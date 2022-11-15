ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Trump Announces his Third bid for the Presidency

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will make another run for the White House in 2024. His announcement came only a week after a disappointing showing by Republicans — especially those who endorsed his false claims about 2020 — in the midterm elections. In a speech from...
GEORGIA STATE
House Democrat Filing Legislation to Prevent Trump From Running in 2024

Democratic Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline is leading an effort to ban former President Donald Trump from holding public office again. Cicilline, a former Trump impeachment manager, says he will be filing legislation making the case that the Republican should be permanently prevented from running for president under a clause of the 14th Amendment, because he participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
