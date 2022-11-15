GOP honors veterans Subhead

Home of the Free

Veterans honored Nov. 10 were Jesse Lofgreen, Air Force; Charlie Mercer, Navy; Rob Paul,Army; Lamar Chuter, Navy. Veterans received quilts hand made by Londa Chandler (pictured), president of the Burnet County Republican Club, Gloria Pollard and Creative Hearts Ministry. Contributed photos/Diane Brummell

Veterans received quilts hand made by Londa Chandler (pictured), president of the Burnet County Republican Club, Gloria Pollard and Creative Hearts Ministry. Contributed photos/Diane Brummell BCRW President Mary Jane Avery assisted veteran Jesse Lofgreen on Nov. 10 as he took a close look at the quilt he received from the group. See more photos on Page 5. Contributed photo/ Diane Brummell

Burnet County Republican Women honored and celebrated Veterans Day with an incredibly moving panel of 4 local veterans.

Veterans and honored guests in attendance at the meeting on Nov. 10 were Charlie Mercer, Navy; Lamar Chuter, Navy; Rob Paul, Army; and Jesse Lofgreen, Air Force.

During the program, each veteran recalled their service and the painful memories of how they were treated upon their return from Vietnam and Korea.

Mae and Jesse Lofgreen sponsored the Meadowlakes Honor Flight which veterans shared their emotions of the healing process of that wonderful trip to Washington DC visiting the memorials and the welcome they received at the Austin and Washington DC airports.

BCRW presented each veteran with a homemade quilt hand made by club members Londa Chandler, her mother Gloria Pollard and the Creative Hearts Ministry.

Carolyn Richmond presented a quilt to honor the service of her husband, Bruce, who recently passed away.

Also, during the meeting members unveiled a trunk load of cake box mixes to donate to The Helping Center of Marble Falls for their local Caring for America project.