Buchanan Dam, TX

Local Marines mark branch birthday

By Martelle Luedecke
 3 days ago
  Kingsland Masonic Lodge member Bill Cargill hands a piece of cake, commemorating the birthday of the US Marines, to Chester Richey, retired USMC Corporal, who then hands off the slice to Karen F. Rudolph, USMC retired staff sergeant. See more photos on Page 3. Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography
  About two dozen area retired Marines came together for several hours on Nov. 10 at Pardners Night Club in Buchanan Dam to mark the occasion and share experiences. Photos by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography
  The commemoration of the 247th US Marine Corps Natal Day was celebrated locally at Pardners Night Club on Nov. 10 in Buchanan Dam. Pictured are Chester Richey, retired USMC Corporal, and Karen F. Rudolph, USMC retired staff sergeant.
  The Nite Shift Band provided live entertainment.
The founding of the Marines was Nov. 10, 1775.

So, Bill Cargill of the Kingsland Masonic Lodge put together a local Marines Birthday Celebration on Nov. 10, commemorating the 247th birthday of the branch of armed forces, while also raising money for youth scholarships.

About two dozen area retired Marines came together for several hours on Nov. 10 at Pardners Night Club in Buchanan Dam to mark the occasion and share experiences.

Cargill said, “It would not have been possible without the generous use of Pardners or The Nite Shift Band (playing basical- ly for expenses).” Attendees that Thursday night mingled, played pool, enjoyed a few drinks and listened to live music.

Karen F. Rudolph, a retired USMS staff sergeant was the youngest Marine in attendance at 47 yrs old. She resides in Llano.

She shared that she enlisted in May 2000 and served through November 2016 which included 3 combat tours – one in Afghanistan and two in Iraq. She explained that her skill set includes F-18 Hornet avionics.

Chester Richey, a retired USMC corporal, was the oldest Marine in attendance being just months shy of 90 years old. He shared that he enlisted in January of 1953, served in Alaska as well as a stint in Japan. As they came together for the cake tradition, Karen stated, “On this day, even in the dirt with only a cupcake, the oldest Marine passes the birthday cake to the youngest Marine to symbolize the passing down of traditions.”

Associate Editor Connie Swinney contributed to this report.

