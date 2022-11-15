Read full article on original website
Why booking travel on your phone is a bad idea
While buying a flight on a phone is more convenient, here's why it could also be more costly.
lx.com
Treat Yourself: Buying Luxury Can Still Be Eco-Friendly & Ultra Fashionable
You can treat yourself while also doing good for the planet. Buying luxury is going green, with small businesses offering sustainable alternatives to everything from diamonds to candles.
CNBC
Retailers have a new holiday headache — people are spending their money on travel
Travel demand has surged this year, even as Americans pay higher airline fares. The holiday season will test consumers' spending priorities, especially amid inflation. Retailers are trying to lure back customers who bought a lot of stuff during the Covid pandemic. Retailers have a new threat this holiday season: wanderlust.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Lessons from a marketeer” – Eric Fulwiler, We Are Rival in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
What makes challenger brands fit for purpose today… and for tomorrow’s world? Eric Fulwiler, Co-founder and CEO of growth consultancy We Are Rival shares his thoughts. The financial services world of 2022 is a loud, noisy, crowded place. Technology and regulation have lowered the barriers to entry and distribution to such a point that the market is flooded with new brands, products, services, and content (gah, so much content!). How do you find any white space at all? How do you stand out? How do you reach a modern consumer (B2C or B2B), one who has so much more choice than they used to? And, even if you answer those questions, how do you continuously answer them, day-in, day-out, year-in, year-out when the only constant around you is change? Well, the solution to success in today and tomorrow’s world is a combination of a lot of things, but it certainly isn’t doing things the way you’ve done them before.
Credit Cards To Discontinue And Go Obsolete (Opinion)
Retailers are trying to outdo each other with self-checkout advancements. Residents and officials expressed concerns about this technology. But stores plan to go forward with innovations and add more digital features. These changes could further inconvenience shoppers who will see credit card use decline. They will need to use their smartphones to access registers. Similar updates are underway at the subway in New York.
Movado Bets on Digital Engagement for Holiday Campaign Strategy
Movado is rethinking its approach to holiday campaigns. The watchmaker and jewelry brand on Thursday unveiled “Always in Motion,” a campaign featuring high-level professionals with niche followings, like Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint and fashion influencer Jessica Wang. The goal, as chairman and chief executive officer Efraim Grinberg said, is to speak directly with a new generation of customers who are tapped into the digital world and eagerly listen to the diverse cast of influencers that Movado has tapped for the campaign.More from WWDMovado Acquires Olivia Burton: Looks from the BrandLeisure Time: Las Vegas Jewelry Shows PreviewCartier Creates Bachelor's Pad Pop-up in...
BBC
Furniture firm Made collapse: Customers in the dark over refunds
Online furniture firm Made.com has gone into administration, leading to hundreds of job losses and leaving customers in the dark over refunds. The administrators PWC said there will be 399 job losses, mostly redundancies. The firm's collapse leaves thousands of customers facing uncertainty over outstanding furniture orders. Around 12,000 UK...
American Express and Square Team on New Seller Credit Card
American Express and commerce solutions provider Square have partnered to create a forthcoming credit card that will be designed for Square sellers. The Square Credit Card is to be available to eligible Square Sellers in the United States, with additional details to be announced next year, the companies said in a Wednesday (Nov. 16) press release.
AdWeek
Publishers Are Moving Away From Open Auctions. Advertisers Must Follow
Publishers often express concerns about the programmatic open market, but Bloomberg Media took a more decisive step recently. The company said it would stop serving open-market third-party programmatic display advertising on its website and mobile app when the new year begins. Publishers, advertisers and ad-tech players should pay attention to...
TIME
Big Tech's Implosion Could Save the Planet
Layoffs have rippled through Silicon Valley—but it may be a good thing for the climate. We need that talent to help build a green economy.
TechCrunch
YouTube Shorts begins testing shopping features and affiliate marketing
The company is starting to introduce shopping features on YouTube Shorts with eligible creators in the United States who are currently piloting the ability to tag products from their own stores. Viewers in the United States, India, Brazil, Canada and Australia can see the tags and shop through the Shorts. YouTube says it plans to continue bringing tagging to more creators and countries in the future.
salestechstar.com
Retail App Stored to Help High Street Compete With Tech Giants
Retail app, Stored, will offer retailers a lifeline against big retail tech by revolutionising how consumers discover and shop via an entirely new shopping experience. Consumers using Stored can benefit from an innovative phygital experience where they can curate shopping baskets containing online and offline items from any retailer in one place on their mobile and share them via social media and messaging platforms. The app will also track product prices and promotions and shortcut the path to purchase.
A quarter of entrepreneurs said holiday sales will determine if their businesses can survive in 2023. Here are 2 strategies they're implementing to save them.
In the last two years, small-business owners have faced challenges during the holidays. Now, they've creating solutions to solve them.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Building Up and Out” – Ian Rand, Monument in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
UK neobank Monument took a highly targeted approach at its launch in 2021, but that’s laid the foundations for a much bigger structure, as new CEO Ian Rand explains. The cost-of-living crisis continues to grip the UK as inflation, which entered double digits for the first time in 40 years in July, eats away at people’s hard-earned cash.The Bank of England’s successive interest rate rises should be welcome news to savers if lenders pass them on – and in good time. But they’re causing chaos in the property market with the cost of borrowing soaring and lenders playing hokey-cokey with deals – 40 per cent of products were withdrawn in a matter of days and replaced with less generous offers as lenders struggled to keep up with financial markets in October.
cryptobriefing.com
Vietnamese Food Retailer Accepts COS Tokens; COS.TV Becomes New Channel for Brick-and-mortar Stores to Enter Web3 E-commerce
AMOR SHOP, a food retailer in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, recently announced that it will accept COS tokens instead of fiat currency for store purchases and that it will use the decentralized audio and video platform COS.TV to sell products, moving from physical retail to e-commerce. This is expected to increase the use cases of COS tokens and draw interest from the Vietnamese cryptocurrency community.
US News and World Report
First TVs, Now Tortillas: U.S. Companies Set Minimum Prices to Halt Discounting
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Makers of everything from toys to tortillas are increasingly setting minimum prices on their goods to maintain profits and limit price cutting as retailers like Walmart Inc and Amazon.com Inc try to grab sales from each other online. As a result, shoppers face fewer discounts for...
TikTok Launches eCommerce Feature in US
TikTok has reportedly entered the U.S. eCommerce market, competing with the likes of Amazon as well as other social media brands looking to become shopping destinations. As Semafor reported Friday (Nov. 11), TikTok users can now purchase items via the app with a feature known as TikTok Shop. Previously available in the U.K. and parts of Southeast Asia, the feature is now being tested in the U.S.
Secured Credit Cards Help FinTechs and Consumers Weather Macro Storms
For neobanks, the debit card is no longer going to be enough — not to brave the storm clouds gathering at this moment, and which will last a few years. Bond Financial Technologies Co-Founder and CEO Roy Ng told Karen Webster the reckoning will be tough — winnowing down the ranks of the hundreds of FinTechs and neobanks that span the globe. The business models that underpin so many of them, dependent on interchange fees, are being threatened by regulatory challenges.
Just Eat Takeaway: Digital Natives Use Bitcoin to Pay for Food Delivery
To say bitcoin has been volatile would be an understatement. After slumping more than 70% from its peak a year ago, it has most recently been whipsawed amid FTX’s high-profile plummet toward bankruptcy. And yet, for an intrepid and growing base of consumers, the marquee name in cryptocurrency is...
An Online Marketplace for Fashion That Gets Personal
An online marketplace called Shoptrue launched on Tuesday. It’s driven by machine learning and meant to provide a more personalized shopping experience. According to the company, the Shoptrue platform displays about 2,000 fashion brands and provides a one-click, unified checkout experience. The platform aims to enable shoppers to share their preferred fashions and style point of view, either publicly or privately, and to seek out style ideas and product recommendations from stylists and influencers.
