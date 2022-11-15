The Mustang defense of Tidus Willie (No. 21), Garen Jones (No. 10) and Davis Dreisbach (No. 0) guard the lane for the Mustangs. Photos by Mark Goodson/The Highlander

Mustang basketball earns season-opening victory

Marble Falls boys had all the ingredients to notch a win Saturday in the team’s home opener.

The Mustangs came through in the clutch to secure a 55-47 win over the Lockhart Lions at Max Copeland Gym.

Sophomore Tidus Willie led a balanced attack and the Mustangs outscored the visiting Lions 21-12 in the fourth quarter. Willie teamed with Garen Jones and Kody Smith to come up with big plays.

Willie finished with 15 points. The Mustangs had eight players in the scoring column.

“They played with a lot of energy,’’ Marble Falls coach Travis Crain said. “It was a great way to start the season.’’

The Mustangs had key steals from Davis Dreisbach and they made key free throws when the pace tightened up down the stretch.

Early in the game both teams worked their passing and were diligent in looking for openings.

Lockhart played a tough zone defense.

“We missed some layups early, but we were able to make some super- ficial changes to get our shots later in the game,” Crain said.

The Mustangs used several combinations from their 15-player roster. In the fourth quarter, the combination of Jones, Smith, Averick Adams, Willie and Noah Lyon worked well together.

The team and the crowd erupted at the end of the game. The win ended a long losing streak.

The Mustangs were winless in 30 games last season.

The Mustangs are at Austin Navarro (0-1) Tuesday, Nov. 15. In their next game, the Lions face the East View Patriots of Georgetown.