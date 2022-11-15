ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kim Joseph

Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food Insecurity

You may know Tiffany Haddish from her breakout role in Girls Trip, her roles in Night School,Like a Boss and other accolades. Throughout her career, her vivacious personality and transparency about her upbringing amassed support and fans from all over. Before stardom, Haddish was no stranger to poverty and homelessness. Now that she has climbed levels to success, she wants to pay it forward by giving back to her community. In 2021, Haddish incorporated 'Diaspora Groceries,' the grocery store she wants to build in south central Los Angeles; the name to honor the people who have been removed from their native land.
LOS ANGELES, CA
laloyolan.com

Meals under $10 for the hungry college student: Earle’s on Crenshaw

There is a hidden element to taste, one measured not by traditional flavors like sweet and savory but in terms of heart and feeling. At Earle’s, those sensations are found the second you walk through the doors. The space is warm and inviting. The sweet, fatty, barbecue scent of the grill lures you in, and co-owner, Duane Earle, greets you like an old friend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LAPD release surveillance images of South LA murder suspect

LOS ANGELES - Police in South Los Angeles are searching for a man they say killed one person and shot two others outside a party last month. The murder happened back on Oct. 23 just before 2 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Three people were standing outside a birthday party, by their cars in the 300 block of East 62nd Street in South Los Angeles. That's when the suspect walked up and shot the three victims. One of the those victims was killed, the other two survived. The suspect then drove away in the dead person's 2007 Mercedes-Benz, according to LAPD.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The 562

Boys’ Basketball Preview: Compton Tarbabes

The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. It’s never easy following a legend, and first-year Compton basketball coach Tony Finley will have to do exactly that this year as he takes the reigns from Tony Thomas, who departed Compton for Rancho Dominguez Prep during the offseason.
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Monday. The shooting was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fig Street, between Willowbrook and Wilmington avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Robbery suspects at large after shooting at Ladera Heights 7-Eleven

WESTCHESTER, Calif. – Four robbery suspects are at large Friday after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Westchester. Officers from the Pacific Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 3 a.m. to the 5400 block of West Centinela Avenue and Alvern where four suspects entered the store and began allegedly stealing merchandise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Suspect arrested after shooting a man during an argument

LOS ANGELES- A 53-year-old man is in custody Wednesday after allegedly shooting a 55-year-old man during an argument near Baldwin Hills. Los Angeles Police Department officers received a shots fired call at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday at La Cienega and Obama boulevards, north of Baldwin Hills Elementary School. Upon their arrival, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Channel Nebraska

$500 fine for marijuana

AUBURN – County Judge Rick Johnson fined Amitai Afenjar, 22, of Los Angeles, Calif., $500 for possession of up to a pound of marijuana on Sept. 24. A complaint alleging possession of more than a pound was filed in Nemaha County Court on Oct. 14 and was reduced to less than a pound prior to sentencing 11 days later.
LOS ANGELES, CA

