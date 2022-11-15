ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dangerous Parasite That Can Infect People Now Found in U.S. Foxes

THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A rare parasitic disease that has long been documented in Europe seems to have taken root in the United States. Researchers in Vermont are reporting on two human cases of the disease, called alveolar echinococcosis (AE), which were caused by a European strain of the parasite E. multilocularis.
FDA Approves First Lab-Grown Meat Product

THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Americans could soon be eating chicken that’s grown in a lab from cultured animal cells, rather than raised at a farm or facility. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced Wednesday that the environment-friendly chicken made by California-based Upside Foods is safe...
