Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Announces his Third bid for the Presidency
Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will make another run for the White House in 2024. His announcement came only a week after a disappointing showing by Republicans — especially those who endorsed his false claims about 2020 — in the midterm elections. In a speech from...
Biden Says Midterm Elections Turned out to be ‘a Good day’ for Democracy
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that even though midterm election results have yet to determine which party will control Congress, Democrats had a strong night defending their majority in both chambers. Control of both the U.S. Senate and House remained unclear Wednesday as more than 50 House...
Republicans win Control of the U.S. House with 218th Seat
Republicans clinched a majority in the U.S. House on Wednesday night after a Republican won reelection to a California seat that put the GOP over the top, according to Associated Press projections. Though not as decisive a victory as GOP leaders had hoped, Republican candidates flipped key seats in New...
Arizona Senate Race Called, Democrats Just one Seat Away From Control of Senate
Relying on mail-in ballots turned in on Election Day, Republican Blake Masters doesn’t appear to have enough momentum to catch Democrat Mark Kelly in their race for Arizona's U.S. Senate seat. A Friday night release of ballots from Maricopa County election officials leaned in Kelly’s favor enough for multiple...
House Democrat Filing Legislation to Prevent Trump From Running in 2024
Democratic Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline is leading an effort to ban former President Donald Trump from holding public office again. Cicilline, a former Trump impeachment manager, says he will be filing legislation making the case that the Republican should be permanently prevented from running for president under a clause of the 14th Amendment, because he participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
U.S. Justice Dept. names war crimes expert as special counsel for Trump probes
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday named Jack Smith, a war crimes prosecutor, to serve as special counsel to oversee Justice Department investigations related to Donald Trump including the former president's handling of sensitive documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Control of Congress Remains Undetermined Three Days After Election
The fate of the U.S. House and Senate remain undetermined on Veterans Day, three days after voting concluded in the midterm elections. As of Friday mid-morning, FiveThirtyEight has 211 House seats under Republican control compared to 204 for Democrats, leaving both short of the 218 needed to control that chamber.
Pence calls appointment of special counsel to investigate Trump 'very troubling'
Former Vice President Mike Pence called the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel to investigate former President Trump “very troubling."
Less Buzz About ‘Murder Hornets’ With no Confirmed Washington Sightings This Year
Northern giant hornets – also known as Asian giant hornets or “murder hornets” – seem to have disappeared from Washington state. The invasive insect is the largest hornet in the world, with a 2-inch long body, a 3-inch wingspan, and a quarter-inch stinger capable of punching through normal clothing and even beekeeper suits.
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0