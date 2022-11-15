The Holy Cross men's basketball team will take part in the Tom Konchalski Classic from Nov. 19-22 at Rose Hill Gymnasium in the Bronx, N.Y. The Crusaders will open up play against Stonehill on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m. Holy Cross will then face Fordham on Monday, Nov. 21, at 7:00 p.m., before wrapping up the event against Illinois-Chicago on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 4:00 p.m.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO