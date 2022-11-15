Read full article on original website
Chester Lee Lynn
Chester Lee Lynn, 75, Wabash, died at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at the Waters of Wabash East, Wabash. He was born Sept. 14, 1947. He married Elizabeth Napier, and she preceded him in death. He is survived by two sons, John (Melanie) Lynn, Swayzee and James (Naomi) Lynn,...
L. Dwight Farringer — UPDATED
Leland Dwight Farringer, 95, North Manchester, died Nov. 7, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. He was born May 28, 1927. He married Helen Halladay on Aug. 29, 1950; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his sons, Steven (Denise) Farringer, Columbia City and Bruce (Chris) Farringer,...
Charles Darrell ‘Charlie’ Carpenter
Charles Darrell “Charlie” Carpenter, 82, Pierceton, died Nov. 15, 2022, at his home in Pierceton. He was born Jan. 23, 1940. McKee Mortuary, North Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
Francis ‘Frank’ Alles
Francis “Frank” Paul Alles, 73, Columbia City, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born April 2, 1949. On Nov. 8, 1974, he married Mary Jo Haggenjos; she survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Angela Alles; son and daughter-in-law,...
Michael Kent Keith — PENDING
Michael Kent Keith, 64, Winona Lake, died at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw.
Mary L. Anglemyer
Mary L. Anglemyer, 96, Nappanee, died at 11:40 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Wakarusa. She was born Feb. 21, 1926. On July 15, 1944, she married Keith E. Anglemyer; he preceded her in death. Surviving is a daughter, Judy Pfeiffer, Nappanee; a son, Lyle (Carrie)...
John W. Clugston
John W. Clugston, 73, Cromwell, died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug.17, 1949. On April 13, 1991, he married Althea Reier; she survives in Cromwell. He is also survived by two sons, Shane Clugston and Brendan Clugston; two stepchildren, Heather Schuller, Warsaw and...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Brandon Bradley, $3,404.81. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Tanner Larocque, $4,610.60. Warsaw Health System LLC c/o Komya v. Jeffery A. Madden, $1,850.91. Evictions. The following...
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer — UPDATED
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer, 99, Winona Lake, died peacefully surrounded by her family, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at home in Winona Lake. She was born Aug. 27, 1923, in Morrow County, Ohio, to Anna Hazel (Galleher) Addlesperger and Fred William Addlesperger. On July 18, 1946, she married Harold Edward Pfeifer, and they were blessed with three children.
John L. Bahney
John L. Bahney, 87, rural Macy, died at 6:22 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at his residence in Macy. He was born May 23, 1935, in Wabash County, to the late Urban S. and Nellie E. (Dillsaver) Bahney. He married on Feb. 18, 1956, in Peru, to Barbara Jo Mygrant; she preceded him in death July 4, 2022. They lovingly celebrated 66 years together.
Cynthia Lynn Giant
Cynthia Lynn Giant, 68, rural Columbia City, died at 2:48 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. She was born Oct. 3, 1954. On March 8, 2003, she married Michael H. Giant; he survives in Columbia City. She is also survived by her sisters, Pamela S. (Michael) Reinert, Eaton Rapids, Mich. and...
Bruce S. Brewer
Bruce S. Brewer, 70, Wabash, died at 9:04 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Oct. 1, 1952. Bruce married Sandra Jo Cooksey on Jan. 8, 1971; she survives in Wabash. He is also survived by three children, Ronald (Tina) Brewer, Urbana, Leanna (Ron)...
Patricia A. Kuhn — UPDATED
Patricia Ann Kuhn, 77, rural Leesburg, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at home in Leesburg. She was born Feb. 12, 1945. She is survived by longtime companion Larry Huffer; son, Scott Kuhn, North Webster; and two sisters, Rose and Theresea. Titus Funeral Home, North Webster, is in charge of arrangements.
James Allen Dawson
James Allen Dawson, 60, Bourbon, died at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at his residence in Bourbon. He was born April 23, 1962. He married Debra (Tillotson) Dawson; she survives in Bourbon. Surviving are his sons, James Dawson II, Bourbon and Jeremy (Alysia) Dawson, Nappanee; six grandchildren; and siblings,...
John R. Morningstar
John R. Morningstar, 77, Wabash, died at 12:18 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Wabash. He married Marcia Ann Martin on June 19, 1971; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter, Jodi (Rich) Getz, Wabash; daughter-in-law, Leslie Morningstar, Wabash; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Gary (Joan) Morningstar, Kissimmee, Fla.; and sister, Rebecca (Joseph) Wise, Tiffin.
Glinda Isley — UPDATED
Glinda Fay Isley, 71, Warsaw, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Mason Healthcare in Warsaw. Glinda was born Aug. 4, 1951. She married Kenneth Isley on May 29, 1969; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Kerry) Getz; sons, Jeremy Isley and James (Brittney) Isley;...
Justin Ray Styers — PENDING
Justin Ray Steyers, 21, Plymouth, died Nov. 13, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Palmer Funeral Homes.
Mayme C. Haag
Mayme Catherine (Park) Haag, 91, Walkerton, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at her home in Walkerton. She was born Jan. 24, 1931. She married Verl Haag on June 24, 1955. Mayme is survived by her children, Lynda (Henry) Krueger, Lakeville, Samuel Haag and David (Brenda) Haag, both of Walkerton; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sisters Pauline Lollar, Hilda Dixon, Pearl Rowan and Patsy Bridger.
Dean Swope — UPDATED
Dean Swope, 88, Warsaw, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at his rural home in Warsaw with his family by his side. Born Jan. 31, 1934, in South Bend, Dean was the son of Horace B. and Velma R. Swope. On May 26, 1955, Dean married the love of his life, Cleda Lawhorn. They first met when Dean was folding newspapers near her home in preparation for his delivery route, and they had been inseparable for 72 years.
Carol R. Swartz — UPDATED
Carol R. (Windler) Swartz, 57, Syracuse and Carmel, died Nov. 14, 2022, at her home on Lake Wawasee, surrounded with love from her family. She bravely battled glioblastoma with grace and dignity for the last two years. Carol was born Sept. 1, 1965, in Lafayette, to Howard and Eileen (Sondgerath)...
