Worcester, MA

goholycross.com

11-0! No. 6 Holy Cross completes undefeated regular season with win at Georgetown

WASHINGTON – The No. 6 Holy Cross football team completed its third 11-0 regular season in program history, defeating Georgetown by a score of 47-10 on Saturday, Nov. 19. Holy Cross (11-0, 6-0 Patriot League) is 11-0 for the first time in 31 years; the 2022 Crusaders join the 1987 and 1991 squads as the only teams to accomplish the feat.
WORCESTER, MA
goholycross.com

Men's basketball set for Tom Konchalski Classic

The Holy Cross men's basketball team will take part in the Tom Konchalski Classic from Nov. 19-22 at Rose Hill Gymnasium in the Bronx, N.Y. The Crusaders will open up play against Stonehill on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m. Holy Cross will then face Fordham on Monday, Nov. 21, at 7:00 p.m., before wrapping up the event against Illinois-Chicago on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 4:00 p.m.
WORCESTER, MA
goholycross.com

Holy Cross falls short against No. 7/8 Northeastern

BOSTON, Mass. — The Holy Cross women's ice hockey team fell short on Friday night losing to the Northeastern Huskies 2-1 in the first game of their weekend series. The Crusaders move to 2-12-1 and 1-10-0 in Hockey East standings while the Huskies improve to 13-2-1 (11-2-1 Hockey East).
WORCESTER, MA
goholycross.com

Seymour scores first career goal, men’s ice hockey downed by Mercyhurst

WORCESTER, Mass. — Holy Cross men's ice hockey forward Jack Seymour scored his first career goal, however, the Crusaders were upended 4-1 by Mercyhurst Saturday during matinee Atlantic Hockey Action in the Hart Center Arena. Seymour was waiting on the right post just outside the crease. He got his...
WORCESTER, MA
goholycross.com

Men’s swimming and diving competes at URI Friday

KINGSTON, R.I. – The Holy Cross men's swimming and diving team participated in the first day of the Harold Anderson Invitational hosted by Rhode Island. Reigning Patriot League Male Swimmer of the Week, junior Charlie Nascimben placed fourth in the 200-yard individual medley at 1:53.72. Freshman Jack Greiner had...
WORCESTER, MA
goholycross.com

Holy Cross set for series with No. 7/8 Northeastern

The Holy Cross women's ice hockey team prepares for weekend road series with Hockey East opponent No. 7/8 Northeastern on Nov. 18 and 19. The Crusaders will travel to Boston on Friday night for a 6 p.m. slot at the Matthews Arena. The teams will return to Worcester for Saturday's contest with puck drop slated for 7:30 p.m.
WORCESTER, MA
goholycross.com

Women’s swimming and diving relay record broken, Walting finishes in first at URI

KINGSTON, R.I. – The Holy Cross women's swimming and diving team competed during the opening day of the Harold Anderson Invitational Friday at Rhode Island. The 200-yard freestyle relay team consisting of freshman Nora Smillie, junior Greta Walting, senior Emily Skilton, and freshman Ainsley Nalen broke the program record that was set back at the Patriot League Championship in 2020. All four swimmers finished the event in 1:36.81. Skilton was part of the record breaking team back in 2020.
WORCESTER, MA
goholycross.com

Men’s ice hockey defeated by Mercyhurst

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Holy Cross men's ice hockey team was defeated 3-1 Friday evening in Atlantic Hockey Association action by Mercyhurst. The Lakers (2-9-2, 1-2-2) scored three unanswered goals over the second and third periods to beat the Crusaders (2-9-1, 2-6-1 AHA). THE GOALTENDERS:. Crusaders: sophomore Thomas Gale:...
WORCESTER, MA
goholycross.com

Men’s ice hockey hosts home series versus Mercyhurst

Coming off a seven-game road swing, the Holy Cross men's ice hockey program returns to their home barn, the Hart Center Rink for a home series with Atlantic Hockey Association foe Mercyhurst Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The contests will stream through FloHockey. THINGS TO KNOW...
Worcester, MA

