California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
"Hogan's Heroes" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
HipHopDX.com
Roddy Ricch Literally Feeds The Streets Buying Groceries For L.A. Residents
Los Angeles, CA - Roddy Ricch took the title of his Feed Tha Streets mixtape series literally earlier this week, giving back to some Los Angeles residents by paying for their groceries. The Compton native got on the loudspeaker of an L.A. grocery store and surprised customers by letting them...
KCET
Rise of the Fly Girls: The Compton and South Central Women Who Helped Shape West Coast Hip Hop
The following essay is part of "Compton: Arts and Archives," which explores the history, arts and culture that make the “Hub City” an arts city. It is cross-published from Sēpia Collective in response to its "Reading the City" conversations with Compton artists. Edited by Jenise Miller. I...
Karen Bass elected as LA's new mayor, first woman in post
U.S. Rep. Karen Bass has defeated developer Rick Caruso to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, making her the first woman to lead the city.
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food Insecurity
You may know Tiffany Haddish from her breakout role in Girls Trip, her roles in Night School,Like a Boss and other accolades. Throughout her career, her vivacious personality and transparency about her upbringing amassed support and fans from all over. Before stardom, Haddish was no stranger to poverty and homelessness. Now that she has climbed levels to success, she wants to pay it forward by giving back to her community. In 2021, Haddish incorporated 'Diaspora Groceries,' the grocery store she wants to build in south central Los Angeles; the name to honor the people who have been removed from their native land.
This Is What A $1.8K Apartment Looks Like In Los Angeles & People Have Mixed Feelings (VIDEO)
Finding a quality, cheap apartment in Los Angeles is like finding a needle in a haystack. According to Rent, the cost of living in the City of Angels is 51.9% higher than the national average. To make matters worse, rental prices are 134% higher than the national average, with the typical one-bedroom apartment costing around $2,807 a month.
Rapper arrested on attempted murder charges
A Los Angeles-based rapper was arrested in Las Vegas earlier this week for a shooting that occurred near Town Square last month. Metro Police says that 25-year-old Johnathan Porter was arrested on Monday.
laloyolan.com
Meals under $10 for the hungry college student: Earle’s on Crenshaw
There is a hidden element to taste, one measured not by traditional flavors like sweet and savory but in terms of heart and feeling. At Earle’s, those sensations are found the second you walk through the doors. The space is warm and inviting. The sweet, fatty, barbecue scent of the grill lures you in, and co-owner, Duane Earle, greets you like an old friend.
foxla.com
LAPD release surveillance images of South LA murder suspect
LOS ANGELES - Police in South Los Angeles are searching for a man they say killed one person and shot two others outside a party last month. The murder happened back on Oct. 23 just before 2 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Three people were standing outside a birthday party, by their cars in the 300 block of East 62nd Street in South Los Angeles. That's when the suspect walked up and shot the three victims. One of the those victims was killed, the other two survived. The suspect then drove away in the dead person's 2007 Mercedes-Benz, according to LAPD.
Police release photos, video of suspect wanted in fatal shooting outside South Los Angeles meat market
Police on Wednesday released images and video showing a man wanted for a shooting outside a meat market in South Los Angeles that left one person dead and two others wounded last month. The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Oct. 23 in the 6200 block of South San Pedro Street, just east of Royalty Market, […]
Boys’ Basketball Preview: Compton Tarbabes
The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. It’s never easy following a legend, and first-year Compton basketball coach Tony Finley will have to do exactly that this year as he takes the reigns from Tony Thomas, who departed Compton for Rancho Dominguez Prep during the offseason.
Possible Suspect Related to ‘Follow Home’ Robberies Taken into Custody
Mid-City, Los Angeles, CA: At approximately 4:00 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide Division officers with support from SWAT took a possible follow home robbery suspect into custody. The suspect was taken into custody at an apartment building located in the 2000 block of South...
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Monday. The shooting was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fig Street, between Willowbrook and Wilmington avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
2urbangirls.com
Robbery suspects at large after shooting at Ladera Heights 7-Eleven
WESTCHESTER, Calif. – Four robbery suspects are at large Friday after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Westchester. Officers from the Pacific Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 3 a.m. to the 5400 block of West Centinela Avenue and Alvern where four suspects entered the store and began allegedly stealing merchandise.
2urbangirls.com
Suspect arrested after shooting a man during an argument
LOS ANGELES- A 53-year-old man is in custody Wednesday after allegedly shooting a 55-year-old man during an argument near Baldwin Hills. Los Angeles Police Department officers received a shots fired call at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday at La Cienega and Obama boulevards, north of Baldwin Hills Elementary School. Upon their arrival, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
News Channel Nebraska
$500 fine for marijuana
AUBURN – County Judge Rick Johnson fined Amitai Afenjar, 22, of Los Angeles, Calif., $500 for possession of up to a pound of marijuana on Sept. 24. A complaint alleging possession of more than a pound was filed in Nemaha County Court on Oct. 14 and was reduced to less than a pound prior to sentencing 11 days later.
LA County DA won’t charge LASD deputies who fatally shot Dijon Kizzee
Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies involved in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old Black man in the Westmont area will not face any criminal charges, with a report released Tuesday by the District Attorney’s Office concluding the shooting could be reasonably considered self-defense. The Aug. 31, 2020,...
