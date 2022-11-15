ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnet County, TX

GOP honors veterans

By Special To The Highlander
The Highlander
The Highlander
 3 days ago
GOP honors veterans Subhead

Home of the Free

Special To The Highlander Tue, 11/15/2022 - 03:56 Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16VwqS_0jBiWgyd00 Veterans honored Nov. 10 were Jesse Lofgreen, Air Force; Charlie Mercer, Navy; Rob Paul,Army; Lamar Chuter, Navy.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kiqNq_0jBiWgyd00 Veterans received quilts hand made by Londa Chandler (pictured), president of the Burnet County Republican Club, Gloria Pollard and Creative Hearts Ministry. Contributed photos/Diane Brummell
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f0wIk_0jBiWgyd00 BCRW President Mary Jane Avery assisted veteran Jesse Lofgreen on Nov. 10 as he took a close look at the quilt he received from the group. See more photos on Page 5. Contributed photo/ Diane Brummell
Body

Burnet County Republican Women honored and celebrated Veterans Day with an incredibly moving panel of 4 local veterans.

Veterans and honored guests in attendance at the meeting on Nov. 10 were Charlie Mercer, Navy; Lamar Chuter, Navy; Rob Paul, Army; and Jesse Lofgreen, Air Force.

During the program, each veteran recalled their service and the painful memories of how they were treated upon their return from Vietnam and Korea.

Mae and Jesse Lofgreen sponsored the Meadowlakes Honor Flight which veterans shared their emotions of the healing process of that wonderful trip to Washington DC visiting the memorials and the welcome they received at the Austin and Washington DC airports.

BCRW presented each veteran with a homemade quilt hand made by club members Londa Chandler, her mother Gloria Pollard and the Creative Hearts Ministry.

Carolyn Richmond presented a quilt to honor the service of her husband, Bruce, who recently passed away.

Also, during the meeting members unveiled a trunk load of cake box mixes to donate to The Helping Center of Marble Falls for their local Caring for America project.

Comments / 0

Related
The Highlander

Local Marines mark branch birthday

Local Marines mark branch birthday Martelle Luedecke Tue, 11/15/2022 - 03:56 Image Kingsland Masonic Lodge member Bill Cargill hands a piece of cake, commemorating the birthday of the US Marines, to Chester Richey, retired USMC Corporal, who then hands off the slice to Karen F. Rudolph, USMC retired staff sergeant. See more photos on Page 3. Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography ...
BUCHANAN DAM, TX
The Highlander

Rotarians encourage year-round veterans recognition

Rotarians encourage year-round veterans recognition Connie Swinney Associate Editor Tue, 11/15/2022 - 03:56 Image A group from the Marble Falls VFW Post 10376 was set to post the colors. Despite the soggy weather, from left, Alan Martin III, junior vice commander; Rick Joyce and Post Commander Jeffrey Zak, changed out the flag at the Veterans and First Responders Memorial Plaza in Johnson Park. ...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

4Ever Family: Adriana

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Meet 16-year-old Adriana, who is seeking to become part...
AUSTIN, TX
proclaimerscv.com

A “Green Wave”- Five Texas Cities Have Legalized Cannabis Use

In Tuesday’s midterm, the winner was not a democrat or a republican. The winner was a policy. In Texas, this week, cannabis has gained legal ground. The five cities of Texas have passed local ballot measures to decrease or remove penalties for low-level cannabis/weed possession. Voters and citizens in Killeen, Elgin, San Marcos, Denton, and Harker Heights all voted to decrease criminal penalties for low-level cannabis possession.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West Texas

A 5.4 earthquake struck West Texas with aftershocks being felt across Texas.Courtney Rose/Unsplash. A serious 5.4 earthquake struck West Texas on Wednesday afternoon. NBC 5 reports that the earthquake was detected around 3:30 p.m. near the community of Mentone, in West Texas. The USGS originally recorded the quake as a 5.3 but later updated it to a 5.4 earthquake. The intensity was rated as MMI VII, meaning it came with very strong shaking that could be felt by everyone.
TEXAS STATE
The Highlander

Horseshoe Bay city council members sworn in

Horseshoe Bay city council members sworn in News Staff Fri, 11/18/2022 - 03:58 Image Horseshoe Bay city council members, from left, Elaine Waddill, Elsie Thurman and Dwight King read their oaths of office at the Tuesday city council meeting. The three were declared elected during the Nov. 8 general election when they faced no opposition in the city council election. Thurman and Waddill return to the council;...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

This senior living community has celebrity chef, restaurant open to public

When The Hacienda at Georgetown opens near Austin, TX, in early 2023, the amenities on the 13-acre campus will include fine-dining meals prepared by celebrity chef Stephan Pyles. Among the five dining options at the resort-style community will be an outward-facing restaurant called Alma, which means “soul” in Spanish....
AUSTIN, TX
tpr.org

Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities

One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
TEXAS STATE
The Highlander

Commissioner faces charges in livestock investigation

Commissioner faces charges in livestock investigation Connie Swinney Associate Editor Fri, 11/18/2022 - 03:58 Image The county sold 79 head of cattle surrendered by a county commissioner at a San Saba livestock to recoup a portion of the cost of care and feeding. File photo Commissioner Billy Wall at recent Burnet County Commissioners meeting in Burnet. ...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Texas teacher no longer employed after telling student

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Pflugerville Independent School District teacher is no longer employed with the district following a viral video of the unidentified employee having an “inappropriate conversation” with a middle school student. According to KVUE, the video the teacher was captured saying, “Deep down in my...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
TODAY.com

Puppy found floating in a box down a river is ‘grateful’ in new home

An abandoned puppy found floating in a box in a Texas river navigated a dangerous course that led him to a loving forever home. On Oct. 3, two good Samaritans fished the 2-month-old pup out of the river and took the skinny dog to a nearby animal shelter. Shelter staff determined that the puppy had canine parvovirus, aka parvo — a highly contagious virus that is often a death sentence for shelter dogs. It can also be fatal if left untreated.
AUSTIN, TX
The Highlander

The Highlander

40
Followers
48
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Highlander

Comments / 0

Community Policy