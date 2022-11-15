ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnet County, TX

Counties lift bans on outdoor burning after rain

By From Staff Reports
 3 days ago
The ban on outdoor burning was lifted on Nov.

14 by both Burnet County and Llano County.

Burnet County has had the ban in place since Oct.

11. Recent rain hastened the decision by both counties. Property owners and residents are asked to:

• Contact the Burnet County Sheriff's Office prior to starting any out- door fire.

• Construction materials, household trash, rubber or plastic goods cannot be burned.

• The fire must be manned all the time the fire is burning.

• The fire cannot be started before sunrise and must be completely out by sundown.

• Water must be readily available on the site in or- der to control the fire.

Also, the city of Mar- ble Falls fire marshal an nounced the lifting of the citywide ban. City officials require specific reporting and more stringent safety measures in advance. Call 830-693-3615 for more information.

