Burnet County, TX

Highland Lakes Service League awards $65k in community grants

By Special To The Highlander
 3 days ago
  The Highland Lakes Service League announced the awarding of grants to 22 local nonprofit organizations on November 9, 2022.  Representatives from each organization were on hand to receive funds that will provide client services in Burnet and Llano counties. Contributed photo
Pictured are the recipients of the HLSL Community Grants. They are:

Seated: Willa Holgate (Pregnancy Center) and Starla McLaurin (EMS);

Second Row: Paula Mays (Open Door Recovery); Beth Cottingham (Spicewood Community Library); Sally May (Literacy Highland Lakes); Joey Hixson (Boys' and Girls' Club); and Ingrid Hoffmeister (King's Garden).

Third Row:  Kevin Naumann (Highland Lakes Crisis Network); Marco Cruz (Meals on Wheels); Sam Pearce (Helping Center, Marble Falls); Maryum Mitchell (Community Resource Center); Karen DelHay (St. Vincent de Paul); Donna Shaw (Weakday Ministries); Paul Norman (Tow Community Center); and Bob Quigley (Marble Falls Senior Activity Center).

Back Row: Eric Tanner (Pet Pals); Brad Zehner (Friends of the Burnet Library); Fay Crider (Workforce Network); Kayley Lowe (Camp of the Hills); Lottie McCorkle (Lakes Area Care); Eddie Arredondo (Sleep in Heavenly Peace); and Not pictured, recipient for Texas Mission of Mercy (Smart Smiles).

The Highland Lakes Service League is pleased to announce their annual grant awards to 22 High- land Lakes area nonprofit organizations. The League, whose mission is to contribute to the betterment of the community through volunteer- ism and financial support of nonprofits, presented awards to these outstanding organizations at their recent November 9th luncheon and recognized each of them for the valuable services they provide to the community.

• Society of St. Vincent de Paul, funds to assist clients with essential bills (utilities, rent, auto, food, medical).

• The Helping Center of Marble Falls, funds for the purchase of folding shopping carts for elderly residents of the Oak Grove Apartments so that they can transport food from Helping Center to their homes.

• Community Resource Center, funds will support CRC’s Older Adult Rural Services program with transportation, rental & utility assistance, and medical services.

• Highland Lakes Crisis Network, funds for renovation of a portable building to provide space for a new community medical and dental clinic for underserved residents of the Highland Lakes area.

• Weekday Ministries, funds will provide clothing and hygiene items for children in need, as identi- fied by school counselors in Burnet ISD.

• Kings Garden, funding for materials to extend growing season and enhance production of shared garden food donated to Share the Harvest Food Pantry.

• Lake Area Care, funds to purchase nourishing produce and dairy food items to be distributed to local families with children and elderly.

• Meals on Wheels, funds will provide nourishing meals to homebound residents in Burnet County.

• Sleep In Heavenly Peace, funds for materials/ supplies to build beds, and provide mattresses and bedding for children 3-17 yrs. who have poor sleeping conditions.

• Open Door Recovery, funds to provide medical and dental needs for women recovering from alcohol and drug addictions.

• Marble Falls Senior Activity Center, funds will support activities for older adults.

• Pregnancy and Life Center, funds to provide formula, diapers and baby wipes for clients.

• Marble Falls Area EMS, funds for the purchase of an ECG simulator to be used as a teaching aid for EMS personnel.

• Texas Mission of Mercy/TDA Smart Smiles, funds for a dental hygienist at the permanent clinic at Burnet Middle School to provide dental care to students.

• Tow Community Center, funding for equipment needed to support recreation, learning, worship & health information programs for senior citizens.

• Literacy Highland Lakes, funds to purchase study guides and practice test materials in support of the high school equivalency program.

• Boys and Girls Club of the Highland Lakes, support the purchase of notebook computers for members to use for completion of academic programs and to increase reading success.

• Camp of the Hills, fund four day camps for local families to enjoy enrichment activities and to provide child care during Teacher In-Service days and holidays.

• Friends of the Burnet County Library System, fund a six-week Summer Reading Program for children and teens and support special programs throughout the year.

• Spicewood Community Library, funds for replacement of obsolete computers used by staff and by residents without access to internet/ computers.

• Workforce Network, fund continuation of adult training programs focused on sustaining employment and overcoming poverty.

• PetPALS, provide funds for the purchase of stethoscopes for use in low-cost spay/neuter clinics and to monitor abnormalities and minimize complications during/after surgeries.

Applications for grants are evaluated and grants are awarded based on funds available and the current needs of the community. All funds awarded must be used to serve the communities of Burnet and Llano county.

Over the past five years, the Service League has contributed over $150,000 to local charitable organizations.

Funds are raised throughout the year but the primary funding drive comes during the annual Chuck Wagon Chow Down Dinner and Auction held each January. Tickets for the January 28, 2023 event go on sale on December 2nd, at bidpal.net/ cwcd23.

For available sponsorships, item donation and underwriting opportunities, contact Darlene Hargett, cwcd.hlsl@gmail. com, 713-805-2325.

