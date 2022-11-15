Meghan Markle thanked by 'mate' Jameela Jamil for 'privately' reaching out to women during 'lonely and desperate moments'

Meghan Markle was thanked by Jameela Jamil on the latest episode her Spotify podcast, Archetypes, for privately supporting women who have been criticized in the media.

Jameela said that Meghan 'frequently' reaches out to women going through a hard time 'privately' and told her she 'appreciates' all her support.

Jameela said that Meghan 'frequently' reaches out to women going through a hard time 'privately' and told her she 'appreciates' all her support.

Jameela Jamil gave Meghan Markle some words of gratitude on the latest episode of her Spotify podcast, Archetypes, after revealing that the American royal had "privately" reached out to women who'd been unfairly treated by the media.

The British radio presenter joined the Duchess of Sussex on Tuesday for a discussion entitled, The Audacity of the Activist, in which the two A-listers explored the stereotypes and judgments women have systematically faced in the world of activism. The installment marks the tenth episode of the popular feminist series, which launched just a few weeks before the Queen's death .

"I also just want to thank you...during some of my hardest moments, where I'm being the most maligned and harmed by the media, and sometimes also by the public, you have been such a sobering voice of unwavering support to me," Jameela told the former Suits star.

The 36-year-old broadcaster also credited Meghan for 'privately' reaching out to other women at their 'most lonely and desperate moments', before adding, "We need more of that in the world."

"I needed that guidance, so, thanks mate," Jameela added.

The Good Place star also condemned how Meghan has been targeted by the media, recalling how she "fought back" on her behalf "years before" they met because she was "so outraged" by the "demonization" of the royal icon.

"The treatment of you...and I'm so sorry you've had to withstand it," Jameela said. "It has re-highlighted the intense unkindness and bigotry and misogyny of our media."

At another point in the conversation, the TV presenter revealed she became "so exhausted" by the media's portrayal of her that she began to feel "very, very, very suicidal." What stopped her, however, was her "duty" to "fight back" and "expose the lineage of how we destroy powerful and opinionated women."