KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.18.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Chopsticks of Robinson at 628 North Robinson Drive in Robinson failed with an 82 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the raw chicken was stored over the raw beef. The utensils were kept...
Karen Is At It Again. Calls Cops On Suburban Texas Mom
Ok, we must discuss this Killeen, Texas. This is too much. Or is it? Let's get into why Karen called the cops on a neighborhood mom, for having her eight-year-old son walk home alone. Now, I do realize that times are definitely different from when I was coming up, and...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this two-story, four bedroom home located less than 2 miles away from Texas A&M University. This is a great home situated on an oversized lot with mature...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL SELLS WATER
The City of Brenham will be selling water soon, a lot of water. Brenham City Council approved an agreement at their meeting Thursday with Dow Chemical Company to sell them the excess water from Lake Somerville. Specifically, the agreement says that Dow Chemical will purchase 774 acre-feet of water from the city for $68,112. Dow Chemical will not utilize the city’s intake or pipeline, but instead will capture the water from the Brazos River before it reaches the Texas coast. The city agreed to take the additional 774 acre-feet in 2019 from the Brazos River Authority. That is in addition to the 4200 acre-feet, the city’s primary water source. The city felt they needed the additional water due to the growth of the city. The annual water consumption for the city is 2,777 acre-feet on average.
A Snack with Shaq: Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken coming to Central Texas
KILLEEN, Texas — Big news is coming to foodies in three Texas cities. Legendary basketball star Shaquille O'Neal's restaurant chain, Big Chicken, is set to open three new locations in Texas, one in Killeen, one in Waco and one in College Station. With unique and hearty offerings on the...
fox44news.com
Traffic collision leads to outages
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton Police units are working an accident in the area of East 6th Avenue and northbound Interstate 35. The department said Wednesday afternoon that a junction box was hit during a collision. Traffic lights are out on the northbound and southbound sides. The department...
KBTX.com
Duo accused of stealing $1,100+ worth of beer from HEB store
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two College Station men are accused of stealing more than one thousand dollars worth of beer from a grocery store. According to probable cause affidavits filed by College Station police, Harold Collins, 19, and Bryce Otis, 19, took the alcohol on two separate occasions. The...
QSR magazine
Big Chicken Inks Deal for Three Stores in Texas
Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by legendary Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced that accomplished entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “With its rapid expansion, Big Chicken is making a major splash in the...
College Station men charged with theft of $1K of alcohol from H-E-B
The duo said they stole the alcohol for parties.
KBTX.com
Houston man arrested on charges of stealing catalytic converters in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - An off-duty lawman who spotted a stolen vehicle with fraudulent tags is what led to the arrest of a suspected catalytic converter thief. Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, the off-duty officer spotted the car in the area of Highway 6 and University Drive and alerted a Brazos County deputy.
KSAT 12
Amtrak train that departed San Antonio involved in deadly Texas accident
SAN ANTONIO – An Amtrak train that departed San Antonio on Wednesday struck a car in Central Texas, killing one person, according to media reports. ABC News reported that the train, Texas Eagle Train 22, struck a car on the tracks in Moody, a city north of Temple in McLennan County.
Tasty News: It Looks Like Killeen, Texas IS Getting A Shaq Big Chicken Afterall
Get excited for some finger-licking news in Killeen, Texas ! Our prayers have definitely been answered. Recently I wrote an article on Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken restaurant opening its first Texas location. In the piece, I questioned (with tongue firmly in cheek) why we weren't getting some Shaq chicken here in Killeen. Well, it turns out we are.
WacoTrib.com
Thanksgiving restaurants open in Waco
Thanksgiving Day finds many readers looking forward to holiday cooking as long as someone else is doing the cooking. For those looking for restaurants open that day to accommodate visiting family members and friends, or simply to provide a meal prepared outside the home, we found these non-fast food restaurants will be open for in-person dining. We’ve also added a partial list of restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals, turkeys and hams to go with their ordering deadlines.
19-year-old dead after trail ride car crash; mother searching for answers
WACO, Texas — After the untimely death of her daughter La’Fairreya Linda Faye Taylor Sumpter, her mother and family are left to mourn her death and are now asking more people to come forward with details about what happened. La’Fairreya Sumpter, 19, was one of six people involved...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLED TWICE TO SAME PLACE
The Brenham Fire Department responded to two calls at the same location on Thursday. Firefighters were dispatched to the 800 Block of Hosea Street at 10am for the report of a structure fire. Units arrived on the location to find a small fire that was located on the balcony of...
fox44news.com
Familiar Waco restaurant is getting a new name
Waco (FOX 44) — Buzzard Billy’s is changing its name to The Brazos Landing, after almost thirty years of being in business. Buzzard Billy’s first opened in Downtown Waco in 1993. It moved to its current location along the I-35 frontage road in 2008. The owners of...
Closed Macy's in College Station in talks to become Texas A&M Esports facility
"You are the reason we have made this dream a reality," Texas A&M Esports said via Twitter. "Thank you for loving video games as much as we do."
kwhi.com
AREA ROUND PREVIEW: BRENHAM CUBS VS. BELTON TIGERS
The Brenham Cubs will face the Belton Tigers in the Area Round of the playoffs later this (Friday) evening. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30pm at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 7pm on 1280AM, 101.7FM, and the KWHI.com Main Feed. Brenham...
fox44news.com
Throwing away purses leads to arrests
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Going into a convenience store to throw away some purses seemed strange to a store clerk, so police were called. After an investigation, two men were arrested. Officers were called to a store in the 2400 block of Robinson Drive early Wednesday morning. It was...
wtaw.com
First Change In 25 Years Of An Interlocal Agreement Between The College Station And Bryan Fire Departments
For the first time in 25 years, there is a change in the interlocal agreement between the College Station and Bryan fire departments. The College Station city council approved a change at its November 10 meeting without public discussion which will reduce the number of CSFD ambulance trips into Bryan.
