rather common, snow days were fun days. The weather would be too bad to get to school, but never too bad for us to get out and play in the huge snow drifts and towering mounds of snow created by the snow plows.
What Local Gifts Belong in a Holiday Package from Grand Junction?
The holidays are coming up fast and before you know it, you'll be up against shipping deadlines for getting your packages to their destination on time. It's time to get going. When it comes to sending out care packages for the holidays, what local gift ideas do you send to others outside the Grand Valley? Maybe a friend or family member no longer lives here. Is there something special you send them from here in Grand Junction?
Which Grocery Stores Will Be Open on Thanksgiving in Grand Junction?
In my family, every Thanksgiving gathering comes with a last-minute run to the grocery store for some essential item that was forgotten. I've learned to listen to the tone of voice that comes from the kitchen, and I can almost always tell when the cooks notice something is missing. So,...
Wild Life Officials Asking For Help In Shooting
Wildlife officials in the Whitewater area are seeking the public's help in a shoot and abandon case.
