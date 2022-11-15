Judge dismisses case against Granite Shoals councilman Connie Swinney Associate Editor Tue, 11/15/2022 - 03:56 Image Body

A Granite Shoals City councilman says he’s been vindicated after a county judge moved to dismiss his case, involving a criminal mischief charge against him.

Phil Ort was charged with class A misdemeanor criminal mischief ($750 to $2,500), which is punishable by up to a year in county jail and a $4,000 fine.

The charge stemmed from a police investigation that he was “scratching the driver’s side door” of a customer’s 2015 Mercedes parked in a handicapped spot on Oct. 20, 2021 at the Marble Falls HEB.

Court records stated that Burnet County Judge Linda Bayless dismissed the criminal mischief charge on Nov. 14.

“I’ve always had faith in the justice system,” Ort told The Highlander on Nov. 14. “I’m relieved that my name and reputation have been cleared.

“I can now focus my full attention on the city’s issues without this distraction.” Ort’s case disposition, recorded on line at burnetcountytexas. org, stated that a status hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. that day had been canceled and that the criminal mischief charge was “Dismissed.”

A call to the public de- fender's office, listed as his court attorney, was not returned by press time on Monday, Nov. 14.

Over the course of a year, attorneys postponed the court proceedings at least two times, according to court documents. A Marble Falls police investigation of the allegations against Ort unfolded over several weeks in 2021. The evidence involved a collection of store surveillance video, a request by police on social media to identify a suspect from the images and eventually a statement by the suspect to police.

In the arrest warrant affidavit, police alleged the suspect retaliated over what he may have perceived as a handicapped parking violation. During his police interview chronicled in the affidavit, Ort denied the allegation.