Cold snap hits

Daily high temperatures are forecast to be in the low and mid-50s. Low temperatures will range from the mid-30s across the Hill Country, to the low 40s across the coastal plains.

Light to moderate rain showers and isolated thunderstorms were forecast to develop across the region Monday (Nov. 14) into Monday evening as a passing trough of low pressure pulls clouds and moisture north from the Gulf of Mexico, resulting in an overrunning cloudy and wet pattern.

The threat for any severe storms appears low. Rain amounts are forecast to be around a quarter inch or less across the Hill Country, and between 0.25 and 0.5 inches for areas along and east of Interstate 35. High temperatures Monday are forecast to be in the mid-50s. A surge of cooler air will spread into the area (into) Tuesday in the wake of the trough of low pressure. Mostly sunny, dry, and cool weather is forecast Tuesday through Friday.

Long-range forecasts indicate yet another surge of chilly air will push through our area next weekend that will keep temperatures below normal.

Bob Rose is the chief meteorolgist for the Lower Colorado River Authority. His forecasts appear in his weekly blogs which can be found at https://www. lcra.org/news/bob-roseon- the-weather/.