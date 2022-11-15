Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nwestiowa.com
Four injured in icy collision in Sheldon
SHELDON—Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on Highway 18 east of the Country Club Road intersection in Sheldon. Forty-two-year-old Adelia Beatriz Escobar Cifuentes of Sheldon was driving west when she lost control of her 1997 Ford F-250 pickup due to the snow and ice and slid south in front of an eastbound 2003 Ford Expedition driven by 42-year-old Isaias Munoz Yanez of Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux City Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident
Sutherland, Iowa– A Sioux City man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Monday, November 14, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 22-year-old Tyson Cook of Hartley was driving a 1995 Chevy pickup southbound on Vine Avenue, at 420th Street, four miles north of Sutherland.
Iowa DOT presented possible designs for Gordon Drive viaduct project
Alternative designs for the Gordon Drive Viaduct and Bacon Creek Conduit project were presented to the public in person and virtually.
kscj.com
More Improvements Coming To Hubbard Park
MORE IMPROVEMENTS ARE COMING TO SIOUX CITY’S HISTORIC HUBBARD PARK SOFTBALL FIELD. THE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO WILL BE CONTRIBUTING A NEW SCOREBOARD TO HUBBARD PARK. IT’S THE LATEST IMPROVEMENT TO THE PARK’S REVITALIZATION THAT’S INCLUDED FIELD AND GRANDSTAND IMPROVEMENTS THIS PAST YEAR. HUBBARD PARK...
What to do to be prepared for winter weather conditions
Tuesday was the first accumulating snow of the season for Sioux City and it is important to be prepared and ready for when snow hits, even in very minor snow events.
Sioux City Journal
Crashes reported Tuesday morning in Sioux City amid patchy snowfall, cold front expected Thursday
SIOUX CITY -- The first accumulating snowfall of the season on Tuesday proved dicey for motorists. From 9 a.m. Tuesday and past the noon hour, Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill said officers responded to 18 crashes around the city amid patchy snow. "The roads in Sioux City are extremely slippery...
siouxlandnews.com
SCPD: Roads are extremely slippery in Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say that the roads in Sioux City are extremely slippery and city plows are currently out spreading sand and salt. Police say since 9:00 a.m Tuesday, they have responded to 20 accidents around the city and remind drivers to slow down in winter weather.
KCAU 9 is back on air, thank you for your patience
It will be off-air until further notice but hopefully return in time for Thursday's 5 p.m. newscast.
siouxlandnews.com
Car flips after early morning accident on I-29
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — At least one person was hurt in a crash on I-29 early Tuesday morning, Nov. 15. The crash happened about halfway between the railroad bridge and Highway 20 in Sioux City, in the northbound lanes of the interstate at around 1:30 a.m. One of the...
Sioux City receives rebate from MidAmerican to improve downtown lighting
The City of Sioux City has received a lighting rebate from MidAmerican Energy.
nwestiowa.com
One hurt in collision north of Maurice
MAURICE—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the intersection Highway 75 and Highway 10, two miles north of Maurice. Sixteen-year-old Asa Daniel Byl of Maurice, was driving west on Highway 10 when he failed to stop for the stop sign...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man sentenced to jail for leading police on chase
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man involved in a vehicle pursuit after police responded to a shooting call has been sentenced to jail. Jordan Hills, 19, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to a misdemeanor charge of eluding. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $430. He also was sentenced to one day in jail on a misdemeanor third-degree harassment charge from a separate case.
KLEM
KLEM News for Friday, November 18
Northwest Iowa Credit Union members will vote Saturday on merging with CENT, a credit union based in Mason City. Matt Chizek is President and CEO of CENT, and he’s also helping NW Iowa Credit Union after their President retired. Chizek says the vote is taking place all day Saturday.
Help collectors help you, Sioux City asks residents to bag their waste
The city is reminding residents to bag all solid waste and recycling materials after reports of stray items getting stuck.
stormlakeradio.com
Fire Destroys Paullina Truck Shed
A fire destroyed a truck shed and all of its contents this past weekend in Paullina. Firefighters were sent to 4797 Pierce Avenue at around 7:30am Sunday. When firefighters arrived, they found active fire and smoke coming from the partially open overhead doors on the north end of the truck shed. At first, the Paullina Fire Department attempted to put out a semi-truck that was in flames just inside the overhead door. When the Granville Fire Department arrived, they attempted to enter from the other side of the building, but were unsuccessful because of rapidly growing heavy fire and smoke. Eventually, it became too hazardous for firefighters to get close to the building. Other agencies arrived to help contain the fire, and it took crews four hours and approximately 100-thousand gallons of water to extinguish the fire.
KLEM
KLEM News for Wednesday, November 16
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley has announced committee chairs for the next Legislative session. Representative Tom Jeneary of Le Mars has been named chair of the Natural Resources Committee. Representative Skyler Wheeler of Hull has been named chair of the Education Committee. Representative Jacob Bossman of Sioux City has been named chair of the Transportation, Infrstrucutre, and Capitals Appropriations Committee.
siouxlandnews.com
A cold and snowy week ahead
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Keep the winter weather wear handy this week! The chill is here to stay a while...along with snow for parts of Siouxland. Monday morning flurries are falling in Iowa, and crossing I-29 into Nebraska for the morning hours. Light snow and flurries will end this...
siouxlandnews.com
Burbank, S.D. woman charged with vehicular homicide after crash
BURBANK, S.D. — A Burbank, SD woman has been indicted by a grand jury in Clay County after a crash last July. Back in July, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m on July 8. At that time the Sheriff said 58-year-old Joyce...
kiwaradio.com
Health Advisory Issued After ‘Forever’ Chemicals Are Found In Sioux City Water Plant
Sioux City, Iowa — The city of Sioux City is issuing a health advisory due to dangerous chemicals called PFAs detected in one of the city’s drinking water plants. It’s one of many communities across Iowa that has to come up with a plan to address the so-called “forever chemicals.”
69-year-old man identified as victim in South Dakota fatal crash
A 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was traveling northbound on Interstate 29 when it left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer.
Comments / 0