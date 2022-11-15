ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robertson County, TX

KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.18.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Chopsticks of Robinson at 628 North Robinson Drive in Robinson failed with an 82 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the raw chicken was stored over the raw beef. The utensils were kept...
WACO, TX
US105

Karen Is At It Again. Calls Cops On Suburban Texas Mom

Ok, we must discuss this Killeen, Texas. This is too much. Or is it? Let's get into why Karen called the cops on a neighborhood mom, for having her eight-year-old son walk home alone. Now, I do realize that times are definitely different from when I was coming up, and...
KILLEEN, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this two-story, four bedroom home located less than 2 miles away from Texas A&M University. This is a great home situated on an oversized lot with mature...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL SELLS WATER

The City of Brenham will be selling water soon, a lot of water. Brenham City Council approved an agreement at their meeting Thursday with Dow Chemical Company to sell them the excess water from Lake Somerville. Specifically, the agreement says that Dow Chemical will purchase 774 acre-feet of water from the city for $68,112. Dow Chemical will not utilize the city’s intake or pipeline, but instead will capture the water from the Brazos River before it reaches the Texas coast. The city agreed to take the additional 774 acre-feet in 2019 from the Brazos River Authority. That is in addition to the 4200 acre-feet, the city’s primary water source. The city felt they needed the additional water due to the growth of the city. The annual water consumption for the city is 2,777 acre-feet on average.
BRENHAM, TX
fox44news.com

Traffic collision leads to outages

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton Police units are working an accident in the area of East 6th Avenue and northbound Interstate 35. The department said Wednesday afternoon that a junction box was hit during a collision. Traffic lights are out on the northbound and southbound sides. The department...
BELTON, TX
KBTX.com

Duo accused of stealing $1,100+ worth of beer from HEB store

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two College Station men are accused of stealing more than one thousand dollars worth of beer from a grocery store. According to probable cause affidavits filed by College Station police, Harold Collins, 19, and Bryce Otis, 19, took the alcohol on two separate occasions. The...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
QSR magazine

Big Chicken Inks Deal for Three Stores in Texas

Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by legendary Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced that accomplished entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “With its rapid expansion, Big Chicken is making a major splash in the...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Thanksgiving restaurants open in Waco

Thanksgiving Day finds many readers looking forward to holiday cooking as long as someone else is doing the cooking. For those looking for restaurants open that day to accommodate visiting family members and friends, or simply to provide a meal prepared outside the home, we found these non-fast food restaurants will be open for in-person dining. We’ve also added a partial list of restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals, turkeys and hams to go with their ordering deadlines.
WACO, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLED TWICE TO SAME PLACE

The Brenham Fire Department responded to two calls at the same location on Thursday. Firefighters were dispatched to the 800 Block of Hosea Street at 10am for the report of a structure fire. Units arrived on the location to find a small fire that was located on the balcony of...
BRENHAM, TX
fox44news.com

Familiar Waco restaurant is getting a new name

Waco (FOX 44) — Buzzard Billy’s is changing its name to The Brazos Landing, after almost thirty years of being in business. Buzzard Billy’s first opened in Downtown Waco in 1993. It moved to its current location along the I-35 frontage road in 2008. The owners of...
WACO, TX
kwhi.com

AREA ROUND PREVIEW: BRENHAM CUBS VS. BELTON TIGERS

The Brenham Cubs will face the Belton Tigers in the Area Round of the playoffs later this (Friday) evening. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30pm at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 7pm on 1280AM, 101.7FM, and the KWHI.com Main Feed. Brenham...
BRENHAM, TX
fox44news.com

Throwing away purses leads to arrests

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Going into a convenience store to throw away some purses seemed strange to a store clerk, so police were called. After an investigation, two men were arrested. Officers were called to a store in the 2400 block of Robinson Drive early Wednesday morning. It was...
WACO, TX
