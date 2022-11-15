Read full article on original website
Michael Kent Keith — UPDATED
Michael “Mike” Kent Keith, 64, Winona Lake, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living, Warsaw. Mike was born April 20, 1958, in Fort Wayne, to Janet Eileen (Moser) and Lee Thomas Keith. He attended Wayne High School in Fort Wayne, and later earned his Bachelor...
Charles M. Hinton
Charles Martin Hinton, 66, Kokomo, formerly of Argos, died at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Howard Community Hospital, Kokomo. Chuck was born Nov. 20, 1955. On June 14, 2014, Chuck and Janet L. Watkins were united in marriage; she survives. Chuck is also survived by his daughter, Amanda...
Steven A. Hochstetler
Steven A. Hochstetler, 75, Milford, died at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. Steven was born Dec. 28, 1946. On Sept. 29, 1990, Steven married Cheryl A. Bollenbacher; she survives in Milford. He is survived by his son, Jason (Susan) Bollenbacher, Wakarusa; three grandchildren; and...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Brandon Bradley, $3,404.81. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Tanner Larocque, $4,610.60. Warsaw Health System LLC c/o Komya v. Jeffery A. Madden, $1,850.91. Evictions. The following...
Mark W. Mast
Mark W. Mast, 54, New Paris, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at his home in New Paris. Mark was born March 29, 1968. He married Denise Richardson on Aug. 7, 1988; she survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Danielle (Brooks) Beer; three grandchildren; mother, Margaret Mast; sister, Sharon Richardson; and brothers, Terry (Pat) Mast, Dean (Rita) Mast and Alan (Crystal) Mast.
Francis ‘Frank’ Alles
Francis “Frank” Paul Alles, 73, Columbia City, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born April 2, 1949. On Nov. 8, 1974, he married Mary Jo Haggenjos; she survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Angela Alles; son and daughter-in-law,...
Bruce S. Brewer
Bruce S. Brewer, 70, Wabash, died at 9:04 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Oct. 1, 1952. Bruce married Sandra Jo Cooksey on Jan. 8, 1971; she survives in Wabash. He is also survived by three children, Ronald (Tina) Brewer, Urbana, Leanna (Ron)...
Cynthia Lynn Giant
Cynthia Lynn Giant, 68, rural Columbia City, died at 2:48 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. She was born Oct. 3, 1954. On March 8, 2003, she married Michael H. Giant; he survives in Columbia City. She is also survived by her sisters, Pamela S. (Michael) Reinert, Eaton Rapids, Mich. and...
Dolores Kay Kramer
Dolores Kay Kramer, 72, Middlebury, died at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at her home in Middlebury. She was born March 4, 1950. Surviving are her children, John Wilson, Bourbon, Darci Wilson, Elkhart, Chami Kramer, Goshen and Kyla Kramer, Granger; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Carolyn) Eysol, Granger; and a stepsister, Gina (Mike) Peru-Friccero, Alaska.
L. Dwight Farringer — UPDATED
Leland Dwight Farringer, 95, North Manchester, died Nov. 7, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. He was born May 28, 1927. He married Helen Halladay on Aug. 29, 1950; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his sons, Steven (Denise) Farringer, Columbia City and Bruce (Chris) Farringer,...
Chester Lee Lynn
Chester Lee Lynn, 75, Wabash, died at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at the Waters of Wabash East, Wabash. He was born Sept. 14, 1947. He married Elizabeth Napier, and she preceded him in death. He is survived by two sons, John (Melanie) Lynn, Swayzee and James (Naomi) Lynn,...
Merlin D. Kreighbaum
Merlin D. Kreighbaum, 73, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Miller Merry Manor, Culver. He was born June 10, 1949. He married Darlene Reaker on June 19, 1973; she survives in Plymouth. He is also survived by his son J.D. Kreighbaum II, Terre Haute; and his brother, Dennis Loy (Rebecca)...
Justin Ray Styers — UPDATED
Justin Ray Styers, 21, Plymouth, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Justin was born July 17, 2001. Justin is survived by his parents Scott and Beth Styers, Plymouth; his brother Brandon (Ashley) Styers, Plymouth; maternal grandparents, Ronnie (Donna) McCartney, Plymouth and Nancy McCartney, South Bend; and his paternal grandmother Linda Styers, Plymouth.
Charles Darrell ‘Charlie’ Carpenter
Charles Darrell “Charlie” Carpenter, 82, Pierceton, died Nov. 15, 2022, at his home in Pierceton. He was born Jan. 23, 1940. McKee Mortuary, North Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
Glinda Isley — UPDATED
Glinda Fay Isley, 71, Warsaw, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Mason Healthcare in Warsaw. Glinda was born Aug. 4, 1951. She married Kenneth Isley on May 29, 1969; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Kerry) Getz; sons, Jeremy Isley and James (Brittney) Isley;...
Carol R. Swartz — UPDATED
Carol R. (Windler) Swartz, 57, Syracuse and Carmel, died Nov. 14, 2022, at her home on Lake Wawasee, surrounded with love from her family. She bravely battled glioblastoma with grace and dignity for the last two years. Carol was born Sept. 1, 1965, in Lafayette, to Howard and Eileen (Sondgerath)...
Maple Leaf Farms, Polywood Competing For Coolest Thing Made In Indiana Title
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — Two local companies — Maple Leaf Farms and Polywood — are in the elite eight round vying for the title of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” contest. Online voting for round four, which will...
DreamOn Studios Celebrates New Home
WARSAW — DreamOn Studios aims to share “stories that move,” according to one of its founders, Mason Geiger. “We want to create content and share stories and give people the ability to move people to action,” he said on Thursday, Nov. 17. “Everyone has a story, so getting to share those.”
Becknell Active In The Warsaw Community
WARSAW — Luke Becknell has always been active in the Warsaw community. Becknell was born and raised in Bourbon. After graduating from Indiana University Bloomington, he moved to Warsaw in 1976 and started Today’s Headlines, a hair salon in Warsaw. Becknell still owns the salon and runs it with his wife, Michelle.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 9:25 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, West CR 100S, west of South CR 550W, Warsaw. Driver: Richard M. Irons, 66, South Yellow View Lane, Claypool. Irons was traveling west on West CR 100S when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $10,000.
