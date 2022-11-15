You may know Tiffany Haddish from her breakout role in Girls Trip, her roles in Night School,Like a Boss and other accolades. Throughout her career, her vivacious personality and transparency about her upbringing amassed support and fans from all over. Before stardom, Haddish was no stranger to poverty and homelessness. Now that she has climbed levels to success, she wants to pay it forward by giving back to her community. In 2021, Haddish incorporated 'Diaspora Groceries,' the grocery store she wants to build in south central Los Angeles; the name to honor the people who have been removed from their native land.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO