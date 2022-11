HOUSTON (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 19 points and the Indiana Pacers overcame a huge early deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 99-91 on Friday night. Haliburton’s big night came before he had to be helped off the floor late in the game after landing awkwardly on a drive to the basket. Myles Turner added […]

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 20 MINUTES AGO