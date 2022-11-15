ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Are Going Wild Over Latest Rumor

Although the Los Angeles Lakers were able to get a much-needed win on Sunday, all fans would agree that the team has a long way to go before it’s really and truly competitive. Most people have come to the conclusion that this team won’t get better unless some new...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

NBA Star Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Being a Dad of Three: 'Blessed and So Grateful'

Russell and Nina Westbrook share son Noah, 5, and twin daughters Jordyn and Skye, 3 Russell Westbrook is reflecting on life as a father of three. Speaking on a panel at the 5th Annual Black Love Summit on Saturday, the 34-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star said that he's "most proud" of the bond he has with his kids. "I would probably say being a father, I've been blessed and so grateful," said Westbrook, noting the best part of his day is the "6:00 a.m. wake-up with my kids." "That to...
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yardbarker

Photo Of Giannis Antetokounmpo Getting Dunked On Going Viral

The Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening, and during the game two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo got dunked on by Evan Mobley. Early in the first quarter, Mobley set a high screen for Donovan Mitchell, and then he rolled to the basket. Mitchell then...
MILWAUKEE, WI
SB Nation

An Arkansas player dunked on opponent so hard announcers joked kids shouldn’t watch it

Arkansas was always going to have one of the most exciting teams in men’s college basketball this season. Coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances, the Razorbacks signed one of the very best recruiting classes in the country — headlined by three McDonald’s All-Americans — and also brought in some serious talent on the transfer market. While Arkansas’ top freshmen Nick Smith Jr. (a projected top-five NBA draft pick) has yet to take the court this season with a knee injury, the upperclassmen have the team off to an undefeated start so far.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Showdown is Finalized

Boxing fans will get at least one of the big fights they want in 2023. Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia announced through their Instagram accounts Thursday that their representatives have completed a deal for the popular knockout artists to meet in a much-discussed showdown on a date to be determined in 2023. Their 12-round fight, which will be contested at a catch weight of 136 pounds, will be a Showtime Pay-Per-View main event from an undetermined venue in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN College GameDay crew picks winner between Oregon and Utah game

Trying to predict the outcome of a game when you don’t know who one of the quarterbacks is going to be is not a simple task. That’s currently the case for this matchup between the Oregon Ducks and Utah Utes on Saturday night in Autzen Stadium. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was injured last week after being hit in the leg during the fourth quarter of the Washington game. Though he did return for the final five plays of the game, his status for Saturday is up in the air, and there has been a lot of mystery surrounding the entire situation. Despite all of that, ESPN’s College GameDay crew was left picking a winner, with Ducks and Utes standing as one of the most important games on the docket, with the winner getting an inside path to the Pac-12 Championship game. Here is how they all picked on Saturday: Desmond Howard Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Pick: UtahPat McAfee Pick: UtahGuest Picker: Sir Nick FaldoPick: UtahKirk Herbstreit Pick: UtahLee Corso Pick: Utah11
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BuckeyesNow

Live Updates: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes at Maryland Terrapins

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — No. 2 Ohio State nears the conclusion of their regular season campaign as they take to the road one final time to face off with Maryland. The Buckeyes, coming off a well-rounded performance against Indiana, look to continue their momentum through this weekend's matchup while a winner-take-all battle against Michigan looms on the horizon.
COLUMBUS, OH
Golf Digest

Jalen Ramsey calling out LeBron for lying on LeBron's own show is a historically cocky move

As arguably the top corner in the NFL since he came into the league in 2016, Jalen Ramsey has never been one to back down, often matching up with the opposing team's top wide receiver. He can sometimes come off as quite cocky, as most corners do, but Ramsey is the rare breed who can actually back up all the talk on a semi-regular basis.

