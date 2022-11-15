Read full article on original website
Former Twitter engineer compares company's current state to Looney Tunes character Wile E. Coyote running off a cliff
NYT reported that Twitter may be teetering on the edge of functionality after 1,200 employees resigned on Wednesday, following mass layoffs.
Raven's Home: T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh Returns as Tanya Baxter, Her First Appearance Since That's So Raven
Disney Channel just gave us a Baxter family reunion 17 years in the making. Friday’s episode of Raven’s Home welcomed T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh as Raven’s mother Tanya Baxter, marking the character’s first on-screen appearance since Season 3 of That’s So Raven back in 2005. (Keymáh left the show midway through its run to care for her grandmother, so Tanya was sent off to law school in London.) Raven was thrilled to have her mother back on the right side of the pond for the first time in more than a decade, but Victor had a slightly more complicated reaction to his estranged...
